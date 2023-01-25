ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

commonwealthmagazine.org

Healey should settle, not litigate, disability lawsuit

EVERY DAY, thousands of Massachusetts residents with disabilities are admitted to segregated nursing facilities, be it to recover from medical procedures, to receive respite and care because they’re homeless, or because of a lack supportive services that are needed to remain at home and in their communities. While many eventually leave, thousands do not, even though they want to. As a class action lawsuit filed in October alleges, the determining factor between who stays and who goes often is a matter of race and class.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Attorney King Wins Injunction Against Massachusetts Republican Party & Its Chair Jim Lyons

FRAMINGHAM – On Tuesday, January 31, the Massachusetts Republican Party will hold an election to decide a new chair. There are 80 State Committee seats, with a majority needed to elect a chair. Voters in each state senatorial district in the Commonwealth elects one male and one female member who are registered Republicans, every four years at the Presidential Primary, to be members of the Republican State Committee, per state law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts groups rallying in support of newly filed rent control bill

Several Massachusetts groups are getting behind a rent control bill that they believe will have a positive impact on tenants. At 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the front steps of the State House, rent control advocates will rally in support of newly filed rent control enabling legislation that “introduces a clearer framework for municipal rent control than other local option bills filed in recent years, with stronger tenant protections and stronger limits on rent increases,” according to supporters.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Gov. Maura Healey calls workforce challenges ‘devastating’ in Mass. health care

In an increasingly familiar refrain, Gov. Maura Healey sounded the alarm about acute workforce shortages to hundreds of health care leaders and medical professionals Friday. Healey, whose family includes a long line of caregivers, praised members of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association at their annual meeting in downtown Boston, particularly for their resiliency and life-saving efforts during the grueling COVID-19 pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

5 Investigates: New drug contributing to overdose epidemic in Massachusetts

BROCKTON, Mass. — In Boston and across the state, an animal tranquilizer called xylazine is being mixed with opioids and is intensifying concerns surrounding the overdose epidemic in Massachusetts. “It’s all over Massachusetts,” said Julie Burns, the president and CEO of RIZE Massachusetts, a public-private partnership dedicated to funding...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island

BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
PAWTUCKET, RI
newbedfordguide.com

Guatemalan man living in Massachusetts, convicted of strangulation, pleads guilty to illegal reentry

“Defendant previously convicted of strangulation/suffocation and assault and battery. A Guatemalan man residing in Framingham pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to illegally reentering the United States after deportation. Carmen Jimenez-Cruz, 42, pleaded guilty to illegal reentry before U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley, who scheduled sentencing for...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
beckersdental.com

Massachusetts dentist pleads guilty to embezzling $1.2M from employer

A Massachusetts dentist recently pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $1.2 million from his employer and fraudulently obtaining government benefits in his employer's name. Jack Massarsky, DDS, worked as a dentist and bookkeeper for a practice in Hyannis, Mass., between 2015 and 2021, according to a Jan. 25 news release from the Justice Department. In 2015, Dr. Massarsky opened a secret bank account under the dental practice's name and deposited insurance reimbursement checks into that account, embezzling more than $1.2 million. The stolen funds were used for personal and family expenses, according to the news release.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito finds a new role

Three weeks after she became a private citizen once again, former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, of Shrewsbury, joined the advisory council at Firefly Health, which describes itself as a female-led health plan and "virtual-first care innovator." Polito will bring extensive experience in health care policy to the role, including the administration's efforts to implement a behavioral health reform "roadmap." ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Mass Attorney General Campbell Supports 5 Bills Protecting Vulnerable Communities & Building Economic Prosperity

BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell today, January 25, announced her support for legislation in the 2023-2024 session to create safer communities, build economic prosperity and stability and protect vulnerable communities. The five bills filed prior to last Friday’s legislative filing deadline align with ongoing work in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Mass. posts firearm sale data online, and gun rights group threatens suit

BOSTON — A gun rights group is threatening to sue over the publication of firearm sale data, saying it threatens gun owners' safety. The data, published online recently by the state Firearms Records Bureau doesn't have buyers' names. But the Gun Owners Action League, or GOAL, says that it had enough information that could be used to identify some gun owners, which by state law is confidential.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
baystatebanner.com

Wu touts administration’s accomplishments

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Wu began her State of the City address by reviewing her administration’s accomplishments, including efforts to decentralize the drug treatment services in the Mass and Cass area and secure housing for homeless people struggling with addiction, the city’s response to the Orange Line shutdown, the piloting of three free bus routes, the expansion of bike paths and the completion of the reconstruction of City Hall Plaza.
BOSTON, MA

