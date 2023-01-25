ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

7 killed near Jerusalem synagogue after Israeli West Bank raid

Extreme Israeli group takes root in US with fundraising bid. An Israeli group raising funds for Jewish extremists convicted in some of the country’s most notorious hate crimes is collecting tax-exempt donations from Americans.
Lebanon-Express

Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli military raid in West Bank

Nine Palestinians have been killed during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin. The Israeli military says its troops went in to arrest Islamic Jihad militants planning major attacks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy