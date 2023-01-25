ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wu outlines plans to break up BPDA, accelerate development

Mayor Michelle Wu announced plans to create a new planning department that would be separate from the Boston Planning and Development Agency, streamline the city’s development processes and use the bulk of the city’s share of federal recovery funds to accelerate the production of affordable housing as part of her ambitious goals, outlined in her State of the City Speech, which she delivered Tuesday.
