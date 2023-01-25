Read full article on original website
Volusia County Sheriff hosts ‘not your ordinary’ career fair Saturday
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is going to showcase its best during a career fair its calling anything but “ordinary.”. The job fair was held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3901 Tiger Bay Road in Daytona Beach. The sheriff’s office...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando man escapes apartment fire with baby
Video shows flames shooting out of the roof of an apartment complex in Orlando on Thursday. One resident says he had to grab his baby, who had just been released from the NICU, and run!
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in Florida
If being surrounded by nature while enjoying an excellent meal sounds like a great time to you, you're definitely going to want to check out this incredible tree house restaurant in New Smyrna Beach.
mynews13.com
Hours of daylight continue to increase
We are well past the Winter Solstice, which was on Dec. 21. This is the shortest day of the year for hours of daylight, but it is not the day that features the earliest sunset in Orlando. Orlando’s earliest sunset was at the start of December when it set at...
WESH
Orlando police: Woman's body found on I-4, prompting 12-hour closure
ORLANDO, Fla. — At 10:40 a.m. on Friday, a section of Interstate 4's eastbound lanes in Orange County reopened after being shut down for 12 hours. Orlando police say it was around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday when officials received multiple calls about vehicles hitting a human body on I-4 eastbound near the Orange Blossom Trail exit.
wild941.com
Florida Deputies Get It On While At Disney Springs
This is a love triangle that has Florida written all over it. This is the wildest ride that could ever happen at Disney so hang on… Three Florida deputies in Orange County have resigned after being involved in a sex scandal at a Disney property. Back in 2021, Florida...
click orlando
1 arrested as deputies unravel shooting threat sent to Orlando furry convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Melbourne man’s booking on Thursday at the Orange County jail resulted from a short investigation of a shooting threat reported earlier this month to Megaplex, an upcoming furry fandom convention in Orlando, deputies said. Organizers reached out to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office...
fox35orlando.com
Person detained after reported kidnapping in Orlando: Deputies
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person has been detained after fleeing from deputies who received a call about a possible kidnapping. Deputies said around 3:55 p.m., someone said they witnessed a man hit a woman and drag her into a white van near the 9800 block of International Drive. When deputies...
fox35orlando.com
Parents fed up with kids getting hit by cars in Central Florida neighborhood
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Parents in the Avalon Park neighborhood plan to speak their minds at Thursday night's Orange County Schools town hall meeting. They say they are fed up with their kids getting hit by drivers in their neighborhood. Through a FOX 35 investigation, we've discovered at least three...
fox35orlando.com
Women at Orlando Union Rescue Mission sew "Adopt Me" bandanas for homeless dogs
Women from the Orlando Union Rescue Mission are learning to sew bandanas to help shelter dogs get adopted. The women are learning to get back on their feet one stitch at a time.
Sheriff: Prowler caught on camera peeking into a DeBary woman’s window arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man accused of peeking into a DeBary woman’s bedroom window was arrested by deputies Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the Rivington subdivision last week after a woman reported her next-door neighbor’s camera, on three separate occasions, caught an unknown man looking into her window.
Red Cross, fire department Sound the Alarm for fire safety
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — Home fire safety is a critical part of reducing home fire-related deaths and injuries and on Saturday, the American Red Cross of Central Florida continued its Home Fire Prevention campaign called “Sound the Alarm” in South Daytona. Red Cross volunteers and the South...
Many residents, students still homeless months after Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Months after hurricanes Ian and Nicole, hundreds of Daytona Beach families are still displaced. In Midtown, streets are lined with empty homes as people live out of hotels or with family members. Ricardo Littles, who grew up in the area, came back to the area...
click orlando
Flagler restaurant faces demolition after ‘irreparable damages’ from hurricanes Ian, Nicole
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Bull Creek Fish Camp restaurant in Flagler County will be torn down at the end of February after suffering “irreparable damages” from Hurricane Ian and Nicole, according to a news release from the county. The restaurant, part of Bull Creek Campgrounds, was flooded...
Rolex 24: Hotel rooms are in high demand as fans flock to Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As race fans flock to Daytona Beach for this year’s Rolex 24 Race, hotel rooms are in high demand. The four-day event traditionally marks the start of the race season at Daytona International Speedway. Many fans said this year, finding a place to stay...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando pastor sees progress in police-community relations
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando saw protestors in the streets after George Floyd’s death, in 2020. In response to the city's protests Orlando’s mayor and police chief announced a community trust and equity initiative. Orlando bishop Kelvin Cobaris has been involved in the work. "I commend them for being...
WESH
Police: 1 person shot, killed in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police and Seminole County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. Casselberry police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Carrington Park Condominiums at 2520 Caper Lane. Officers believe the shooting began as a dispute between individuals who knew...
cbs12.com
Detectives seek help from social media to solve murder of Florida father
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are turning to social media sleuths to help solve the murder of a father and husband. On Dec. 30, 2022, Etson Faustin, a 39-year-old husband and father, was shot and killed in Orange County. Now, almost a month later, Homicide Detective Fabian Ramirez...
Flagler County Sheriff condemns actions of police officers in Tyre Nichols video
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Memphis publicly released bodyworn camera video showing five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols Friday. The brutality in the video has been likened to the 1991 police beating of Rodney King. Nichols died three days after the beating, which leading to...
Lake County child arrested after punching school bus driver, aide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County school bus driver and a bus aide are recovering after deputies said an out-of-control, 12-year-old student hit them. It happened as the bus was picking up students for school near Clermont Thursday morning. The student was arrested and is facing aggravated battery charges.
