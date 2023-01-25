Read full article on original website
Related
10 St. Louis Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
1. Fast Fix - HVAC/R Technician. Fast Fix is hiring to fill multiple commercial HVAC/R technician roles. These full-time jobs pay between $32 and $45 an hour. Candidates must have at least 2 years of HVAC/R experience.
Clayton COO admits to minority business enterprise fraud scheme
ST. LOUIS – A former Clayton business owner and COO admitted in federal court that he committed fraud and sidestepped requirements that encourage the participation of minority-owned businesses in city contract opportunities. Brian Kowert Sr. pled guilty Wednesday to two counts of wire fraud. He was a former co-owner...
How a St. Louis entrepreneur is making cannabis shopping easier
ST. LOUIS — The West pioneered the cannabis industry, and ever since, states and companies attempting to break into the space have looked to established western markets as templates for success. But there’s a St. Louisan looking to change that. Tim Pickett said he hopes to drive innovation...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Schnucks names HR vet Jada Reese chief people officer
St. Louis-based Schnuck Markets on Thursday named Jada D. Reese the grocer’s new chief people officer, effective Monday. Reese brings with her 26 years of professional experience, including human resources leadership posts at Enterprise Bank & Trust, BJC Healthcare, Express Scripts and Anheuser-Busch. She will lead the human resources...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Industry mourns passing of Dierbergs Markets’ Roger Dierberg
Third-generation grocer Roger Dierberg, a former executive vice president of upscale supermarket chain Dierbergs Markets, has died at age 88. Chesterfield, Missouri-based Dierbergs said this week that Dierberg passed away on Jan. 18 in St. Louis. He was a cousin and business partner of Bob Dierberg, the grocery chain’s current chairman, and served as the first chairman of the National Grocers Association (NGA).
Tenants Given 90 Days To Vacate Centene Center for the Arts
The Arts and Education Council of Greater St. Louis plans to put the Grand Center building up for sale
stlpublicradio.org
Black-owned dispensary ViolaSTL bucks cannabis industry trend with new downtown shop
ViolaSTL, a cannabis dispensary outlet, is serving medicinal patients at its 2001 Olive St. location and is the only African American-owned shop in the downtown St. Louis area. Dan Pettigrew, managing partner, and Jamil Taylor, director of operations, have a third teammate on the ViolaSTL ownership team — former St....
City Hall prepares to spend final wave of St. Louis ARPA funds on safer streets
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — The St. Louis Board of Aldermen is preparing to spend the last of the city's federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) on safer streets. The Housing, Urban Development, and Zoning Committee is scheduled to hear proposals on Board Bill 120 Thursday morning.
Post-Dispatch Lays Off 1, Eliminates 2 Other Openings
The last remaining archivist is leaving the St. Louis daily's once robust library staff
St. Louis American
Missouri Legislature continues its WAR on St. Louis
The annual legislative assault in Jefferson City against St. Louis, its favorite target along with Kansas City, has begun. The GOP-dominated Missouri Legislature has already introduced a bill to disenfranchise voters in our city. We’re specifically calling out House Bill 301, sponsored by Joplin State Representative Lane Roberts, which directly names and targets only St. Louis City and our democratically-elected circuit attorney, Kimberly Gardner.
St. Louis suburb’s ’15-minute-city’ plan gets international attention
ST. LOUIS — A plan to transform a St. Louis suburb into a “15-minute city” is getting worldwide recognition. The Guardian is featuring the O’Fallon, Illinois 20-year development plan. What is it? Simply put, people living in O’Fallon, Illinois, should have everything they need within a...
KSDK
St. Louis Board of Aldermen votes for pay increase, bill heads to mayor's desk
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday passed a bill to nearly double pay for the next group of aldermen. The bill now goes go to the desk of Mayor Tishaura Jones. Board Bill No. 119 was passed 15-8 at its third reading at the...
$75M luxury apartment complex already under construction will expand with $13.5M mixed-use project
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A local developer is expanding a $75 million apartment complex project that's already under construction by adding a $13.5 million mixed-use building. Chesterfield-based developer Mia Rose Holdings, founded by Tom Kaiman, will add on to The Prairie luxury apartment complex in Dardenne Prairie, in...
kttn.com
Owner of construction company in Missouri pleads guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud
The former owner and chief operating officer of a Clayton, Missouri construction company on Wednesday admitted committing fraud to sidestep St. Louis, Missouri requirements that encourage the participation of minority-owned businesses in city contract opportunities. Brian Kowert Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to...
FOX2now.com
Buy at $32.50 Dollar Gift Certificate and Get $65 Worth of TJ’s Pizza at Fox2NowBeOurGuest.com
ST. LOUIS — TJ’s Pizza is a staple in the St. Louis community. They are experts at helping teams of all kinds fundraise. What is nice about fundraising with TJ’s Pizza, is that it’s an item we all actually LOVE!!. I mean from the crust, to...
Best toasted ravioli in St. Louis? FOX 2 viewers weigh in
ST. LOUIS – Toasted ravioli has been a St. Louis sensation for decades. It’s a common appetizer for hundreds of restaurants in the region, often complemented with dipping sauce. Legend has it, the appetizer first gained popularity in St. Louis on accident. In the 1940s, a chef for...
stlpublicradio.org
Friday: Why is work/life balance so tough? Because it’s made up
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. The term “work/life balance” is now so commonplace, it almost feels natural. But the separation of work from life – taking a work call versus taking a walk after meals, for instance; or cleaning up post-job versus cleaning up after a child or elder – hasn’t always existed the way we know it nowadays. Even casual conversation with family, friends, colleagues and acquaintances shows how that binary framing of work versus life has certain consequences.
laduenews.com
The St. Louis-based online boutique you should shop this season
It takes a village, the old adage goes, and this village happens to consist of powerful, stylish women raising a successful online retailer, Junie May Boutique, in addition to raising children. Madee Sindel is co-owner with her mom, Myra Fadler, and it’s her three little girls (all under 5) who give the boutique its name and inspiration.
vinepair.com
Yuengling is Coming to St. Louis, Longtime Home to Budweiser
One East Coast beer brand is expanding to the Midwest — and it’s sure to shake up the local brewing scene in St. Louis. Beginning this spring, Yuengling lager will be distributed in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma, according to Molson Coors. As part of a joint project between D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. and Molson Coors, the beer brand will soon offer its Traditional Lager, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner, FLIGHT, and more in these states.
Puppetry world mourns the loss of Bob Kramer
Bob Kramer, the beloved puppeteer, is thought to be deceased, according to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Comments / 2