ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
duke.edu

The Path to Pay it Forward: A Duke Family Committed to Changing the World

We sat down with major donors Todd Brady, (MD’99, PhD’98) and Andrea Darling (MA’96, JD’99), a married couple of 26 years whose son, Alex, started as a freshman at Duke University in fall 2022. We took a walk down memory lane as they reflected on their Duke experiences, past and present. Brady and Darling described their path around Duke being connected by mentors, explained why they choose to give back, and shared what they hope to accomplish through their philanthropy. They are changing the world, and are dedicated to raising children who are passionate about making a positive difference.
DURHAM, NC
duke.edu

School of Medicine Withdraws from U.S. News & World Report Rankings

Dear Duke University School of Medicine Community,. We write to share that Duke University School of Medicine has made the decision to withdraw from U.S. News & World Report’s (USNWR) annual medical school rankings and will no longer provide our school’s data to USNWR for that purpose.   

Comments / 0

Community Policy