Read full article on original website
Weldon Bynum
3d ago
Here's the democrats chance to step up. They complain that Republicans refuse any kind of border solution.Which will the democrats choose? A secure border or an open checkbook?
Reply
5
Related
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Washington Examiner
Congressman tells Greg Abbott to bus immigrants to Democrats' homes in sanctuary cities
AUSTIN, Texas — The House Republican leading the charge to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas wants Gov. Greg Abbott to make the border crisis an unavoidable problem for Democrats in sanctuary cities. Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas told the Washington Examiner in an interview this week that Abbott’s...
KSAT 12
Trump opens 2024 run, says he's 'more committed' than ever
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Former President Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 White House bid with stops Saturday in New Hampshire and South Carolina, events in early-voting states marking the first campaign appearances since announcing his latest run more than two months ago. “Together we will complete the unfinished business...
KSAT 12
Texas progressives want Title 42 ended, highlighting wide ideological gulf on Congressional immigration deal
WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Greg Casar of Austin helped lead a group of progressive Democrats in issuing a stern rebuke against President Joe Biden for extending border provisions inherited from the Trump administration, highlighting the wide ideological gulf in Congress as lawmakers hope to find a bipartisan path forward on border security.
Ukraine says Russia's putting inflatable tanks on the battlefield — but the decoys deflated
Inflatable tanks are a staple of Russia's deception doctrine known as maskirovka, or masking, meant to boost stealth tactics and sow confusion.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
KSAT 12
S. Korea to support civilian aid to North in hopes of talks
SEOUL – South Korea’s government said Friday it will promote civilian efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to North Korea in hopes of softening a diplomatic freeze deepened by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s growing nuclear ambitions. South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Youngse didn’t specify the type...
20 States Sue the Biden Administration Over 30,000 Migrants a Month Plan
This month, President Joe Biden laid out his immigration plan for migrants who want to enter the United States. Biden set the limit to 30,000 a month. Now, Texas and 20 other states are suing the Biden plan.
WFAA
No more STAAR testing? That's what this Texas lawmaker's bill is proposing
In August 2022, the TEA released its first district accountability rating, which takes STAAR test scores into account. It reportedly showed students progress.
dallasexpress.com
TX Congressmen Want Mayorkas Impeached
Rep. Pat Fallon, whose district encompasses part of the northeastern Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, filed the resolution on January 9, as The Dallas Express previously reported. About two-thirds of House Republicans, including 11 of the other Texans, have signed on as co-sponsors of the resolution. Fallon issued a statement in which...
MSNBC
Under Ted Cruz’s term limits plan, he couldn’t seek re-election
In the 1990s, term limits were a wildly popular idea in Republican circles, though the party’s proposals struggled in the courts and ultimately faded from the GOP’s list of priorities. Evidently, Sen. Ted Cruz hopes to renew the same debate. The Texas Republican introduced a proposed constitutional amendment...
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Southern Border is Likely to Set a New Record in 2023
The number of migrant encounters may set a new record in Fiscal Year (FY) 2023. According to a recent report released by Customs and Border Patrol, the number of migrant encounters is almost half of what was encountered during FY 2022.
Comments / 40