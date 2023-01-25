Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Snowy sidewalks and the 48-hour rule in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Theodore Savinov was out shoveling on Friday in central Sioux Falls where he had others in mind. “People walk through here, so it’s kind of annoying to walk through six inches of snow,” he said. Property owners in Sioux Falls have to...
KELOLAND TV
Semi rollover on Interstate 90 Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weekend is off to a snowy start in many parts of KELOLAND. Wintry weather will impact several portions of KELOLAND as we go into the final weekend of January. Besides snow, we will also have to deal with a lot of cold weather...
KELOLAND TV
High winds, blowing snow and ice cause slick driving conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A windy morning will be followed by another round of snow Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Gusts as high as 50 mph have been reported in some areas already Friday morning. The wind forecast will be improving later this morning across eastern KELOLAND,...
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather conditions caused a semi to roll over on I-90 at mile marker 131 heading eastbound. The highway patrol is advising drivers to plan their routes accordingly and use caution...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, January 28
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, January 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A dangerous Harrisburg crossing is getting an upgrade. The road to recovery is long for a Sioux Falls couple. Suspect’s crash...
kynt1450.com
High Snowfall Amounts, Low Temperatures Forecasted for Yankton Area This Weekend
A severe winter storm is expected to hit the Yankton area Friday evening and stay around Saturday morning. Kelo Meteorologist Scot Mundt says that the Yankton area could see another 6-10 inches of snow. Mundt expects snow to move out of the Yankton area by noon Saturday. On top of...
KELOLAND TV
A look at KELOLAND’s Cow Cam
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s calving season in KELOLAND. You don’t need to live on a farm to experience it — thanks to the KELOLAND Cow Cam. Viewers can get a live look into the calving process — no matter where they live.
More Snow and More Cold For Southeast South Dakota This Weekend
Hope you didn't think that January was going to go out like a lamb. The National Weather Service is forecasting several more inches of snow for Sioux Falls and Southeast South Dakota this weekend (Jan 28-29). Then, following the snow, we can expect a serious cold snap, with high terms...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls Farm Show brings dealerships to one place
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Tractors, sprayers, seeds and more are on display at the Denny Sanford Premier center Friday. The Sioux falls farm show began its three-day event on Wednesday, drawing in about 20,000 visitors from South Dakota and surrounding states to learn about the latest and greatest in farm equipment.
kiwaradio.com
NWS: More Winter Weather Headed Our Way, Then Subzero Temps
Northwest Iowa — Sounds like we’re going to get some snow again, followed by a trip into the deep freeze. Meteorologist Samantha Trellinger with the Sioux Falls Office of the National Weather Service tells us about it. She says drifting and visibility will be issues as well, making...
KELOLAND TV
More snow and wind on the way to KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are watching the next round of snow storms coming into KELOLAND. One of the systems follows a warm front. This creates new issues because of the temperatures near freezing. When temperatures are near 32 degrees, we can have any form of precipitation between rain and snow. The round of winter weather coming Thursday into Friday has a wide mix of precipitation. Unfortunately, that also includes wind.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota weather includes strong winds, blowing snow on Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Along with several late starts Wednesday morning, blowing snow caused at least five schools in the area to send students home early. Just before 11:30 a.m. CT, Sioux Falls police sent out a tweet warning people that the blowing snow is causing area highways and the interstate to get slick.
KELOLAND TV
KELO-TV newscast schedule change for Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have a programming note for Friday’s newscasts. This afternoon CBS will be airing the PGA Golf Tour, beginning at 4 p.m. CT, so we will not be joining you for First at Four. You’ll still be able to watch KELOLAND News at...
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: January 29th
RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo is taking place at The Monument and the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City. Today’s activities include Jackpot Team Roping at 9 a.m. Mountain Time, a Western Arts Show & Sale at 10 a.m. and the South Dakota Auctioneers Association Bid-Calling Contest at 2 p.m. The Stock Show runs through February 4th.
KELOLAND TV
More snow on the way at the end of the week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many in KELOLAND have already received more snow this year as compared to last, but we’ve seen an abrupt stop to snow in years past. We’re entering the last week of January and I’m only 9 inches away from my Sioux Falls snow prediction of 50 inches for the season. And, there’s more snow on the way at the end of the week.
KELOLAND TV
More money for Big Sioux buffer strips, DANR says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An effort to get landowners in the Big Sioux River Watershed District to plant buffer strips in the watershed has not been successful, a state official said Thursday. Hunter Roberts, the secretary of the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources told the...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: January 28th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Lunar Fest is a celebration of the Lunar New Year hosted by the Vietnamese Community of Sioux Falls. It’s taking place at Active Generations from 5-11 p.m. and includes ethnic foods, live music, dancers and raffle prize drawings. Admission is free. South Dakota...
Did You Know The Best South Dakota Cake is In Sioux Falls?
A party is not truly a party without some cake. Any gathering without cake might as well be a meeting. All parties require the perfect cake. So if you're looking for a delicious and decorative cake for your next shindig, there are quite a few great bakeries around the Sioux Empire that can accommodate you. However, a lot of the best cakes in South Dakota are also located right here in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal Sioux Falls fire began in bedroom, fire marshal says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials have released new information on this week’s deadly fire in central Sioux Falls. Investigators are still searching for the exact cause, but they do know the fire started on the second floor in the bedroom where a man was killed. Authorities say...
