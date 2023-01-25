ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox35orlando.com

Orlando man escapes apartment fire with baby

Video shows flames shooting out of the roof of an apartment complex in Orlando on Thursday. One resident says he had to grab his baby, who had just been released from the NICU, and run!
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Hours of daylight continue to increase

We are well past the Winter Solstice, which was on Dec. 21. This is the shortest day of the year for hours of daylight, but it is not the day that features the earliest sunset in Orlando. Orlando’s earliest sunset was at the start of December when it set at...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando police: Woman's body found on I-4, prompting 12-hour closure

ORLANDO, Fla. — At 10:40 a.m. on Friday, a section of Interstate 4's eastbound lanes in Orange County reopened after being shut down for 12 hours. Orlando police say it was around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday when officials received multiple calls about vehicles hitting a human body on I-4 eastbound near the Orange Blossom Trail exit.
ORLANDO, FL
wild941.com

Florida Deputies Get It On While At Disney Springs

This is a love triangle that has Florida written all over it. This is the wildest ride that could ever happen at Disney so hang on… Three Florida deputies in Orange County have resigned after being involved in a sex scandal at a Disney property. Back in 2021, Florida...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Person detained after reported kidnapping in Orlando: Deputies

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person has been detained after fleeing from deputies who received a call about a possible kidnapping. Deputies said around 3:55 p.m., someone said they witnessed a man hit a woman and drag her into a white van near the 9800 block of International Drive. When deputies...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sheriff: Prowler caught on camera peeking into a DeBary woman’s window arrested

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man accused of peeking into a DeBary woman’s bedroom window was arrested by deputies Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the Rivington subdivision last week after a woman reported her next-door neighbor’s camera, on three separate occasions, caught an unknown man looking into her window.
DEBARY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando pastor sees progress in police-community relations

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando saw protestors in the streets after George Floyd’s death, in 2020. In response to the city's protests Orlando’s mayor and police chief announced a community trust and equity initiative. Orlando bishop Kelvin Cobaris has been involved in the work. "I commend them for being...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Police: 1 person shot, killed in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Casselberry police and Seminole County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. Casselberry police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. near Carrington Park Condominiums at 2520 Caper Lane. Officers believe the shooting began as a dispute between individuals who knew...

