We sat down with major donors Todd Brady, (MD’99, PhD’98) and Andrea Darling (MA’96, JD’99), a married couple of 26 years whose son, Alex, started as a freshman at Duke University in fall 2022. We took a walk down memory lane as they reflected on their Duke experiences, past and present. Brady and Darling described their path around Duke being connected by mentors, explained why they choose to give back, and shared what they hope to accomplish through their philanthropy. They are changing the world, and are dedicated to raising children who are passionate about making a positive difference.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO