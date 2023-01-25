Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma community holds beautiful tribute for Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — An Oklahoma community held a beautiful tribute for Athena Brownfield. Investigators said the 4-year-old girl from Cyril was killed on Christmas Day. Oklahomans gathered in Enid to honor and celebrate Athena’s life. It was an incredibly moving and emotional day as Oklahomans from across the...
kswo.com
Volunteers took to the streets of Lawton today counting the homeless population
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Volunteers took to the streets of Lawton today, trying to figure out just how many homeless people live in Lawton during the “point in time count.”. The numbers in the count will dictate how much federal funding organizations will receive to provide resources to the homeless.
newschannel6now.com
United Regional unveils new transition clinic
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United regional is celebrating the unveiling of a bigger and better transition clinic. The original was built to provide assistance to discharged patients with financial resources and support to lead a healthier lifestyle leaving the hospital. This new facility has 70% more space than the...
city-sentinel.com
Marriage Penalties a Heartbreaker for Couples with Disabilities: Opinion
Love is in the air with Valentine’s Day just around the corner. An estimated 6 million sweethearts will get engaged this holiday as a way to celebrate. But tying the knot can lead to financial heartbreak and loss of supports for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) due to marriage penalties.
KXII.com
Grace Center counting homeless population in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - For the first time since COVID, volunteers at The Grace Center in Ardmore were outside trying to get an accurate count of the homeless in the city. It is known as a point-in-time count. The center helps people who are homeless, and will open an overnight shelter on January 9.
thechronicle.news
ELGIN ANIMAL SHELTER FEATURED PET : Lovable Layce
At almost 7 years old, Layce is ready for a loving home. She is good with older kids, ok with cats, but prefers to be an only dog. She enjoys brisk walks, keeps herself very clean, is housetrained and loads herself into a vehicle for traveling. Layce is spayed, current...
Some of Those Mini Fireball Bottles in Wichita Falls are NOT Fireball
I have seen these at several gas stations around Wichita Falls and turns out if you bought one. You may have gotten ripped off. I know for a fact all of the Stripes locations in Wichita Falls currently have a display set up for these things. It's like a bucket of Fireball you can buy, but the bucket is filled up with mini shots. I didn't think any thing of it the past few weeks, but wait a minute. How in the hell is a gas station in Texas selling liquor. Texas has some of the hardest liquor laws in the country.
kswo.com
Charges filed in Lawton deadly shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents have revealed more details on a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in Lawton. Johnny Clifton Taylor is charged with first degree murder in the death of Joe Sawyer. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a home off NW Birch and Fort Sill...
KXII.com
Sulphur woman crashes, rolls vehicle after losing consciousness
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur woman crashed and rolled her car after she lost consciousness while driving in McClain County Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Robin Faulkenberry was driving on Interstate-35 southbound just north of mile marker 95 in Purcell when she lost consciousness. The car then left the road, struck a fence, and rolled 1/2 time before coming to rest on its top in a creek bed.
Allsup’s Confirmed It, They’re Expanding Into Oklahoma
Long story short, Texan/NewMexico icon Allsup's just built two new convenience stores in Altus, Oklahoma. Allsup's has long been referred to in Texan pop culture as the "West Texas Buc-ee's" since they mostly exist along the rural highways in the Lone Star State, but the brand is now officially expanding into Oklahoma.
kswo.com
Court documents provide details on murder outside Lawton bar
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents are revealing more details about what happened the night of Lawton’s first murder of 2023. Christian Lane is charged with second degree murder in the death of Elijah Jones. Jones was shot and killed outside the Aces and Eights bar on Cache Road in the early morning hours of January 17th.
Two injured in head-on collision
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A portion of the Lloyd Ruby overpass was closed Saturday morning while Wichita County deputies and police worked the scene of a head-on collision between a pickup and an 18-wheeler. The incident began around 3:45 a.m. when a pickup, occupied by a man and woman, fled from deputies. Wichita County Sheriff’s […]
kswo.com
Man deals with property line issues after sale
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Richard McLaughlin purchased a business along Sheridan road in 2003, but when he sold it a few months ago, the process wasn’t over. McLaughlin was still billed for the property tax which raised some questions. He was told the legal description is incorrect and needed...
Ice and sleet could fall in Texoma and Wichita Falls next week
A blast of Artic air is on the way with a strong cold front and it may bring some winter precipitation along with it on Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023.
Disturbance ends in pursuit and arrest
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man after he reportedly broke some windows at his ex’s house and ran from police. According to police, on Saturday, around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to an address on Chase Drive for a disturbance involving a man that was possibly armed with a gun. The suspect […]
kswo.com
Sunglasses required for Friday | 1/26PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight’s forecast will be similar to last night: clear skies, light winds & cold temperatures. Walking out the door tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in the mid 20s. Wind chills, much like the past few mornings, will feel more like the low to mid 20s.
One killed in disturbance; Lawton PD investigating
One person was killed Wednesday in Lawton in what police said was a disturbance between two men.
More Store Closings at the Central Plaza in Lawton, OK.
If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, there are more stores closing at the Central Plaza in Lawton, Fort Sill. It seems more and more retailers are exiting the old mall to open elsewhere or to leave town. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT NEW STORES HAVE CLOSED AT CENTRAL...
Lawton man killed in single-vehicle accident
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single vehicle accident in Comanche County.
Oklahoma voters to decide on massive school bond proposals
Voters across the metro will be heading to the polls next month to decide on several city-specific projects and positions.
