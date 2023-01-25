Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
12 women making moves in healthcare
The following leadership moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 19:. 1. Debbie Guido-Allen, RN, was named the president of Corewell Health Dearborn (Mich.) Hospital. 2. Ashley Foster was named senior vice president and chief people officer of Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare. 3....
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurses secure big raises: Where, how much and when
Nurses and other workers at hospitals and health systems have secured large raises recently amid contract negotiations with unions. Others have also secured raises through minimum wage increases. Below is a breakdown of the raises, reported by Becker's since Dec. 14. 1. Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers...
beckershospitalreview.com
Meet the supply chain leaders at US News' 5 top hospitals
The COVID-19 pandemic uprooted the supply chain industry and forced teams to find new approaches to disruptions. As a result, supply chain leaders across the country shifted how they manage supply needs within their hospitals and health systems. Here are five innovative leaders to know from U.S. News & World...
beckershospitalreview.com
U of Maryland Medical System partners with tech company to boost population health, reduce admin tasks
Baltimore-based University of Maryland Medical System has partnered with tech company Curation Health to use data analytics to improve population health and reduce administrative tasks for providers. The value-based care collaboration also includes CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, which the health system embarked on a five-year innovation partnership with in 2020, and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth
Hospitals are looking to invest in new technologies and work-on innovations that will improve the care patients receive. To learn more about how hospitals are adopting new technologies such as artificial intelligence, telehealth and predictive algorithms, Becker's reached out to Phoenix Children's Chief Innovation Officer David Higginson. Question: How does...
MedicalXpress
Why some surgeons are prescribing opioids to patients' spouses
Strict safety protocols for prescribing opioids may have an unintended consequence: Some surgeons seem to be prescribing opioid painkillers to the spouses of patients undergoing surgery, according to a recent study led by researchers from Harvard Medical School and the Hospital for Special Surgery published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
MedicalXpress
Pharmacists can start patients on road to recovery from opioid use disorder, study shows
A study from researchers at Brown University, Rhode Island Hospital and the University of Rhode Island found that pharmacists—not just physicians at clinics and doctor's offices—can safely and effectively start patients with opioid use disorder on the lifesaving medication buprenorphine. "With over 100,000 overdose deaths in 2022 and...
verywellhealth.com
Differences Between Oxycodone and Hydrocodone
Both are opioid painkillers with slightly different forms and side effects. Hydrocodone and oxycodone are both opioid pain relievers. They’re available by prescription to treat moderate to severe pain, including that from cancer or recent surgery. The medications have similar chemical structures, and they work by blocking certain receptors...
allnurses.com
Should Hospitals Rehire LPNs/LVNs?
Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. One large healthcare system, Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has decided to do just that-bring LPNs back to address the staffing crisis. Note: LVNs (licensed vocational nurses) and LPNs (licensed practical nurses) are the same, but they...
beckershospitalreview.com
Patient Experience
Press Ganey recognized 95 hospitals, health systems, ASCs, medical groups, and other healthcare providers that rate in the 95th percentile for patient experience. The Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award is awarded to top performing organizations that maintain consistent levels of excellence over a three-year period. The 2022 winners met a number of criteria including teamwork, likelihood to recommend and overall rating. Find the full methodology here.
ScienceBlog.com
One solution to America’s opioid epidemic: Tell doctors their patients fatally overdosed
There are no simple solutions to America’s deadly overdose epidemic, which costs 100,000 lives each year and is erasing gains in life expectancy. But a team of USC researchers have found one low-cost intervention can make a difference: a letter notifying providers their patient has died from an overdose.
beckershospitalreview.com
Medtech startup expands to Phoenix after Mayo Clinic partnership
Sense Neuro Diagnostics, a startup developing a noninvasive brain scanner to improve outcomes for patients with stroke or brain injuries, is expanding after a partnership with Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Cincinnati Business Inquirer reported. The Cincinnati-based startup is opening a location in Phoenix to build upon a "know-how" licensing agreement...
MedicalXpress
Additional anesthesiology residency positions may help hospitals save costs
Expanding anesthesiology residency programs—even in the absence of federal funding—may help medical institutions save staffing costs and address projected shortages of anesthesia care professionals, suggests a first-of-its-kind study being presented at the American Society of Anesthesiologists' ADVANCE 2023, the Anesthesiology Business Event. In the wake of the COVID-19...
beckershospitalreview.com
8 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Eight chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Jan. 20:. Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., announced Jan. 19 that Gretchen McCullough, MSN, RN, will become the new chief nursing officer of its Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital. Her appointment is effective March 6. Effective Feb....
beckershospitalreview.com
How Novant Health remotely monitors cardiac, heart failure patients
Winston, Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health has been remotely monitoring some cardiac and heart failure patients in the Charlotte area since last year. Participating patients receive a computer pad, a handheld device programmed with their care plan, and a kit that includes devices to record their weight, pulse, heart rate, blood pressure and oxygen saturation. The data is automatically sent to their EHR patient portals.
beckershospitalreview.com
32 recent hospital sales
After a slight uptick last year, hospital and health system mergers and acquisitions are expected to continue to rise in 2023. Here are 32 hospital sales — either completed or still in the works — that Becker's Hospital Review has reported on in the last three months:. 1-2....
beckershospitalreview.com
MetroWest Medical Center CEO, CNO resign after less than 1 year
The CEO and chief nursing officer at Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center have stepped down after less than one year in their respective roles. David Elgarico resigned as CEO to "return to Oregon to be with his family," according to a Jan. 25 email to staff obtained by Becker's. He assumed the role in July after serving three years as CEO of Quorum Health's McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center, based in Springfield, Ore.
KevinMD.com
The power of communication in palliative care: How words can heal and instill hope
Effective communication has the potential to promote understanding, safety, and connection. It is the foundation of high-quality health care. Our use of language to heal is important in all facets of medicine, but words may be even more powerful when patients face a terminal diagnosis. When medications and life-saving interventions are less of a priority, language can instill hope and honor the human behind the illness. As such, I believe all physicians can learn effective communication principles from palliative care physicians, who rely on language to help patients traverse one of the most intimidating yet inevitable events in life: death.
KevinMD.com
The future of health care is virtual: a nurse’s perspective
This time, it’s my family. My work takes me all over the U.S., consulting on the implementation of virtual care to get the most appropriate level of care to the patients who need it. I work with teams to develop better workflows and to get more experienced eyes on patients. It’s the kind of care anyone would want for their own family.
tctmd.com
As Violent Attacks on Healthcare Workers Rise, Cardiology Takes Note
When a patient returned to the heart failure (HF) practice of Giuseppe Galati, MD (Milan, Italy), after an absence of several years, Galati learned that he’d stopped taking his prescriptions but had “toured” several other hospitals, where he’d had a range of invasive procedures including implantation of a CRT-D device. Galati restarted the patient on the four guideline-recommended HF therapies and within a month was able to show the patient how much he’d improved.
