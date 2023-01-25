SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — More than three dozen businesses at The Maine Mall in South Portland were without power Thursday afternoon. That included the Food Court area. Mall officials reported an outage to Central Maine Power earlier in the day. Crews from CMP discovered that there was an issue with equipment at the mall and that the issue is the responsibility of the mall. A spokesperson for CMP said there was a bad feed line that caused some damage when it tripped. He said the mall would need to bring in an electrician to fix the problem.

SOUTH PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO