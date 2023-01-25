ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WISN

Winter Storm Warning in effect for five counties including Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 12 p.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. on Sunday for the following counties: Milwaukee Co., Ozaukee Co., Racine Co., Kenosha Co. Walworth county's Winter Storm Warning is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV reported. The...
BELOIT, WI
CBS 58

Early Afternoon Update: Widespread snow becomes patchy by late afternoon

The forecast remains on track with the widespread snow now becoming patchy around southern Wisconsin. This patchy snow will continue until Thursday afternoon with an additional 0.5-1.5" expected over the next 24 hours. -------------------------------------------- Updated: Jan 25, 2023 1:00pm:. Widespread light snow continues to fall across southeast Wisconsin, but it...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Alert Day: Snow moves in later this morning

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories go into effect later today across SEWI. 4"-6" is still expected across much of the area, but Lake Effect snow may increase totals for parts of Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and Sarnow shooting; Milwaukee man dead

MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 35th and Sarnow on Saturday morning, Jan. 28. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Officials said the shooting was the result of an argument. This ongoing investigation will be referred to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Snow emergencies declared across Southeastern Wisconsin

SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Several snow emergencies have been declared across Southeastern Wisconsin ahead of anticipated winter weather. A snow emergency has been issued within the City of Kenosha through most of the weekend, impacting parking on streets within the city. Kenosha's Public Works and Street Division - Snow...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Local plant shops

MILWAUKEE - There's not a lot of green outside your home, but you can liven up your decor by bringing some green inside! Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us with some of their favorite spots for house plants.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee lead pipe replacement, federal assistance planned

MILWAUKEE - The city of Milwaukee still has more than 60,000 potentially dangerous lead laterals leading to homes. Friday, the city got a big boost in the effort to get rid of them. Mayor Cavalier Johnson was in Washington as part of a new coalition. Wisconsin is one of four...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee snow, winter storm warning; residents take added care

MILWAUKEE - Being prepared, having a game plan and taking your time are key when it comes to driving in a snowstorm. On Milwaukee's lower east side, roads were slick Saturday night, Jan. 28. Drivers who spoke to FOX6 News said they made sure to have a full tank of gas and gear just in case.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

After prison, Milwaukee man's trucking business delivers inspiration

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man who spent nearly half his life in prison has done more than turn his own life around; he's helping others in the city. One of Go Time Trucking's goals is to help people who are struggling in life get back into the driver's seat. It's not just about trucks delivering items, but inspiration.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Marquette ties for Big East lead with win over DePaul

CHICAGO - David Joplin went 8 for 11 from 3-point range for a career-high 28 points, Tyler Kolek had a double-double and No. 16 Marquette defeated DePaul 89-69 on Saturday. Marquette has won eight of its last nine games, and moved into a tie with No. 13 Xavier atop the Big East.
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Poblocki moving to New Berlin

NEW BERLIN — Citing company growth and the needs of their employees, Poblocki Paving Corporation will consolidate the company’s footprint into a recently purchased building in New Berlin. The bulk of their business will soon move to an 88,700-square-foot building at 16363 W. Ryerson Road. “The new location...
NEW BERLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee women killed, Racine County I-94 crash

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Two Milwaukee women died in a crash in Racine County on Thursday morning, Jan. 26, and it was one of more than a dozen crashes amid slippery conditions. Sheriff's officials said around 3:30 a.m., a semi rolled over on I-94 southbound, just north of the Highway 20 exit.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sweetly Baked: Downtown Milwaukee's only CBD bakery

MILWAUKEE - Sweetly Baked is Downtown Milwaukee's only CBD bakery. Sweetly Baked is elevating its pop-up retail shopping and private event experiences with a custom-designed and built mobile dessert bar. The gourmet treats that Sweetly Baked always offers will still be available, as well as a few new ones. Keep...
MILWAUKEE, WI

