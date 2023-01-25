Read full article on original website
WPFO
Roofers advise Mainers to roof rake structures to prevent collapses
PORTLAND (WGME) -- For people worried about their property, it's not too late to take action. While some expect to shovel their driveways, it's also important to remember what's up above. That's what Portland resident Ann Mangin did. "We have this really long pole that the previous owner left us,...
WPFO
Indoor sports facility collapses under weight of snow, rain in Topsham
TOPSHAM (WGME) -- An indoor sports facility in Topsham collapsed Thursday morning under the weight of rain and snow from an overnight storm. The Dome at Coastal Maine collapsed around 4 a.m., according to the program director. Right now, it is unknown if the facility will be able to be...
WMTW
Roofs in Maine collapse under weight of rain-sodden snow
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Evacuations after concerns of a potential roof collapse shutting down several businesses. Officials said it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call came into Scarborough police dispatch from the Super Walmart store. Officials became worried about the structural integrity of the roof considering...
Who Is Dumping Tomatoes and Onions All Over This Town in Maine?
You know what they say: the first time someone dumps a bag of produce on the ground, it’s an accident. The second time someone drops a bag of produce on the ground, it’s a coincidence. The third time someone drops a bag of produce on the ground…it’s creepy....
WPFO
Walmart, Sam's Club in Scarborough closed due to roof concerns
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Both the Walmart and the Sam’s Club in Scarborough are closed due to concerns that the excess snow and water on the roofs is making the buildings unsafe. Scarborough Deputy Chief John Brennan says crews responded to Walmart around 10 a.m. Thursday because the roof was...
WMTW
Multiple fire departments battling 2-alarm fire at Casco home
CASCO, Maine — Crews responded to the scene of what one agency referred to as a 'major structure fire' in Casco Friday night. Cumberland County dispatchers confirm nobody was hurt. The fire at 11 Varney Hill Road was reported just before 5:30 p.m. but it was unclear if anyone...
WMTW
Equipment failure leaves part of the Maine Mall in the dark
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — More than three dozen businesses at The Maine Mall in South Portland were without power Thursday afternoon. That included the Food Court area. Mall officials reported an outage to Central Maine Power earlier in the day. Crews from CMP discovered that there was an issue with equipment at the mall and that the issue is the responsibility of the mall. A spokesperson for CMP said there was a bad feed line that caused some damage when it tripped. He said the mall would need to bring in an electrician to fix the problem.
Walmart, Sam's Club in Scarborough closed due to water leakage from recent storms
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough firefighters responded to calls of water leaking into the Walmart and Sam's Club buildings on Thursday. Deputy Fire Chief John Brennan said firefighters responded to Walmart on Gallery Boulevard around 10 a.m. Thursday for calls from someone concerned about the structure of the building. When...
WPFO
Warm January day calls for ice cream stand to open shop
PORTLAND (WGME) - For just one day, you can settle your sweet tooth here in Portland. Lib's ice cream on Auburn Street opened Saturday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a specialty pop-up day. They offered a limited menu of soft serve treats and cookie sandwiches. Although it's the...
Live Directly Across The Street From Maine’s Famed OOB For $200K
For many people, living on (or, very near) the beach is the ultimate housing goal. The idea that you could step out of your door and onto a sandy beach is just magical. Even before the pandemic migrations caused the Maine housing market to go all bibbledy, the thought of owning a home on the ocean was completely unattainable for most of us.
WMTW
Lawsuit: Mini Fireball bottles do not contain whisky, misleading customers
PORTLAND, Maine — If you're reaching for a shot-sized bottle of Fireball in the grocery store, you may want to read this. The small bottle may not contain whisky but instead a "malt-flavored beverage." “These are tough economic times. Consumers, Maine residents, are entitled to have their money go...
WPFO
Guns stolen from cars in Portland, police remind Mainers to lock vehicles
PORTLAND (WGME) – Police are urging Mainers to lock their vehicles after several guns were stolen from cars in Portland. On Wednesday, two 9mm handguns were stolen from two different vehicles. Police say vehicle break-ins are on the rise in Portland with 22 occurrences through 25 days in January,...
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
WMTW
Death at campsite near Portland trail system ruled homicide, police say
PORTLAND, Maine — A man's death at a campsite in Portland has been ruled a homicide, police now report. RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: Police investigating death near Fore River Parkway. The Portland Police Department was called to the campsite near the Fore River Parkway Trail System around 4:40 p.m. on...
WPFO
7-year-old New Hampshire boy dies after reportedly being beaten
MANCHESTER, NH (WGME) -- A 7-year-old boy in New Hampshire died after he was allegedly beaten by his father, according to WMUR. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office says emergency medical personnel responded to a home in Manchester on January 17 for a report of a child in distress.
Dunkin’ Boozy Beverages Served at Lost Valley in Auburn Today
Today the Dunkin' Winter Warrior tour is rolling into Lost Valley in Auburn. There will be a Dunkin’ sampling truck to hand out free iced coffee samples and Brownie Batter Donuts at an outdoor bar. Skiers who show their Dunkin’ Rewards membership today will also get 15% off their Lost Valley lift ticket price. There's gonna be cool Dunkin' swag and $5 Dunkin’ cards handed out left and right. There will even be an inflatable curling rink open to the public.
WMTW
Portland Police investigate bank robbery on Forest Avenue
PORTLAND, Maine — Police are searching for a man following a bank robbery in Portland on Wednesday. The Portland Police Department say the bank robbery happened at Norway Savings Bank on Forest Avenue. According to officials, the man, most likely in his late 40s or early 50s, got away...
WPFO
Death at Portland camp being investigated as homicide
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland police are now investigating a man's death at a campsite as a homicide. About a week ago, officers got a call that someone needed medical help at the end of Frederic Street near the Fore River Parkway Trail. When they got there, officers found the body...
WPFO
Man accused of pulling gun during road rage incident in New Hampshire
BOW, New Hampshire (WGME) -- A man allegedly pulled a gun on a driver during a road rage incident in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police say they got a call around 11 a.m. on Wednesday from a tractor-trailer trailer who reported that another driver pointed a gun at him while driving on the I-93 in Bow.
WPFO
Arrest made following suspicious death in NH
Manchester, NH (WGME) -- An arrest has been made following a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department. Early this morning, Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Timothy Pouliot,...
