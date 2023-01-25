Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Wu began her State of the City address by reviewing her administration’s accomplishments, including efforts to decentralize the drug treatment services in the Mass and Cass area and secure housing for homeless people struggling with addiction, the city’s response to the Orange Line shutdown, the piloting of three free bus routes, the expansion of bike paths and the completion of the reconstruction of City Hall Plaza.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO