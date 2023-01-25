Read full article on original website
All American patients should be screened for cannabis before surgery, says medical panel
The American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine is calling on medics to ask patients about their cannabis use - and be prepared to delay surgery depending on their answer.
WDTN
FDA pulls authorization for COVID antibody treatment over lack of effectiveness
(The Hill) — Evusheld, the preventative monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, has lost its emergency use authorization in the U.S. as it is most likely not effective against the strains of the coronavirus currently circulating. The announcement from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comes weeks after the agency...
WNDU
Medical Moment: Pace impacts health benefits during daily walks, study says
(WNDU) - For those of us who made a resolution to get more exercise in the new year, getting 10,000 steps each day sounds like a good place to start. Health experts say yes, but new research shows that it’s not only the quantity of the steps but the quality that matters.
KevinMD.com
The decline of whole-person treatment in modern medicine
Recently, a nurse practitioner responded to one of my op-eds in which I discussed the doctor-patient relationship. The nurse said:. I feel so frustrated at times, by the time constraints forced on us by using a business model of practice. In the 30-plus years I’ve been a nurse, we have moved from patient-centered care (which is the current inaccurate buzzword for the type of care we provide) to income-generated care.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
MedicalXpress
Why some surgeons are prescribing opioids to patients' spouses
Strict safety protocols for prescribing opioids may have an unintended consequence: Some surgeons seem to be prescribing opioid painkillers to the spouses of patients undergoing surgery, according to a recent study led by researchers from Harvard Medical School and the Hospital for Special Surgery published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
States with legal marijuana see increase in cases of kids accidentally eating edibles
The number of young kids, especially toddlers, who accidentally ate marijuana-laced treats rose sharply over five years as pot became legal in more places in the U.S., according to a study published Tuesday. More than 7,000 confirmed cases of kids younger than 6 eating marijuana edibles were reported to the...
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
MedicalXpress
Pharmacists can start patients on road to recovery from opioid use disorder, study shows
A study from researchers at Brown University, Rhode Island Hospital and the University of Rhode Island found that pharmacists—not just physicians at clinics and doctor's offices—can safely and effectively start patients with opioid use disorder on the lifesaving medication buprenorphine. "With over 100,000 overdose deaths in 2022 and...
ajmc.com
States With Recreational Cannabis See a Rise in Adolescent Asthma
Secondhand cannabis smoke (SCS) may be contributing to an increase in asthma among children and teens in states where recreational cannabis is legal. This story was corrected to reflect that prevalence is rising where recreational cannabis is legal. The prevalence of asthma increased slightly among adolescents aged 12-17 years and...
MedicalXpress
Barriers to accessing to medicinal cannabis
Interest in cannabis-based medicines (CBMs) has increased in Australia, but while recent policy and legislative changes have enabled health practitioners to prescribe CBMs, many patients still struggle to access them. The question of how to regulate medicinal cannabis has been a major source of debate in many countries and continues...
‘Gas station heroin’ is being sold legally as a dietary supplement. Here’s what you should know
The FDA warns that misuse of the drug could lead to serious health risks.
Study finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss
BOSTON -- A new study finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss over time. When you have your blood pressure checked, you're given a top number, the systolic pressure, and a bottom number, which is the diastolic pressure. Researchers at Northwestern measured the blood pressures of more than 2,000 people 65 or older over the course of 12 years and found that higher systolic blood pressure (the top number) is tied to a higher risk of developing dementia. The relationship between systolic blood pressure and dementia was even stronger for people who were not taking certain blood pressure medications called calcium channel blockers.
Medical News Today
Is burping a lot a sign of cancer?
By itself, burping a lot is not typically a sign of cancer. However, when excessive burping occurs alongside other symptoms, it could indicate certain types of cancer. of air from a person’s stomach through their mouth. While there is no definition for excessive burping, an individual may notice they are belching more than usual. Burping most often occurs due to someone swallowing excess air, although some health conditions can also.
EXCLUSIVE: Defining 'Natural' Psychedelics, State Regulations & Ayahuasca's Benefits
(Part three of a three-part series) One of the concerns around what is commonly known as natural psychedelics has to do with which substances actually stick to that definition. If natural substances are manipulated to a clinical-grade or standardized form, are they still considered entheogens?. To this question, Filament Health...
DNA from blood samples could help early cancer detection, Wisconsin researchers say
Some of the most deadly cancers are also among the hardest to detect before symptoms appear, but Wisconsin researchers used technology to develop what they believe could be a more effective and inexpensive way to identify cancer early. Researchers at UW-Madison analyzed fragments of DNA floating outside of cells in plasma samples to test for markers of cancer. The researchers accurately distinguished between cancer patients and healthy individuals 91% of the time. ...
Saltine Crackers might be good for what is ailing you
Sometimes in life, it can be something simple that makes all the difference like drinking more water to prevent urinary tract infections or eating more veggies and fruits to increase fiber intake. These simple choices may save money from being spent on prescription meds and a doctor or hospital visit. There is one inexpensive food product that is found in most homes that may be the answer for some things that cause you discomfort and it's saltine crackers AKA soda crackers.
Anti aging treatment - the cosmetics industry is using Vitamin E as an affordable Botox alternative.
Vitamins are organic substances that are vital for the body and must be ingested through food because the body cannot usually produce them itself. An exception to this is vitamin D, which can also be synthesized in the body with the help of sunlight.
msn.com
Ask an expert: Why is black tea bad for your health?
Bachelor of Science - BS - Dietetics/Dietitian · 1 years of experience · Canada. Drinking black tea in moderate amounts (about 4 cups daily) is likely safe for most people. However, drinking more than 4 cups of black tea daily is possibly unsafe due to the high caffeine content in black tea. These side effects can range from mild to serious and include headaches, irregular heartbeat, and even death. Pregnant and breastfeeding women are advised to take no more than 3 cups of black tea a day. People with bleeding problems, anxiety disorders, heart problems, and diabetes should use black tea in moderation and with caution.
Healthline
What Are the Stages of Bipolar Disorder?
Bipolar disorder can unfold in stages over time. Here’s what it might look like. Bipolar disorder is a mental health disorder characterized by severe shifts in mood and energy levels. Similar to other mental disorders, bipolar can come in stages. These stages aren’t always clearly defined, and they don’t...
