New Carlisle, IN

WNDU

Man struck by vehicle in Cass County

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Three Rivers man was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle south of Cassopolis shortly before 12:30 Saturday morning. Sheriff’s deputies say a 28-year-old Elkhart woman was going north on Calvin Center Road, when she lost control of her vehicle and hit an embankment.
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Maya Papaya

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Joel Ealy from the South Bend Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Maya Papaya, a 2-year-old terrier mix that is looking for a new home. For more information on Maya Papaya check out the video above!. If...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Most Wanted

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
95.3 MNC

Trial for Goshen armed robbery suspect delayed

The trial for a Goshen armed robbery suspect has been delayed. It happened in February of 2020, when two people met at Cabin Coffee in Goshen, after meeting online for a Facebook Marketplace sale. Goshen News reports that the victim was trying to buy two phones from 31-year-old LaSean Green.
GOSHEN, IN
Fox17

Van Buren County Commission chairman arrested for DUI

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County Commission Chairman Randall Peat was arrested for driving while under the influence, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told Peat was arrested Monday night. Deputies say Peat was not working as board chair during the time...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Elkhart man found guilty of killing roommate

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man was found guilty on Wednesday of the 2021 murder of his former roommate. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Dustin McKee, 31, was found guilty of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, in their Elkhart apartment following a disagreement back in August 2021.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

South Bend man sentenced to 55 years for murder of woman at hotel

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the death of a South Bend woman at a St. Joseph County hotel in 2019. Jamie Garner, 49, pleaded guilty to murder back on Dec. 5, 2022, as part of a plea agreement in which a charge for firearm sentencing enhancement was dropped.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

All 3 suspects arrested in homicide of Benton Harbor man

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says all three suspects in the homicide of a 74-year-old Benton Harbor man are now in custody. Officers were called to the 800 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday, Jan. 22, where they found a dead man inside a home. Police say the victim, Leon “Red” Johnson, suffered from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled as a homicide.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Incriminating statements by Portage murder suspect not allowed as evidence

KALAMAZOO, MI – Statements a woman made to police while being questioned about a homicide are not allowed as evidence, based on a ruling by a judge. Iyanna Colon had asked twice for an attorney when two Portage police detectives questioned her about the death of Maan Saleh Alblowi on Jan. 17, 2022. She later said she wanted to remain silent after being read her Miranda Rights.
PORTAGE, MI
WEHT/WTVW

Throwing star ban challenged in Indiana

INDIANA (WEHT) — In Indiana, you can legally own an array of guns, but carrying a throwing star could land you some time in jail. Two Indiana lawmakers are working to change that. Owning, selling, manufacturing or importing a throwing star in Indiana is a currently a Class C misdemeanor offense. Proposed by Sen. Liz […]
INDIANA STATE

