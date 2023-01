CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Alex Lyon wants to be an even-keeled guy. Like most goaltenders, he understands that getting too high or too low can be a bad thing. He tries to keep things on the surface and remain focused on his goals, both immediate and long term. You won’t find him scrolling social media, and he’s probably the last guy who’s going to Google himself.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO