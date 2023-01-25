ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WPFO

Roofers advise Mainers to roof rake structures to prevent collapses

PORTLAND (WGME) -- For people worried about their property, it's not too late to take action. While some expect to shovel their driveways, it's also important to remember what's up above. That's what Portland resident Ann Mangin did. "We have this really long pole that the previous owner left us,...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Roofs in Maine collapse under weight of rain-sodden snow

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Evacuations after concerns of a potential roof collapse shutting down several businesses. Officials said it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call came into Scarborough police dispatch from the Super Walmart store. Officials became worried about the structural integrity of the roof considering...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WPFO

Walmart, Sam's Club in Scarborough closed due to roof concerns

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Both the Walmart and the Sam’s Club in Scarborough are closed due to concerns that the excess snow and water on the roofs is making the buildings unsafe. Scarborough Deputy Chief John Brennan says crews responded to Walmart around 10 a.m. Thursday because the roof was...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMTW

Multiple fire departments battling 2-alarm fire at Casco home

CASCO, Maine — Crews responded to the scene of what one agency referred to as a 'major structure fire' in Casco Friday night. Cumberland County dispatchers confirm nobody was hurt. The fire at 11 Varney Hill Road was reported just before 5:30 p.m. but it was unclear if anyone...
CASCO, ME
WMTW

Equipment failure leaves part of the Maine Mall in the dark

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — More than three dozen businesses at The Maine Mall in South Portland were without power Thursday afternoon. That included the Food Court area. Mall officials reported an outage to Central Maine Power earlier in the day. Crews from CMP discovered that there was an issue with equipment at the mall and that the issue is the responsibility of the mall. A spokesperson for CMP said there was a bad feed line that caused some damage when it tripped. He said the mall would need to bring in an electrician to fix the problem.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Warm January day calls for ice cream stand to open shop

PORTLAND (WGME) - For just one day, you can settle your sweet tooth here in Portland. Lib's ice cream on Auburn Street opened Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a specialty pop-up day. They offered a limited menu of soft serve treats and cookie sandwiches. Although it's the...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

7-year-old New Hampshire boy dies after reportedly being beaten

MANCHESTER, NH (WGME) -- A 7-year-old boy in New Hampshire died after he was allegedly beaten by his father, according to WMUR. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says emergency medical personnel responded to a home in Manchester on January 17 for a report of a child in distress.
MANCHESTER, NH
Q97.9

Dunkin’ Boozy Beverages Served at Lost Valley in Auburn Today

Today the Dunkin' Winter Warrior tour is rolling into Lost Valley in Auburn. There will be a Dunkin’ sampling truck to hand out free iced coffee samples and Brownie Batter Donuts at an outdoor bar. Skiers who show their Dunkin’ Rewards membership today will also get 15% off their Lost Valley lift ticket price. There's gonna be cool Dunkin' swag and $5 Dunkin’ cards handed out left and right. There will even be an inflatable curling rink open to the public.
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

Portland Police investigate bank robbery on Forest Avenue

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are searching for a man following a bank robbery in Portland on Wednesday. The Portland Police Department say the bank robbery happened at Norway Savings Bank on Forest Avenue. According to officials, the man, most likely in his late 40s or early 50s, got away...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Death at Portland camp being investigated as homicide

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are now investigating a man's death at a campsite as a homicide. About a week ago, officers got a call that someone needed medical help at the end of Frederic Street near the Fore River Parkway Trail. When they got there, officers found the body...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Man accused of pulling gun during road rage incident in New Hampshire

BOW, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A man allegedly pulled a gun on a driver during a road rage incident in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police say they got a call around 11 a.m. on Wednesday from a tractor-trailer trailer who reported that another driver pointed a gun at him while driving on the I-93 in Bow.
BOW, NH
WPFO

Arrest made following suspicious death in NH

Manchester, NH (WGME) -- An arrest has been made following a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department. Early this morning, Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Timothy Pouliot,...
MANCHESTER, NH

