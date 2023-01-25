Alexandre Pantoja unhappy with “villain role” Brandon Moreno gave him following UFC 283: “F*ck you man”

Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Bisping reacts to the latest “nasty accusation” made against UFC star Conor McGregor: “Either way, it’s certainly not a good look”
Michael Bisping is reacting to the latest ‘nasty accusation’ made against UFC star Conor McGregor. It was just yesterday that news broke that a previous allegation of assault on McGregor’s yacht during his birthday celebrations in Ibiza has been reopened. The UFC star had been cleared of...
Randy Couture warns Jake Paul away from facing an established fighter in PFL debut: “Give him the chance to get his feet under him”
UFC Hall of Famer and PFL analyst Randy Couture believes Jake Paul needs to be careful with his MMA career. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva last October on Showtime pay-per-view. While ‘The Spider’ gave Paul the hardest fight of his boxing career thus far, the Brazilian came up short. A pivotal eighth-round knockdown healed seal the win for the YouTuber by unanimous decision.
Diego Sanchez fires back at people who think he has CTE and brain damage: “I will get out of this sport if I ever have one underlying factor of CTE”
Diego Sanchez is tired of people saying he has brain damage and CTE. Sanchez has been fighting professionally since 2002 and has fought a total of 44 times. Although all those matches have been in MMA, he will be making his BKFC debut at KnuckleMania 3 on February 17 against a former boxing world champion, Austin Trout.
Kenny Florian believes PFL’s best heavyweights “can hang” with Francis Ngannou if the promotion signs him
Kenny Florian, a commentator for the Professional Fighters League, believes the promotion’s best heavyweights can hang with Francis Ngannou should the free agent sign with the PFL. Once it was revealed Ngannou was free from his UFC contract many pointed to the PFL as a potential option. Ngannou had...
Diego Sanchez rips the Nevada State Athletic Commission for not sanctioning BKFC but allowing Power Slap
Diego Sanchez doesn’t get why the Nevada State Athletic Commission won’t sanction Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. BKFC has been sanctioned in several states but Nevada is the most prominent state the promotion and sport haven’t been allowed into. Yet, many have been critical of that decision after the NSAC allowed Power Slap to be a thing.
Alex Volkanovski coach says ‘The Great’ is showing ‘scary stuff’ ahead of Islam Makhachev fight
Alexander Volkanovski vs Islam Makhachev is about as high-level a fight as you’re ever going to get in mixed martial arts. There’s a reason the pair are ranked in the top 2 sports on the men’s pound-for-pound ranking list. Volkanovski has racked up an incredible winning streak of 22. Makhachev was won 11 in a row. These two absolute monsters will go toe-to-toe in the main event at UFC 284 in Perth. The Australian fighter has all but cleared out the featherweight division, and now he’ll have a chance to make history as the first man from Down Under to hold two UFC titles concurrently.
Sage Northcutt looking for several fights this year ahead of ONE Championship comeback
Sage Northcutt is looking to make up for lost time. The American was once one of the darlings of the UFC having been discovered fighting on LFA on an episode of Dana White’s Lookin’ for a Fight. He was soon offered a UFC contract as a teenager and amassed a 6-2 record inside the Octagon before signing with ONE Championship in 2018.
John McCarthy and Josh Thomson critical of Dana White’s Power Slap league and athlete pay
John McCarthy and Josh Thomson have questioned the legitimacy and future of Dana White’s Power Slap league. Ever since day one, we’ve seen many questions hanging over the head of Dana White’s new Power Slap league. Some are intrigued, whereas others have some serious concerns. The main...
Derrick Lewis plans to make a statement in his return at UFC Vegas 68: “People aren’t taking me serious”
Heavyweight slugger Derrick Lewis feels slightly disrespected ahead of his return to the octagon. Ahead of his UFC Vegas 68 return on Feb. 4, Lewis is looking in the best shape of his career and is hopeful the hard work he’s put in away from the cage shows on fight night.
Chael Sonnen questions whether Dana White ‘understands’ gravity of Volkanovski vs Makhachev
Chael Sonnen has underlined just what a monster of a match-up Alexander Volkanovski vs Islam Makhachev is. The Australian will challenge the Russian for his UFC lightweight belt in the main event at UFC 284 in Perth. If he’s successful, Volkanovski will become the fifth fighter in the history of the promotion to hold two title simultaneously after Conor McGregor, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes and Henry Cejudo.
Irene Aldana vs. Raquel Pennington rematch in the works to headline UFC San Antonio on March 25th
UFC women’s bantamweight contenders Irene Aldana and Raquel Pennington could be squaring off in March. Earlier this week, there were reports ‘Robles’ would be facing Amanda Nunes at UFC 285 in March. However, it was later clarified that ‘The Lioness’ likely wouldn’t face Aldana next. As of now, the women’s bantamweight, and featherweight champion remains unbooked.
The UFC removes three fighters from their active roster
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has reportedly removed three more fighters from their active roster. While it’s easy to think about the world class athletes that compete in the promotion, it’s worth remembering that not everyone is at that level. As such, from time to time, some fighters need to depart.
Bella Mir earns UFC’s first NIL deal
Bella Mir has earned UFC’s first NIL deal. And in doing so, the UFC is getting into the name, image and likeness (NIL) business. The 20-year-old Bella (3-0 MMA) is the daughter of two time UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir (19-13 MMA). Frank Mir, 43, won the UFC heavyweight...
Conor McGregor escapes death after being struck by vehicle while riding his road bike: “It wasn’t our time”
Conor McGregor encountered a lucky escape this Friday after being struck by a vehicle while riding his road bike. McGregor, who handled the situation extremely well, took to Instagram to showcase the aftermath of the incident that had just occurred. The former two-division UFC champion did seem in good spirits...
Coach Joe Lopez details UFC featherweight kingpin Alex Volkanovski submitting a heavyweight in sparring
Joe Lopez has taken a trip down memory lane to tell the story of Alex Volkanovski submitting a heavyweight in sparring. It’s been well-documented for a while now that Alex Volkanovski is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. The featherweight king has ruled over his division for a good few years now and at UFC 284, he’ll attempt to move up and conquer lightweight.
Dan Hooker believes Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade crossed the line of being a sporting endeavor: “Just like… a freak show”
Dan Hooker believes Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade crossed the line of being a sporting endeavour. UFC 283 saw Lauren Murphy (16-6 MMA) and Jessica Andrade (24-9 MMA) in a flyweight bout last Saturday night, January 21st at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The result was a unanimous decision very impressive win for Andrade (30-25, 30-25 and 30-26). The Brazilian had picked up another win in front of her home country.
Dillon Danis shares heated DM exchange with UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland
Dillon Danis has shared a heated DM exchange he had with UFC middleweight contender Sean Strickland. Danis (2-0 MMA) made headlines when he recently pulled out of a high-profile boxing bout with social media star KSI that was scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 14th, at the Wembley Arena in London.
Former UFC heavyweight Todd Duffee signs with KSW, set to challenge heavyweight champion Phil De Fries at KSW 79
Former UFC heavyweight Todd Duffee has signed with one of the premiere mixed martial arts organizations in Europe, KSW. Duffee revealed the news on Wednesday’s showing of ‘The MMA Hour‘. Despite making his debut, the promotion quickly confirmed that he would challenge their heavyweight champion Phil De Fries at KSW 79 on Feb. 25 in Liberec, Czech Republic.
Dana White announces two huge matchups for UFC 287, including Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya 2
Earlier today, Dana White announced some massive fights for UFC 287 on April 8th. The UFC president stated that he had some massive announcements slated for this afternoon. White then took to Instagram to confirm several other matchups that had already been announced. Such as Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0