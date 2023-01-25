ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer takes the stand

Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse who was shot and killed on I-440 while driving to work at Ascension Saint Thomas West.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

State rests case in Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The state rested their case Friday in the murder trial of a Nashville nurse gunned down on I-440. Jurors are expected back in the courtroom Saturday morning. The trial began this week with an emotional testimony from Caitlyn Kaufman's mother. She broke down in tears...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville personal trainer expected to plead guilty to charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Once named one of Nashville’s most popular trainers, Nikko Glasper is expected to plead guilty Monday to criminal charges after being accused of taking naked photos of female clients without their knowledge and accessing their personal phones to steal intimate photos, WSMV4 Investigates has confirmed.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Memphis SCORPION unit permanently disbanded

Memphis Police announced on Saturday they have permanently disbanded the SCORPION unit.
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN

North Nashville shooting victim booked on theft, gun charges

A man hurt in a North Nashville shooting earlier this month has been booked into jail on his own charges.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Daycare worker investigation

A worker at a Murfreesboro daycare is under investigation.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Suspect ordered pizza 6 hours after shooting Nashville nurse, phone records show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One of the suspects accused of gunning down a Nashville nurse on I-440 ordered a pizza just hours after her murder, phone records from court show. Detective Chad Gish, a digital forensics specialist with the Metro Nashville Police Department, took the stand as an expert witness Friday in the murder trial for Caitlyn Kaufman's alleged killers.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Clarksville shooting victim dies

One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning at a gas station on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville. It happened just before 5 a.m. at the Dodge’s Store on the Boulevard and Clarksville police say they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

47 pounds of marijuana seized at BNA

Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. Viewer discretion is advised.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Deadly shooting in Nashville’s Napier community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot to death overnight in Nashville’s Napier community, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The adult victim was found after midnight Friday morning inside an apartment at 182 Lafayette Street. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Saving lives with 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

News 2 spoke with a few agencies about new state data showing how people are responding to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, as well as how it's helping those in need. News 2 spoke with a few agencies about new state data showing how people are responding to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, as well as how it's helping those in need.
NASHVILLE, TN

