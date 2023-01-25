Empty Bowls set this weekend

Handmade pottery sits on display during the 2022 Empty Bowls benefitting the West Texas Food Bank Sunday morning at UTPB. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

The 22nd Annual West Texas Food Bank Empty Bowls is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the gallery at Midland College.

Admission is $15 per bowl. Tables of eight are available with a $500 donation, which allows the table to have the pick of the kiln bowls.

Bowls were made by Odessa College, Midland College, University of Texas Permian Basin, Trinity School of Midland, Boys and Girls Club of the Permian Basin and UTPB STEM Academy.

Food is donated by Gerardo’s Grill & Cantina, Murray’s Deli and HEB. All proceeds go to the West Texas Food Bank. Call 432-580-6333.