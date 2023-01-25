Read full article on original website
baystatebanner.com
Wu outlines plans to break up BPDA, accelerate development
Mayor Michelle Wu announced plans to create a new planning department that would be separate from the Boston Planning and Development Agency, streamline the city’s development processes and use the bulk of the city’s share of federal recovery funds to accelerate the production of affordable housing as part of her ambitious goals, outlined in her State of the City Speech, which she delivered Tuesday.
baystatebanner.com
Wu touts administration’s accomplishments
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Wu began her State of the City address by reviewing her administration’s accomplishments, including efforts to decentralize the drug treatment services in the Mass and Cass area and secure housing for homeless people struggling with addiction, the city’s response to the Orange Line shutdown, the piloting of three free bus routes, the expansion of bike paths and the completion of the reconstruction of City Hall Plaza.
