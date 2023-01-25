Read full article on original website
Defense rests case in trial for two men accused in Nashville nurse's murder
The trial will resume on Monday at 9 a.m. with closing arguments after both sides have rested their cases.
WKRN
‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer takes the stand
Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse who was shot and killed on I-440 while driving to work at Ascension Saint Thomas West. ‘I just reacted’: Caitlyn Kaufman’s accused killer …. Trial resumed Saturday for the murder of Caitlyn Kaufman, the 26-year-old nurse...
fox17.com
State rests case in Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The state rested their case Friday in the murder trial of a Nashville nurse gunned down on I-440. Jurors are expected back in the courtroom Saturday morning. The trial began this week with an emotional testimony from Caitlyn Kaufman's mother. She broke down in tears...
WSMV
Nashville personal trainer expected to plead guilty to charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Once named one of Nashville’s most popular trainers, Nikko Glasper is expected to plead guilty Monday to criminal charges after being accused of taking naked photos of female clients without their knowledge and accessing their personal phones to steal intimate photos, WSMV4 Investigates has confirmed.
WKRN
Memphis SCORPION unit permanently disbanded
Memphis Police announced on Saturday they have permanently disbanded the SCORPION unit. Memphis Police announced on Saturday they have permanently disbanded the SCORPION unit. MNPD ‘Street Racer Initiative’ leads to multiple …. An operation by the Metro Nashville Police Department Friday night focused on addressing the ongoing street...
WKRN
North Nashville shooting victim booked on theft, gun charges
A man hurt in a North Nashville shooting earlier this month has been booked into jail on his own charges. North Nashville shooting victim booked on theft, …. A man hurt in a North Nashville shooting earlier this month has been booked into jail on his own charges. Two people...
WKRN
Daycare worker investigation
A worker at a Murfreesboro daycare is under investigation. State rests case after arguing nurse’s shooting was …. State rests case after arguing nurse's shooting was premeditated. Call for change to police units across Tennessee. The lawyer for the family of Tyre Nichols is calling for special police units...
WKRN
Key witness speaks, graphic autopsy details revealed in Nashville nurse murder trial
Compelling new details and heartbreaking testimony were the focus on Thursday in the murder trial of a Nashville nurse on I-440. Key witness speaks, graphic autopsy details revealed …. Compelling new details and heartbreaking testimony were the focus on Thursday in the murder trial of a Nashville nurse on I-440.
Nashville pastors reflect on Tyre Nichols case ahead of video release
Nashville pastors are deciding if they want to watch the video of Tyre Nichols' Memphis traffic stop when it is released Friday.
fox17.com
Suspect ordered pizza 6 hours after shooting Nashville nurse, phone records show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One of the suspects accused of gunning down a Nashville nurse on I-440 ordered a pizza just hours after her murder, phone records from court show. Detective Chad Gish, a digital forensics specialist with the Metro Nashville Police Department, took the stand as an expert witness Friday in the murder trial for Caitlyn Kaufman's alleged killers.
Witness testimony from first-responder, lead detective on Nashville nurse murder
Thursday begins the second round of testimony in the murder trial of Caitlyn Kaufman, a 26-year-old Nashville nurse who was shot and killed on Interstate 440 while driving to work in December 2020.
fox17.com
Suspect's friend who led detectives to murder weapon testifies in Kaufman trial
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A friend of one of the suspects charged in Caitlyn Kaufman's death took the stand Thursday. Days after the Nashville nurse was shot to death on the interstate, 23-year-old Jacques Merrell-Odom went looking for Kaufman's mother at St. Thomas West, claiming to have information on her daughter's murder.
whopam.com
Clarksville shooting victim dies
One person was killed and two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning at a gas station on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville. It happened just before 5 a.m. at the Dodge’s Store on the Boulevard and Clarksville police say they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.
WKRN
47 pounds of marijuana seized at BNA
Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. Viewer discretion is advised. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. State rests case after arguing nurse’s shooting was …. State rests case after arguing nurse's shooting was premeditated. Call for change to police units across Tennessee. The lawyer for...
WSMV
Deadly shooting in Nashville’s Napier community
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was shot to death overnight in Nashville’s Napier community, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The adult victim was found after midnight Friday morning inside an apartment at 182 Lafayette Street. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Investigation into Murder / Suicide Involving 2-Children and their Father in Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) On February 25th, a 9-lap cruise around the Veterans Motorplex in Greenbrier, Tennessee will take place in memory of 11-year-old Sean LePore who was killed by his father. The shooting took place inside a home on Cason Lane in Murfreesboro on January 19th. Suspect Jamie LePore, the child's father, shot and killed Sean and his 9-year-old brother Jesse and then turned the gun on himself.
fox17.com
Nashville leaders, more react to Memphis cops charged in Tyre Nichols' death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville leaders are weighing in on five Memphis cops accused of murdering a Black man who died days after a confrontation with officers during a traffic stop. Five former Memphis police officers, who are all also black, have been charged with second-degree murder and additional...
WKRN
Nashville woman sentenced to 70 months after receiving $2.8M through Ponzi scheme
A Nashville woman will spend nearly six years in federal prison after being accused of bilking investors by claiming that her sports marketing agency represented famous athletes, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). Nashville woman sentenced to 70 months after receiving …. A Nashville woman will spend nearly six...
WKRN
Saving lives with 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline
News 2 spoke with a few agencies about new state data showing how people are responding to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, as well as how it's helping those in need. News 2 spoke with a few agencies about new state data showing how people are responding to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, as well as how it's helping those in need.
Victim’s mother gives emotional testimony from the stand in Nashville murder trial
Emotional opening statements kicked off the murder trial of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. The 26-year-old St. Thomas ICU nurse was found shot and killed on I-440 in December 2020.
