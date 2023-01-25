ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

Comments / 3

Related
mendofever.com

Neighborhood Dispute, Reckless Driver – Fort Bragg Police Logs 01.26.2023

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
FORT BRAGG, CA
kymkemp.com

Desperation, Tears, and Anger as Residents of Creekside Cabins Faced With Terrible Choices

————————————————— UPDATE:. Some residents at Creekside Cabins who had been given only two days to leave the property after a sinkhole closed their driveway occupied the temporary bridge between the RV park and Highway 101 last night, counter-blocking an excavator that was moving into position to prevent access to the property. Residents of the RV park north of Willits originally had between 8:00 am Wednesday and 5:00 last night to evacuate or face misdemeanors.
WILLITS, CA
krcrtv.com

Willits police looking for suspects connected to robbery of alleged cannabis business

WILLITS, Calif. — The Willits Police Department is on the lookout for five suspects they say robbed a home at gunpoint, stealing pounds of processed marijuana bud. According to the WPD, on Jan. 22, officers were made aware of a potential robbery near Creekside Drive and responded to the scene and discovered a marijuana-related business being operated out of the residence.
WILLITS, CA
mendofever.com

‘Gut-Wrenching and Disgusting’: Fort Bragg Police Chief Speaks Out on the ‘Brutal Attack’ By Memphis Cops on Tyre Nichols

The following is a letter penned by Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka. The video footage from Memphis, Tennessee released last night showed the brutal attack and suffering of Tyre Nichols. Our hearts go out to Mr. Nichols’ family, as they unnecessarily have endure the death of their father, son, brother, nephew and friend. We mourn with you.
FORT BRAGG, CA
ksro.com

Three Arrested in Santa Rosa Stabbing Death Wednesday Night

A 22-year-old man has been stabbed to death after a fight in Santa Rosa. Last night, witnesses called police to the intersection of Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road where a fight broke out. Two males drove off in a car before police got to the scene and one was left with stab wounds and was found unresponsive. He was declared dead at a local hospital. Police found the fleeing car on the 100 block of West Barham Avenue and located three suspects inside a nearby residence. All three seemed to have targeted the victim and were arrested for murder. Two of the suspects are 17-year-old juveniles.
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Willits Cannabusiness Targeted by Armed Robbers Under Investigation

The following is a press release issued by the Willits Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On January 22nd, 2023 at about 12:30pm, Willits Police Department (WPD) Officers were detailed to the...
WILLITS, CA
CBS San Francisco

3 family members, including 2 teens, arrested in Santa Rosa stabbing death

SANTA ROSA -- Police have arrested three Santa Rosa residents -- including two teenagers -- on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man Wednesday night. Officers responded to a 9:27 p.m. report of a fight in progress near the intersection of Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road. Callers told police the fight involved three males and that some fled the scene in a green Honda sedan. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim, a 22-year-old Santa Rosa man, was taken to a hospital where he died of his wounds. Police found the vehicle the suspects used to flee the scene, and soon found the three of them inside a nearby residence and took them into custody. The suspects, all members of the same family from Santa Rosa, include two 17-year-old boys -- whose names police did not release because they are juveniles -- and 52-year-old Enrique Sanchez. Police said the suspects assaulted the victim in the roadway of Sebastopol Road, west of Dutton Avenue, punching and stabbing him multiple times in the torso. Police urge anyone with information about the investigation to contact SRPD through the online tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips. 
SANTA ROSA, CA
mendofever.com

Stolen Firearm, Female Yelling – Ukiah Police Logs 01.26.2023

The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
UKIAH, CA
kymkemp.com

Escape From Creekside Cabins Leaves Over Half the Residences Behind

Creekside Cabins residents eked out a few more hours of time to evacuate their homes and vehicles from the RV Park north of Willits after Thursday night’s occupation of the bridge over the sinkhole that opened up between the park and Highway 101 on December 30. A few residents stopped the contractor from closing the exit a little after 5 p.m. and allowed a few more occupants to escape.
WILLITS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa crackdown targets alleged sideshow organizers; 14 arrest warrants issued

SANTA ROSA -- Weary of weekend gatherings for sideshows, Santa Rosa police obtained arrest warrants for 14 individuals they have determined to be organizers of the illegal street racing events.Since July, detectives have been investigating individuals who organize and promote coming to Santa Rosa for illegal and dangerous sideshows. "These individuals are responsible for tens of thousands of dollars in damage to our roadways and violence during these unlawful and unsanctioned sideshows," investigators said in a Facebook post. "Their direct actions to promote and encourage people to commit crimes in Santa Rosa make them responsible for the damages that have occurred."On...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man accidentally burns himself to death in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- A man died Saturday morning in Santa Rosa after apparently accidentally setting himself on fire.Santa Rosa police said they received calls at 12:47 a.m. reporting a fire in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., in the rear of a business.The Santa Rosa fire department crew extinguished the blaze which had engulfed an adult male, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said surveillance footage from nearby businesses provided a clear picture of what occurred.The man appeared at the rear of the business to be using a lighter to consume what officials assume was a narcotic. The man then slumped to the ground and appeared to fall asleep. Moments later, his clothes started smoldering, then caught fire. Police say he was unable to extinguish the flames.Police detectives are working with the Sonoma County coroner's office to identify the victim they believe was a man in his 40s or 50s who was likely homeless. Officials say it's possible the victim had a flammable gel residue (possibly a chafing gel) on his hands and/or clothing that was ignited when he used his lighter.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Bay Area Gas Station Owner Given Half-Million-Dollar Fine

The owner of gas stations in Sonoma County and six other Bay Area counties must pay a half-a-million-dollar fine as part of a settlement. Alam and Faizan Corporation is accused of breaking state environmental laws. The corporation owns the Chevron gas station on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa. Prosecutors say they failed to adequately install, monitor, operate and calibrate equipment on-site designed to detect leaks in underground gas storage tanks, putting surface and groundwater at risk. The corporation is also accused of failing to comply with laws regulating hazardous waste and hazardous materials at certain stations. Finally, it allegedly failed to label fuel dispensers with the correct octane rating and price per gallon, and falsely advertised the sale of lower-octane gas as higher-octane at some stations.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Ukiah’s City Manager Reflects on the Municipal Accomplishments of 2022

The following is a press release issued a message from the Ukiah City Manager Sage Sangiacomo:. On behalf of the City of Ukiah, I am pleased to wish you a happy New Year. As we reflect on the past year, there is a lot to be proud of in the City of Ukiah. The City is busy at work building, reinforcing, and expanding on the foundations that make our community a great place to live, work, invest, and visit.
UKIAH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy