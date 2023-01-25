ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Weldon Bynum
Here's the democrats chance to step up. They complain that Republicans refuse any kind of border solution.Which will the democrats choose? A secure border or an open checkbook?

Trump opens 2024 run, says he's 'more committed' than ever

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 White House bid with stops Saturday in New Hampshire and South Carolina, events in early-voting states marking the first campaign appearances since announcing his latest run more than two months ago. “Together we will complete the unfinished business...
S. Korea to support civilian aid to North in hopes of talks

SEOUL – South Korea’s government said Friday it will promote civilian efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to North Korea in hopes of softening a diplomatic freeze deepened by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s growing nuclear ambitions. South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Youngse didn’t specify the type...
TX Congressmen Want Mayorkas Impeached

Rep. Pat Fallon, whose district encompasses part of the northeastern Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, filed the resolution on January 9, as The Dallas Express previously reported. About two-thirds of House Republicans, including 11 of the other Texans, have signed on as co-sponsors of the resolution. Fallon issued a statement in which...
Under Ted Cruz’s term limits plan, he couldn’t seek re-election

In the 1990s, term limits were a wildly popular idea in Republican circles, though the party’s proposals struggled in the courts and ultimately faded from the GOP’s list of priorities. Evidently, Sen. Ted Cruz hopes to renew the same debate. The Texas Republican introduced a proposed constitutional amendment...
