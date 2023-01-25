Read full article on original website
commonwealthmagazine.org
Healey should settle, not litigate, disability lawsuit
EVERY DAY, thousands of Massachusetts residents with disabilities are admitted to segregated nursing facilities, be it to recover from medical procedures, to receive respite and care because they’re homeless, or because of a lack supportive services that are needed to remain at home and in their communities. While many eventually leave, thousands do not, even though they want to. As a class action lawsuit filed in October alleges, the determining factor between who stays and who goes often is a matter of race and class.
Internet evidence key, but not enough in Massachusetts murder case
BOSTON — Prosecutors in Massachusetts are basing their murder case against a man whose wife is presumed dead but whose body has not been found in large part on a series of gruesome internet searches he made around the time of her disappearance. Scouring data on personal electronic devices...
Efforts underway to change Massachusetts taxpayer refunds Chapter 62F law
Democrats on Beacon Hill are looking to change the Chapter 62F law.
Tyre Nichols killing: Mass. politicians demand justice after fatal police beating
Amid the national uproar following the killing of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, politicians in Massachusetts are speaking up to condemn the fatal beating of the unarmed Black man. Public officials in the commonwealth — as well as protestors nationwide, including many who gathered...
Framingham Attorney King Wins Injunction Against Massachusetts Republican Party & Its Chair Jim Lyons
FRAMINGHAM – On Tuesday, January 31, the Massachusetts Republican Party will hold an election to decide a new chair. There are 80 State Committee seats, with a majority needed to elect a chair. Voters in each state senatorial district in the Commonwealth elects one male and one female member who are registered Republicans, every four years at the Presidential Primary, to be members of the Republican State Committee, per state law.
DOJ charges 7 in multi-state paycheck scheme, 3 from Mass.
The U.S. Justice Department says seven people have been arrested in connection with a $7.5 million fraudulent scheme to obtain millions of dollars through the Paycheck Protection Program.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts groups rallying in support of newly filed rent control bill
Several Massachusetts groups are getting behind a rent control bill that they believe will have a positive impact on tenants. At 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the front steps of the State House, rent control advocates will rally in support of newly filed rent control enabling legislation that “introduces a clearer framework for municipal rent control than other local option bills filed in recent years, with stronger tenant protections and stronger limits on rent increases,” according to supporters.
Three SE Massachusetts Men Arrested in Connection to Massive Fraud Scheme
Three men from southeastern Massachusetts have been arrested along with four others in connection to a multi-million dollar federal COVID funding fraud scheme — with one South Easton man accused of buying a Rolls Royce and French bulldogs with the funds. The seven people allegedly involved in the multi-state...
Dorchester wholesale bakery cited for over $440,000 in wage and labor citations
Dutch Maid Bakery and five Dorchester temp agencies were cited for 30 violations of state wage and labor laws by the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office. A Dorchester wholesale bakery and five temp agencies that helped staff the bakery have been cited over $440,000 for 30 wage and labor violations by the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office.
Gov. Maura Healey calls workforce challenges ‘devastating’ in Mass. health care
In an increasingly familiar refrain, Gov. Maura Healey sounded the alarm about acute workforce shortages to hundreds of health care leaders and medical professionals Friday. Healey, whose family includes a long line of caregivers, praised members of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association at their annual meeting in downtown Boston, particularly for their resiliency and life-saving efforts during the grueling COVID-19 pandemic.
Ex-Stoneham Officer, Brother Charged In Kickback Scheme Worth Millions: Feds
A former Stoneham police officer and his brother, who owns an electrical contracting company, were charged in federal court Thursday, Jan. 26, with receiving bribes and kickbacks that earned them millions of dollars in Mass Saves contracts, authorities said. Joseph Ponzo, 49, of Stoneham, and …
WCVB
5 Investigates: New drug contributing to overdose epidemic in Massachusetts
BROCKTON, Mass. — In Boston and across the state, an animal tranquilizer called xylazine is being mixed with opioids and is intensifying concerns surrounding the overdose epidemic in Massachusetts. “It’s all over Massachusetts,” said Julie Burns, the president and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts, a public-private partnership dedicated to funding...
File an abatement to request reduction of yearly real estate taxes
State officials are reminding you there's a chance to appeal how much you're being billed.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island
BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
newbedfordguide.com
Guatemalan man living in Massachusetts, convicted of strangulation, pleads guilty to illegal reentry
“Defendant previously convicted of strangulation/suffocation and assault and battery. A Guatemalan man residing in Framingham pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to illegally reentering the United States after deportation. Carmen Jimenez-Cruz, 42, pleaded guilty to illegal reentry before U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley, who scheduled sentencing for...
beckersdental.com
Massachusetts dentist pleads guilty to embezzling $1.2M from employer
A Massachusetts dentist recently pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $1.2 million from his employer and fraudulently obtaining government benefits in his employer's name. Jack Massarsky, DDS, worked as a dentist and bookkeeper for a practice in Hyannis, Mass., between 2015 and 2021, according to a Jan. 25 news release from the Justice Department. In 2015, Dr. Massarsky opened a secret bank account under the dental practice's name and deposited insurance reimbursement checks into that account, embezzling more than $1.2 million. The stolen funds were used for personal and family expenses, according to the news release.
Former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito finds a new role
Three weeks after she became a private citizen once again, former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, of Shrewsbury, joined the advisory council at Firefly Health, which describes itself as a female-led health plan and "virtual-first care innovator." Polito will bring extensive experience in health care policy to the role, including the administration's efforts to implement a behavioral health reform "roadmap." ...
Mass Attorney General Campbell Supports 5 Bills Protecting Vulnerable Communities & Building Economic Prosperity
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell today, January 25, announced her support for legislation in the 2023-2024 session to create safer communities, build economic prosperity and stability and protect vulnerable communities. The five bills filed prior to last Friday’s legislative filing deadline align with ongoing work in...
WCVB
Mass. posts firearm sale data online, and gun rights group threatens suit
BOSTON — A gun rights group is threatening to sue over the publication of firearm sale data, saying it threatens gun owners' safety. The data, published online recently by the state Firearms Records Bureau doesn't have buyers' names. But the Gun Owners Action League, or GOAL, says that it had enough information that could be used to identify some gun owners, which by state law is confidential.
baystatebanner.com
Wu touts administration’s accomplishments
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Wu began her State of the City address by reviewing her administration’s accomplishments, including efforts to decentralize the drug treatment services in the Mass and Cass area and secure housing for homeless people struggling with addiction, the city’s response to the Orange Line shutdown, the piloting of three free bus routes, the expansion of bike paths and the completion of the reconstruction of City Hall Plaza.
