Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
US Fighters Supposedly Battled a Goliath Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special forces team purportedly experienced and killed a huge humanoid in Afghanistan. Named the Kandahar Monster, the monster was not just said to overshadow the warriors at 13 feet in height, but additionally had six fingers on each hand and two arrangements of teeth.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Lebanon-Express
Haiti police block streets, force entry to airport to protest officer killings
Haitian police officers on Thursday blocked streets and forced their way into the country's main airport to protest the recent killing of officers by armed gangs expanding their grip on the Caribbean nation.
Environmentalists protest airport project near Albanian bird sanctuary
VJOSE-NARTE, Albania, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Environmentalists protested over the weekend at the building site of a new airport in Albania's south meant to boost tourism but which they say will endanger sanctuaries for some 200 bird species including flamingos and pelicans.
Opinion | In Praise of Russia’s Political Exiles
Exiles from Putin’s Russia have a powerful role to play in what comes next in their country. It’s happened before.
Austria's Raiffeisen says Ukrainian sanctions target its leasing unit
VIENNA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - A Russian leasing unit of Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International (RBIV.VI) is among the companies targeted by sanctions that Ukraine announced overnight, RBI said on Sunday.
Lebanon-Express
Russians lay flowers at monument as form of anti-war protest, and more of today's top videos
People have been laying flowers at the statue of a Ukrainian poet as an anti-war protest in Moscow, the discovery of rare tombs in Egypt is shedding light on different eras of history, and more of today's top videos.
Lebanon-Express
7 killed near Jerusalem synagogue after Israeli West Bank raid
Extreme Israeli group takes root in US with fundraising bid. An Israeli group raising funds for Jewish extremists convicted in some of the country’s most notorious hate crimes is collecting tax-exempt donations from Americans.
Lebanon-Express
Thousands of cranes rest along Israel's Agamon Hula Lake in Israel
Images of thousands of cranes have brought joy to those around the world as they rest along the Agamon Hula Lake in northern Israel, on their seasonal migration route from Europe to Africa.
Lebanon-Express
Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli military raid in West Bank
Nine Palestinians have been killed during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin. The Israeli military says its troops went in to arrest Islamic Jihad militants planning major attacks.
Comments / 0