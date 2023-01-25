Read full article on original website
Neighborhood Dispute, Reckless Driver – Fort Bragg Police Logs 01.26.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Desperation, Tears, and Anger as Residents of Creekside Cabins Faced With Terrible Choices
————————————————— UPDATE:. Some residents at Creekside Cabins who had been given only two days to leave the property after a sinkhole closed their driveway occupied the temporary bridge between the RV park and Highway 101 last night, counter-blocking an excavator that was moving into position to prevent access to the property. Residents of the RV park north of Willits originally had between 8:00 am Wednesday and 5:00 last night to evacuate or face misdemeanors.
Willits police looking for suspects connected to robbery of alleged cannabis business
WILLITS, Calif. — The Willits Police Department is on the lookout for five suspects they say robbed a home at gunpoint, stealing pounds of processed marijuana bud. According to the WPD, on Jan. 22, officers were made aware of a potential robbery near Creekside Drive and responded to the scene and discovered a marijuana-related business being operated out of the residence.
‘Gut-Wrenching and Disgusting’: Fort Bragg Police Chief Speaks Out on the ‘Brutal Attack’ By Memphis Cops on Tyre Nichols
The following is a letter penned by Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka. The video footage from Memphis, Tennessee released last night showed the brutal attack and suffering of Tyre Nichols. Our hearts go out to Mr. Nichols’ family, as they unnecessarily have endure the death of their father, son, brother, nephew and friend. We mourn with you.
Fire causes $200,000 in damages to Santa Rosa home
A Santa Rosa home suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages on Friday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.
Three Arrested in Santa Rosa Stabbing Death Wednesday Night
A 22-year-old man has been stabbed to death after a fight in Santa Rosa. Last night, witnesses called police to the intersection of Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road where a fight broke out. Two males drove off in a car before police got to the scene and one was left with stab wounds and was found unresponsive. He was declared dead at a local hospital. Police found the fleeing car on the 100 block of West Barham Avenue and located three suspects inside a nearby residence. All three seemed to have targeted the victim and were arrested for murder. Two of the suspects are 17-year-old juveniles.
Willits Cannabusiness Targeted by Armed Robbers Under Investigation
The following is a press release issued by the Willits Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On January 22nd, 2023 at about 12:30pm, Willits Police Department (WPD) Officers were detailed to the...
3 family members, including 2 teens, arrested in Santa Rosa stabbing death
SANTA ROSA -- Police have arrested three Santa Rosa residents -- including two teenagers -- on suspicion of murder in the stabbing death of a 22-year-old man Wednesday night. Officers responded to a 9:27 p.m. report of a fight in progress near the intersection of Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road. Callers told police the fight involved three males and that some fled the scene in a green Honda sedan. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim, a 22-year-old Santa Rosa man, was taken to a hospital where he died of his wounds. Police found the vehicle the suspects used to flee the scene, and soon found the three of them inside a nearby residence and took them into custody. The suspects, all members of the same family from Santa Rosa, include two 17-year-old boys -- whose names police did not release because they are juveniles -- and 52-year-old Enrique Sanchez. Police said the suspects assaulted the victim in the roadway of Sebastopol Road, west of Dutton Avenue, punching and stabbing him multiple times in the torso. Police urge anyone with information about the investigation to contact SRPD through the online tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.
Mendocino County Deputies De-Escalate Armed Man Using Drone Technology
The following is a post on the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:. On 01-20-2023 at around 4:22 PM, Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the report of a man armed with a rifle in the area of the 2800 block of North State Street in Ukiah. Sheriff’s Deputies...
Stolen Firearm, Female Yelling – Ukiah Police Logs 01.26.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Escape From Creekside Cabins Leaves Over Half the Residences Behind
Creekside Cabins residents eked out a few more hours of time to evacuate their homes and vehicles from the RV Park north of Willits after Thursday night’s occupation of the bridge over the sinkhole that opened up between the park and Highway 101 on December 30. A few residents stopped the contractor from closing the exit a little after 5 p.m. and allowed a few more occupants to escape.
Santa Rosa crackdown targets alleged sideshow organizers; 14 arrest warrants issued
SANTA ROSA -- Weary of weekend gatherings for sideshows, Santa Rosa police obtained arrest warrants for 14 individuals they have determined to be organizers of the illegal street racing events.Since July, detectives have been investigating individuals who organize and promote coming to Santa Rosa for illegal and dangerous sideshows. "These individuals are responsible for tens of thousands of dollars in damage to our roadways and violence during these unlawful and unsanctioned sideshows," investigators said in a Facebook post. "Their direct actions to promote and encourage people to commit crimes in Santa Rosa make them responsible for the damages that have occurred."On...
Countdown to a Crime: The Residents of Creekside Cabins Have ‘Til 5 P.M. Today to Get Out or Face Misdemeanors
Residents at Creekside Cabins, an RV park just north of Willits, have been ordered to be off the premises today, due to a public health emergency. An order ratified this week by the Board of Supervisors says anyone on the premises after 5:00 pm Thursday will face misdemeanor charges. But...
Santa Rosa boy hit by vehicle remains hospitalized with critical injuries
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa boy, critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle on his way to school last week, remained hospitalized on Tuesday, as he and his family received an outpouring of support from their community. The collision happened Thursday morning, around 8:40 a.m. in...
Trial of Hopkins Fire defendant to be moved out of Mendocino County
The trial of a man charged with setting a fire that destroyed nearly 50 structures in Calpella two years ago is being moved out of Mendocino County, Assistant District Attorney Dale Trigg confirmed this week. Trigg said jury selection began Monday in the trial of Devin Lamar Johnson, 22, who...
Fort Bragg Man Caught on Camera Peeking Into the Windows of a Woman’s Home
31-year-old Cole Randall Ickes was caught on a camera in the early morning of Friday, January 20, 2023, peeking into the window of a Fort Bragg home located on the 1500 block of Oak Street. Video footage shows him proceeding to attempt entry through the front door that proved locked.
Subject Jumping In And Out Of Traffic, Theft Of Laptop – Ukiah Police Logs 01.25.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Man accidentally burns himself to death in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA -- A man died Saturday morning in Santa Rosa after apparently accidentally setting himself on fire.Santa Rosa police said they received calls at 12:47 a.m. reporting a fire in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., in the rear of a business.The Santa Rosa fire department crew extinguished the blaze which had engulfed an adult male, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said surveillance footage from nearby businesses provided a clear picture of what occurred.The man appeared at the rear of the business to be using a lighter to consume what officials assume was a narcotic. The man then slumped to the ground and appeared to fall asleep. Moments later, his clothes started smoldering, then caught fire. Police say he was unable to extinguish the flames.Police detectives are working with the Sonoma County coroner's office to identify the victim they believe was a man in his 40s or 50s who was likely homeless. Officials say it's possible the victim had a flammable gel residue (possibly a chafing gel) on his hands and/or clothing that was ignited when he used his lighter.
Bay Area Gas Station Owner Given Half-Million-Dollar Fine
The owner of gas stations in Sonoma County and six other Bay Area counties must pay a half-a-million-dollar fine as part of a settlement. Alam and Faizan Corporation is accused of breaking state environmental laws. The corporation owns the Chevron gas station on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa. Prosecutors say they failed to adequately install, monitor, operate and calibrate equipment on-site designed to detect leaks in underground gas storage tanks, putting surface and groundwater at risk. The corporation is also accused of failing to comply with laws regulating hazardous waste and hazardous materials at certain stations. Finally, it allegedly failed to label fuel dispensers with the correct octane rating and price per gallon, and falsely advertised the sale of lower-octane gas as higher-octane at some stations.
Ukiah’s City Manager Reflects on the Municipal Accomplishments of 2022
The following is a press release issued a message from the Ukiah City Manager Sage Sangiacomo:. On behalf of the City of Ukiah, I am pleased to wish you a happy New Year. As we reflect on the past year, there is a lot to be proud of in the City of Ukiah. The City is busy at work building, reinforcing, and expanding on the foundations that make our community a great place to live, work, invest, and visit.
