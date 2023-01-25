ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

a-z-animals.com

The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today) From the lush forests of Seattle to the high peaks of Mount Rainier, Washington is a state full of awe and wonder. But what many visitors may not know is that it was also home to some of the most incredible plants and creatures in prehistoric times! Washington boasts an incredible fossil record that spans virtually the entire geologic timeline. The state’s fossil record showcases a wide array of preservation types — from bones to petrified wood and more. It’s truly a remarkable place for prehistoric discovery. So, let’s take a closer look at the only dinosaur that lived in Washington, and where to see fossils today!
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Tyre Nichols' death: Protesters gather from Seattle to New York

Police bodycam footage released Friday night shows Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis, being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop back on January 7. He died three days later, leaving his 4-year-old son without a father and his family without many answers.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Registration is open for Club Beyond & Beyond the Bell

Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Tacoma Public Schools and community partners have come together to offer activities before and after school as well as during days when school is not in session. CLUB BEYOND. Clubs, activities, and field trips for middle school students. Session 3 registration:. Open now thru Feb 10﻿
TACOMA, WA
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
SPOKANE, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County Parks presents Rock the Rink ice show

Pierce County announcement. Bring your friends and family to Pierce County Parks’ exciting new ice show: Rock the Rink!. Join the fun at Tacoma’s Sprinker Recreation Center to watch this upbeat and thrilling ice show featuring decades of nostalgic tunes that will get you on your feet and ready to dance. The show will take you on a musical journey with your favorite local skaters and special guest star Timmy Chapman.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

In the Book Nook with … Ronald Schulz

Author Ronald Schulz from Shoreline, Washington, is semi-retired and occasionally teaches health care requirements. After scribbling notes for years, he began compiling them into coherent memoir; after finding Tumbleweed Books in 2022, he signed to publish “Chicago Rage”, and his next book, “Home at the Edge”. Ronald is a member of Author Event Network (AEN), Hugo House, and of several writer meetup groups in the Seattle area before Covid and on Zoom. He has attended University of Washington Memoir Writing classes taught by Theo Nestor and Peter Mountford at Hugo House. When Ronald isn’t writing, he can be found in the great outdoors, hiking, horse riding, traveling the World and hanging out with friends in all countries. He also enjoys good food, movies, and reading history and related subjects.
SHORELINE, WA
The Suburban Times

Public art comes to Motor Ave.

City of Lakewood announcement. Under cloudy skies Wednesday and clad in a bright orange jacket, Seattle artist John Fleming installed his “Colonial Plaza Gateway Arch” to the entrance of Motor Avenue. Those passing on Gravelly Lake Drive may have noticed the large crane stationed at the entrance to Motor Avenue as it slowly and carefully lowered the large, steel pieces to the ground.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KREM2

Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years

SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
SEATTLE, WA
KXL

Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
OREGON STATE
610KONA

Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State

Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
WASHINGTON STATE
Crosscut

WA parents push back against proposal to lower required school age

Washington is a national outlier when it comes to the age at which students are required to be registered for school. That could change with a bill that recently passed through the Washington Senate’s education committee. Senate Bill 5020 aims to lower Washington’s compulsory school age from 8 – the age of a typical second or third grader – to 6.
WASHINGTON STATE

