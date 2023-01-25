Read full article on original website
WNDU
Retired South Bend officer responds to deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, many gathered for protests across the country following the released body cam footage of Tyre Nichols’ beating that eventually led to his death. In Memphis, protests remained peaceful. Here in South Bend, 16 News Now spoke with Lynn Coleman, a retired South...
WNDU
Indiana bill would update laws for crimes committed by HIV-positive people
It happened around 11:40 a.m. near Franklin Road just south of Buchanan. The teen charged in the murder of a 6-year-old girl in New Carlisle has been found guilty.
abc57.com
Local activists react to released footage of police beating Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- The Memphis Police Department released tragic body camera footage showing the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of police. The Memphis police chief said he was "horrified and disgusted" by what he saw. It shows Nichols getting pulled over by five Memphis officers on...
WNDU
Man struck by vehicle in Cass County
CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Three Rivers man was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle south of Cassopolis shortly before 12:30 Saturday morning. Sheriff’s deputies say a 28-year-old Elkhart woman was going north on Calvin Center Road, when she lost control of her vehicle and hit an embankment.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Maya Papaya
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Joel Ealy from the South Bend Animal Rescue joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Maya Papaya, a 2-year-old terrier mix that is looking for a new home. For more information on Maya Papaya check out the video above!. If...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Most Wanted
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
95.3 MNC
Trial for Goshen armed robbery suspect delayed
The trial for a Goshen armed robbery suspect has been delayed. It happened in February of 2020, when two people met at Cabin Coffee in Goshen, after meeting online for a Facebook Marketplace sale. Goshen News reports that the victim was trying to buy two phones from 31-year-old LaSean Green.
WNDU
Man accused of killing bicyclist found not guilty of reckless driving causing death
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A Benton Harbor man accused of killing a bicyclist in Stevensville in 2019 has been found not guilty of reckless driving causing death and reckless driving causing serious bodily impairment. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Sammie Davis, 40, was found not guilty...
Fox17
Van Buren County Commission chairman arrested for DUI
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County Commission Chairman Randall Peat was arrested for driving while under the influence, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. We’re told Peat was arrested Monday night. Deputies say Peat was not working as board chair during the time...
Counterfeiters Scam Hoosiers with Fake ‘Motion Picture’ $100 Bills
"Hello good sir, I would like to pay with my money from the 'Motion Picture' bank." That is what I hear in my head when I see that someone has actually used this counterfeit one-hundred-dollar bill to pay for their stuff. Example of a Counterfeit $100 Bill from Mt. Vernon,...
WNDU
Elkhart man found guilty of killing roommate
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man was found guilty on Wednesday of the 2021 murder of his former roommate. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Dustin McKee, 31, was found guilty of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, in their Elkhart apartment following a disagreement back in August 2021.
WNDU
South Bend man sentenced to 55 years for murder of woman at hotel
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his role in the death of a South Bend woman at a St. Joseph County hotel in 2019. Jamie Garner, 49, pleaded guilty to murder back on Dec. 5, 2022, as part of a plea agreement in which a charge for firearm sentencing enhancement was dropped.
WNDU
1 dead, 5 hurt in Kosciusko County crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union in Warsaw, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office was called just before 8:15 p.m. to State Road 25 near County Road 100 South on reports of a personal injury crash.
MSP identifies victims in Berrien Twp. double-fatal crash
The crash happened in Berrien Township Tuesday night when the driver lost control and hit a tree along M-139, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).
WNDU
Medical Moment: Pace impacts health benefits of daily walking, study says
abc57.com
Man arrested for public intoxication after allegedly walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Thursday after he was seen walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31, according to the Marshall County Police Department. At 3:30 p.m., law enforcement was called to U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 after a man was seen walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31, reports said.
WNDU
Anthony Hutchens found guilty in murder of Grace Ross
A Benton Harbor man who was on the run for nearly a year will stand trial on several charges related to a November 2021 homicide. Dustin McKee, 31, was found guilty of shooting and killing his roommate Brandon Lowe, 38, back in August.
WNDU
All 3 suspects arrested in homicide of Benton Harbor man
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says all three suspects in the homicide of a 74-year-old Benton Harbor man are now in custody. Officers were called to the 800 block of LaSalle Street on Sunday, Jan. 22, where they found a dead man inside a home. Police say the victim, Leon “Red” Johnson, suffered from a gunshot wound. His death was ruled as a homicide.
Incriminating statements by Portage murder suspect not allowed as evidence
KALAMAZOO, MI – Statements a woman made to police while being questioned about a homicide are not allowed as evidence, based on a ruling by a judge. Iyanna Colon had asked twice for an attorney when two Portage police detectives questioned her about the death of Maan Saleh Alblowi on Jan. 17, 2022. She later said she wanted to remain silent after being read her Miranda Rights.
Throwing star ban challenged in Indiana
INDIANA (WEHT) — In Indiana, you can legally own an array of guns, but carrying a throwing star could land you some time in jail. Two Indiana lawmakers are working to change that. Owning, selling, manufacturing or importing a throwing star in Indiana is a currently a Class C misdemeanor offense. Proposed by Sen. Liz […]
