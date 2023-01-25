This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. The term “work/life balance” is now so commonplace, it almost feels natural. But the separation of work from life – taking a work call versus taking a walk after meals, for instance; or cleaning up post-job versus cleaning up after a child or elder – hasn’t always existed the way we know it nowadays. Even casual conversation with family, friends, colleagues and acquaintances shows how that binary framing of work versus life has certain consequences.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO