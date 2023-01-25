Alexandre Pantoja unhappy with “villain role” Brandon Moreno gave him following UFC 283: “F*ck you man”

Alexander Volkanovski vs Islam Makhachev is about as high-level a fight as you’re ever going to get in mixed martial arts. There’s a reason the pair are ranked in the top 2 sports on the men’s pound-for-pound ranking list. Volkanovski has racked up an incredible winning streak of 22. Makhachev was won 11 in a row. These two absolute monsters will go toe-to-toe in the main event at UFC 284 in Perth. The Australian fighter has all but cleared out the featherweight division, and now he’ll have a chance to make history as the first man from Down Under to hold two UFC titles concurrently.

1 DAY AGO