Milwaukee, Southeast Wisconsin prepare for first 3" snowfall
A rather narrow band (North to South, that is) of snowfall impacts the Great Lakes from late Saturday morning into early Sunday.
WISN
Winter Storm Warning in effect for five counties including Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 12 p.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. on Sunday for the following counties: Milwaukee Co., Ozaukee Co., Racine Co., Kenosha Co. Walworth county's Winter Storm Warning is...
Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV reported. The...
Briggs & Stratton to lay off 160 Wisconsin employees
Briggs & Stratton has ceased production at its Wauwatosa plant, resulting in 160 layoffs, TMJ4 News has confirmed.
CBS 58
Early Afternoon Update: Widespread snow becomes patchy by late afternoon
The forecast remains on track with the widespread snow now becoming patchy around southern Wisconsin. This patchy snow will continue until Thursday afternoon with an additional 0.5-1.5" expected over the next 24 hours. -------------------------------------------- Updated: Jan 25, 2023 1:00pm:. Widespread light snow continues to fall across southeast Wisconsin, but it...
WISN
Alert Day: Snow moves in later this morning
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories go into effect later today across SEWI. 4"-6" is still expected across much of the area, but Lake Effect snow may increase totals for parts of Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Sarnow shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 35th and Sarnow on Saturday morning, Jan. 28. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Officials said the shooting was the result of an argument. This ongoing investigation will be referred to...
CBS 58
Snow emergencies declared across Southeastern Wisconsin
SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Several snow emergencies have been declared across Southeastern Wisconsin ahead of anticipated winter weather. A snow emergency has been issued within the City of Kenosha through most of the weekend, impacting parking on streets within the city. Kenosha's Public Works and Street Division - Snow...
Here are the cities that have declared snow emergencies in Southeast Wisconsin
A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Southeast Wisconsin beginning Saturday at 6 a.m. until 3 a.m. Sunday. Snow showers have already moved into the Badger State Friday morning
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Local plant shops
MILWAUKEE - There's not a lot of green outside your home, but you can liven up your decor by bringing some green inside! Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us with some of their favorite spots for house plants.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee lead pipe replacement, federal assistance planned
MILWAUKEE - The city of Milwaukee still has more than 60,000 potentially dangerous lead laterals leading to homes. Friday, the city got a big boost in the effort to get rid of them. Mayor Cavalier Johnson was in Washington as part of a new coalition. Wisconsin is one of four...
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Security Camera Video Shows Huge Fireball Over Carthage, Missouri
If you were up really early in the morning a few days ago, you likely witnessed one of the brightest fireballs in recent memory. Thanks to new security camera video, you can see it even if you weren't up showing a massive meteor that seemed to turn darkness into day.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee snow, winter storm warning; residents take added care
MILWAUKEE - Being prepared, having a game plan and taking your time are key when it comes to driving in a snowstorm. On Milwaukee's lower east side, roads were slick Saturday night, Jan. 28. Drivers who spoke to FOX6 News said they made sure to have a full tank of gas and gear just in case.
Wisconsin's only Black ski club works to diversify winter sports
The Ebony Ice Ski Club is an offshoot of the National Brotherhood of Skiers; the second largest ski organization, second only to the Olympics.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
After prison, Milwaukee man's trucking business delivers inspiration
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who spent nearly half his life in prison has done more than turn his own life around; he's helping others in the city. One of Go Time Trucking's goals is to help people who are struggling in life get back into the driver's seat. It's not just about trucks delivering items, but inspiration.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Marquette ties for Big East lead with win over DePaul
CHICAGO - David Joplin went 8 for 11 from 3-point range for a career-high 28 points, Tyler Kolek had a double-double and No. 16 Marquette defeated DePaul 89-69 on Saturday. Marquette has won eight of its last nine games, and moved into a tie with No. 13 Xavier atop the Big East.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Poblocki moving to New Berlin
NEW BERLIN — Citing company growth and the needs of their employees, Poblocki Paving Corporation will consolidate the company’s footprint into a recently purchased building in New Berlin. The bulk of their business will soon move to an 88,700-square-foot building at 16363 W. Ryerson Road. “The new location...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee women killed, Racine County I-94 crash
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women died in a crash in Racine County on Thursday morning, Jan. 26, and it was one of more than a dozen crashes amid slippery conditions. Sheriff's officials said around 3:30 a.m., a semi rolled over on I-94 southbound, just north of the Highway 20 exit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sweetly Baked: Downtown Milwaukee's only CBD bakery
MILWAUKEE - Sweetly Baked is Downtown Milwaukee's only CBD bakery. Sweetly Baked is elevating its pop-up retail shopping and private event experiences with a custom-designed and built mobile dessert bar. The gourmet treats that Sweetly Baked always offers will still be available, as well as a few new ones. Keep...
