Andalusia Star News
Mizell Memorial Hospital holds grand opening for new orthopedic center
The Opp Chamber of Commerce held a grand opening and ribbon connecting for Mizell Memorial Hospital’s new orthopedic center in Opp on Friday, Jan. 20. The orthopedic center, which is located on the second floor at Mizell, will be under the direction of orthopedic surgery specialist Dr. Sean Owen.
wtvy.com
Woman helps Enterprise area with social media
Like hundreds of other congregations, Harvest had become disgusted with UMC stands on social issues, including same-sex marriage. The Church of Jesus is now hosting services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a virtual bible study on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. live on their YouTube.
Alabama church splitting from denomination after vote
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An astounding number of Harvest Church congregants have voted to leave the United Methodist denomination. On January 13, Harvest released a statement saying the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. in a multi-day vote. According to […]
wtvy.com
Meteorologist Emily Acton 1/28
See how Natalie Buckles is preparing her kindergarteners for the future. Dothan's public school challenges, solutions sought. Some schools are bulging with students, while others have unused space.
wdhn.com
Veterans Drive-thru Resource Fair in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System is having a Veterans Drive-thru Resource Fair. On Saturday, January 28, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., the Veterans Drive-thru Fair will be held in the parking lot of the Houston County Farm Center (nearest Cottonwood Road).
wtvy.com
New church launches in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new church is launching in Dothan. The Church of Jesus is now hosting services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and a virtual bible study on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. live on their YouTube. Pastor Jennifer Ulysse said their motto is, “It’s about relationship, not religion.”...
wtvy.com
Macy and Bob: How an act of kindness formed an unlikely friendship
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Macy Reeves found herself in a scary situation one day as she embarked on short road trip. “I was driving, I was on the way back to Birmingham from Dothan,” Reeves said, “and I was on the interstate and all of a sudden my car stopped accelerating.”
wdhn.com
A sensory room for students at Dothan Prep
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Students at Dothan Preparatory Academy now have a place to go if they need to take a break from the school day. It’s called a sensory room. “It’s a room where the kids can go for a calm down area,” Dothan Prep, Special Education Teacher Briana Gibson said. “If they are getting frustrated or if they just need to let off some steam or if they just want to socialize and collaborate with their peers on social skills. This area was designed for them.”
wtvy.com
Student cites claims of pregnancy discrimination against Troy University
Macy and Bob: How an act of kindness formed an unlikely friendship. Reeves got the news that she would have to wait hours for a tow truck and Bob stayed with her.
wdhn.com
Hartford family needs help after fire
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Zachary Miller and his mother Debra had a hard time putting words together after the home that they were raised in and currently live in was damaged by fire last weekend. “We’re holding together we had our moments where we have our crying spells, we...
wtvy.com
2 lives lost in Holmes County fire
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Marshal’s office are currently investigating the scene of a house fire on Beaver Dam Rd in Esto on Thursday. According to a HCSO Facebook post, officials have confirmed that two individuals have died as a...
wtvy.com
Sam’s Club driveway closure on Jan. 27
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The secondary driveway for Sam’s Club next to Schlotzsky’s on Ross Clark Circle will be closed Friday. The closure will start at 8:00 a.m. on January 27, and will be due to removal of old storm pipe in the area. The driveway will be...
wdhn.com
Fort Rucker may take on new name this year
FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WDHN) — New details have come out regarding when Fort Rucker might officially become Fort Novosel. The Deputy to the Garrison Commander says it won’t be an overnight process, but it may happen this spring. Deputy to the Garrison Commander John Watson says the actual...
wdhn.com
Severe weather moving into the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — Take a look at the severe weather threat moving into the Wiregrass area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Until 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the severe weather threat will be in the western part of the Wiregrass, with Covington county at a slight risk for severe weather.
elba-clipper.com
Enterprise lawyer James Tarbox appointed as District Attorney for 12th Judicial Circuit
On Friday, Jan. 20, Governor Kay Ivey officially appointed James Tarbox as District Attorney of the 12th Judicial Circuit of Alabama, which serves Coffee and Pike counties. Tarbox immediately replaces Tom Anderson, who was elected to the current term but vacated the office. “You will serve the remainder of the...
wtvy.com
School closings and delays for January 25
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several Wiregrass area schools will be under delays or closing due to the severe weather threat for Wednesday morning. News 4 has a current list of all of those we have been able to find and have been sent:. Alfred Saliba Family Service Center Early Head...
wdhn.com
Cyclist hit by car on Montgomery Highway
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan cyclist was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car. According to Dothan Police, a middle-aged man on a bicycle was traveling southbound on 1800 Montgomery Highway when a car hit the bike and knocked the man off. Police say the...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Sewer work on multiple Dothan streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city’s contractor will begin working on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals on Monday. On Monday, January 30, L&K Contracting will be performing sewer work until Friday, February 3 on the following streets will be:. North Cherokee Avenue. Osceola Avenue. Tacoma Avenue. Back of...
wdhn.com
Enterprise State Community College building projects
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — 2023 is off to a strong start at Enterprise State Community College with another semester of enrollment growth and the start of new buildings on campus. Site preparation work for the college’s new Performing Arts Center and Workforce Technology Center. The multi-million dollar project is...
