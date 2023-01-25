Read full article on original website
Software vendor data breach affects nearly 49,000 individuals at UCHealth
A third-party data breach affected 48,879 patients, providers and employees of UCHealth, the Aurora, Colo.-based health system reported. A hacker infiltrated the servers of Diligent Corp., a business operations software company, accessing and downloading attachments that included UCHealth files, according to the Jan. 17 notice on the health system's website.
FBI takes down Hive ransomware
The FBI infiltrated notorious ransomware group Hive, which has targeted hospitals across the U.S., according to a report from the Justice Department. The FBI penetrated Hive's computer networks last July and gave decryption keys to 300 victims worldwide, and more than 1,000 additional decryption keys for previous attack victims. "In...
Number of patients experiencing long COVID-19 has dropped, data shows
Since June, the number of individuals who experience long COVID-19 has dropped, the Kaiser Family Foundation wrote of its findings after examining CDC data on long COVID-19. On top of that, more than 50 percent of patients who once reported having long COVID-19 say they are no longer affected by it.
MyChart on smart TVs, two-way texting, genomics: Epic's plans for '23
After a year in which it debuted several new software programs and worked with Big Tech companies such as Google and Apple, Epic has big plans and goals for 2023. Here is what the EHR vendor has in store for this year, a spokesperson emailed Becker's:. Improving health system efficiency.
'There are no shortcuts in nursing': ANA condemns phony degree scheme
A coordinated scheme to sell thousands of fraudulent degrees to aspiring nurses is "deplorable" and "extremely unsettling," American Nurses Association President Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, RN, said Jan. 26. The Justice Department has charged 25 people for their alleged participation in the sale of more than 7,600 fraudulent diplomas and...
