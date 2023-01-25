Read full article on original website
Teacher allegedly trades grades for $10 gift cards to StarbucksTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Where to People Watch in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
followsouthjersey.com
Cooper University Health Care Holding Virtual Hiring Events
CAMDEN, N.J. — Cooper University Health Care in conjunction with the Camden County One Stop Career Resource Center will be holding a virtual hiring event on Friday, January 27 and Wednesday, February 1. On Friday, recruitment will be for clinical practice specialists, licensed practical nurses and medical assistants/medical practice...
phillyvoice.com
New reform school gets approval for license to open at site of Glen Mills Schools
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services will allow a new school to operate at the site of Glen Mills Schools in Delaware County after reaching a settlement. Clock Tower Schools was granted a provisional license to serve 20 court-order boys in a residential treatment program under DHS oversight, WHYY reported.
DELCO Careers–Dunwoody Village is Looking to Hire for These Following Positions.
Dunwoody Village is a five-star ranked not-for-profit continuing care retirement community in Newtown Square located in a picturesque wooded setting, combining comfort with award-winning high-quality healthcare and rehabilitation.
Clock Tower Schools will reopen Glen Mills with additional oversight, says DHS
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has reached a settlement agreement with the Clock Tower Schools, clearing the way for the entity to operate at the site of the former Glen Mills Schools.
Hatboro Woman Succeeds in Industry With Less than One Percent of U.S. Colleagues Like Her
One of the rare black- and women-owned wineries in Pennsylvania (and the U.S., for that matter) is Cyrenity Sips in Hatboro. Michael Klein uncorked its distinct story for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
‘The math just doesn’t work’: Roosevelt Boulevard SEPTA line not feasible with agency’s current funding
This story originally appeared on Philadelphia Business Journal. Residents of Northeast Philadelphia will have to continue waiting for a subway route connecting them to Center City. A proposed route along Roosevelt Boulevard, the idea for which was first floated more than a century ago, isn’t currently financially feasible, said Southeastern Pennsylvania Transit Authority CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards.
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMAN O’NEILL ANNOUNCES FREE TAX PREPARATION SERVICES IN THE NORTHEAST
PHILADELPHIA – The City of Philadelphia and the Campaign for Working Families are partnering to provide free tax preparation services for families and individuals making less than $65,000 a year. This free tax preparation service is available at the Campaign For Working Families Northeast Office, 1919 Cottman Ave (Path...
billypenn.com
birdSEED nonprofit, giving grants to first-time homebuyers, expands to Philadelphia
This story is published in partnership with Youthcast Media Group and high school students at at Philadelphia’s Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School. For years, Harry Christian III and Tony Keith Jr. lived in a cramped rental apartment, where they trekked up three flights of stairs to reach their front door, endured hot summers without air conditioning and converted a spare bedroom into a closet to create extra storage space. So buying their own home with a backyard for their dog, rooms across three floors and space to entertain was life-changing for the Washington DC, couple.
phillyvoice.com
11-story apartment building proposed at site of former Rite Aid in Center City
Last year, Rite Aid closed a pair of stores in Center City as part of a broad plan to shut down 145 underperforming pharmacies nationwide. The move tracked with a similar decision from CVS, which announced a much more aggressive cut of 900 stores in the United States. The closure...
BET Investments Buys Property Next to Ambler SEPTA Station
The two-story office building and parking lot at 100 W. Butler Ave in Ambler. A real estate company plentiful in Montgomery County developments is on to its next project. This time, BET Investments Inc. will be revisiting its office building portfolio. It recently purchased a structure and parking lot adjacent to a SEPTA station in Ambler, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Who are Philly’s influential Black clergy backing in the city’s mayoral race?
An announcement is expected this spring, a senior leader said this week The post Who are Philly’s influential Black clergy backing in the city’s mayoral race? appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
beckershospitalreview.com
The 25 most profitable 1-star hospitals
The most profitable of all 192 CMS 1-star hospitals in the nation is Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia, according to data from Sage Transparency, which was launched by the Employers' Forum of Indiana. CMS assigned star ratings to hospitals nationwide based on their performance across five quality categories. Despite the undesirable...
acprimetime.com
Atlantic Cape Community College Board of Trustees: Segregated Meetings
Racism still exists in the school system. Segregation by ethnicity has put ACCC on the defensive. An anonymous email from someone who claims to be employed at the Atlantic City campus of Atlantic Cape Community College. Cindy DeFalco, the Director of Human Resources at the college sent email to all...
Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals
The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
See Which Delco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in PA 2023
One particular school district in Delaware County made the top tier for best elementary schools in Pennsylvania. Ithan Elementary School in Radnor School District is the best public elementary school in Pennsylvania and Delaware County, according to Niche.com. “Ithan is an absolute gem,” writes a parent in one review posted...
Criticism Of Philadelphia Flags At Half Staff For DJ Jerry Blavat
I want to rise in support of the late Philadelphia and New Jersey DJ Jerry Blavat. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney made a decision to order all City of Philadelphia flags to be flown at half staff, through Saturday, January 28, 2023. Social media has been both kind and cruel about...
buckscountyherald.com
Barrier installation scheduled on I-95, I-76 ramp in Philadelphia and Bucks County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that temporary barrier installation will occur next week on sections of Interstate 95 and an Interstate 76 ramp in Philadelphia and Bucks County. Motorists are advised of the following travel restrictions:. Monday, Jan. 30, through Monday, Feb. 13, from 9 p.m. to 5...
Renaming Columbus Day in Pa. city wasn’t discriminatory: court
A federal appeals court panel on Friday upheld a lower court decision to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney discriminated against Italian Americans by renaming the city’s Columbus Day holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. A year ago, U.S. District Judge C. Darnell Jones II ruled...
‘We All Have Skin in the Game’: Demolition Makes Way for New Six-Story Hotel in West Chester
A 108-room, six-story hotel is coming to West Chester, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The Thatcher’s/Rite-Aid building at Gay and Walnut streets is currently being demolished and will be replaced by a boutique Indigo IHG hotel.
Philadelphia Magazine Headline About Jerry Blavat Is Inappropriate
We took exception when an Atlantic City newspaper printed what we felt was an inappropriate headline about Jerry Blavat at the time of his passing. Being consistent, today we must do the same thing about a Philadelphia magazine headline and article about Blavat that we feel is also wrong. Earlier...
