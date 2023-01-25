Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Suburban Times
Symphony Tacoma’s ‘Reconciliation’ Features World Premiere by Local Composer
Symphony Tacoma announcement. Tacoma, WA — Symphony Tacoma’s February concert presents selections from Tacoma Method, a new opera by Dr. Gregory Youtz, along with celebrated works by Britten and Brahms. The concert will take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:30 pm in Tacoma’s Pantages Theater.
a-z-animals.com
The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today)
The Only Dinosaur That Lived in Washington (And Where to See Fossils Today) From the lush forests of Seattle to the high peaks of Mount Rainier, Washington is a state full of awe and wonder. But what many visitors may not know is that it was also home to some of the most incredible plants and creatures in prehistoric times! Washington boasts an incredible fossil record that spans virtually the entire geologic timeline. The state’s fossil record showcases a wide array of preservation types — from bones to petrified wood and more. It’s truly a remarkable place for prehistoric discovery. So, let’s take a closer look at the only dinosaur that lived in Washington, and where to see fossils today!
q13fox.com
Tyre Nichols' death: Protesters gather from Seattle to New York
Police bodycam footage released Friday night shows Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis, being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop back on January 7. He died three days later, leaving his 4-year-old son without a father and his family without many answers.
KUOW
6 Washington bars and restaurants on the 2023 James Beard semifinalist list
Six bars and restaurants in Washington state have made it onto James Beard's 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists. Five of them are in Seattle. And that's just for starters. Washington's culinary artists are also represented on the list of outstanding restaurateurs and best chefs in the region. The nominations...
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
The Suburban Times
Registration is open for Club Beyond & Beyond the Bell
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Tacoma Public Schools and community partners have come together to offer activities before and after school as well as during days when school is not in session. CLUB BEYOND. Clubs, activities, and field trips for middle school students. Session 3 registration:. Open now thru Feb 10
Chronicle
At Washington's State Capitol, Crowd Rallies With One Goal: 'Stop the Airport!'
Roughly 100 anti-airport activists rallied Wednesday on the north steps of the Legislative Building in Olympia, urging state lawmakers to stop seeking a site to build a new commercial airport in Washington. The prospect that either of three rural areas in Pierce and Thurston County could be home to a...
Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
Peaceful protests in Seattle after release of Tyre Nichols arrest video
With the Memphis Police Department releasing bodycam footage of the arrest of of Tyre Nichols on Friday afternoon, peaceful protests took place around Seattle in the evening. The Seattle Police Department said on Friday that it was “planning, preparing, and staffing to provide public safety throughout the city should police resources be needed.”
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Parks presents Rock the Rink ice show
Pierce County announcement. Bring your friends and family to Pierce County Parks’ exciting new ice show: Rock the Rink!. Join the fun at Tacoma’s Sprinker Recreation Center to watch this upbeat and thrilling ice show featuring decades of nostalgic tunes that will get you on your feet and ready to dance. The show will take you on a musical journey with your favorite local skaters and special guest star Timmy Chapman.
The Suburban Times
In the Book Nook with … Ronald Schulz
Author Ronald Schulz from Shoreline, Washington, is semi-retired and occasionally teaches health care requirements. After scribbling notes for years, he began compiling them into coherent memoir; after finding Tumbleweed Books in 2022, he signed to publish “Chicago Rage”, and his next book, “Home at the Edge”. Ronald is a member of Author Event Network (AEN), Hugo House, and of several writer meetup groups in the Seattle area before Covid and on Zoom. He has attended University of Washington Memoir Writing classes taught by Theo Nestor and Peter Mountford at Hugo House. When Ronald isn’t writing, he can be found in the great outdoors, hiking, horse riding, traveling the World and hanging out with friends in all countries. He also enjoys good food, movies, and reading history and related subjects.
The Suburban Times
Public art comes to Motor Ave.
City of Lakewood announcement. Under cloudy skies Wednesday and clad in a bright orange jacket, Seattle artist John Fleming installed his “Colonial Plaza Gateway Arch” to the entrance of Motor Avenue. Those passing on Gravelly Lake Drive may have noticed the large crane stationed at the entrance to Motor Avenue as it slowly and carefully lowered the large, steel pieces to the ground.
Washington’s Hinman Glacier gone after thousands of years
SEATTLE — The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east...
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife 'Tips for living with coyotes'
Coyotes (Canis latrans) are present across nearly all of Washington state, from the shrubsteppe to the alpine, as well as urban and suburban areas. They are common in many larger, wooded green spaces and parks within cities including Seattle. You may hear coyotes more frequently than you see them, especially...
krcrtv.com
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
Tri-City Herald
Best pizza shops in the US? Two in Washington are top contenders, Yelp says
Washington pizza lovers can get their fix for deep dish pies at two of the top places in the country. Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. rankings Monday, Jan. 23, and it featured two places in Seattle: Moto and West of Chicago Pizza. To find the...
KXL
Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
610KONA
Another Mystery Explosion Reported in Washington State
Residents of the Spokane area are reporting hearing a pair of explosions around 10 pm on Tuesday night. According to reports, the first explosion was modest in size, though ten minutes later, a more substantial explosion occurred, which some say was big enough to shake the windows in their homes.
WA parents push back against proposal to lower required school age
Washington is a national outlier when it comes to the age at which students are required to be registered for school. That could change with a bill that recently passed through the Washington Senate’s education committee. Senate Bill 5020 aims to lower Washington’s compulsory school age from 8 – the age of a typical second or third grader – to 6.
KING-5
HGTV twin sister real estate duo speaking at Tacoma Home and Garden Show
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Home and Garden Show kicked off on Thursday and it will run through Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Tacoma Dome. It's the 40th year for the event which features more than 500 vendors from across the Pacific Northwest and several local nurseries selling plants.
