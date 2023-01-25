Read full article on original website
Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%
Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90. “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
Moderna and FDA 'withheld trial data' on covid-19 booster shot so it could win $5bn contract
Moderna and the Food and Drug Association (FDA) have been accused of concealing data during the approval process for the pharma giant's bivalent Covid booster.
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
Joe Mercola and Robert F Kennedy Jr claim that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer — they're wrong
On Robert F Kennedy Jr's awful website, The Defender, the quack Joe Mercola writes that the COVID-19 vaccine boosters cause cancer. Seriously, he wrote that. The article is filled with a metric tonne of false claims, but I want to just focus on cancer since that's the basic claim made by Mercola. If I spent all of my typing skills writing a 25,000-word post about every false claim made by this quack, I would be exhausted.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research
Pregnant women who catch Covid are seven times more likely to die, warns new research. They are also at a "significantly elevated" risk of being admitted to intensive care and 23 times more likely to develop pneumonia, according to the study published in BMJ Global Health. In addition, the findings...
AOL Corp
People who haven't had COVID will likely catch XBB.1.5 – and many will get reinfected, experts say
The newest COVID-19 variant is so contagious that even people who've avoided it so far are getting infected and the roughly 80% of Americans who've already been infected are likely to catch it again, experts say. Essentially, everyone in the country is at risk for infection now, even if they're...
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 possibly more likely to infect those who are vaccinated, officials say
New York City health authorities warned that the highly transmissible omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be more likely to infect those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Chris Whitty warns thousands of middle-aged people are dying of heart conditions that went untreated
This year there has been a higher number of deaths than normal from preventable conditions as many have been unable to get statins or pills for blood pressure in lockdowns.
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
Do you have COVID XBB.1.5? Symptoms doctors say to look for in new, ‘crazy infectious’ variant
If you are one of the lucky folks who has managed to evade COVID-19 at this point in the pandemic, this week brings bad news. Because, according to experts, your time may be running out. And that is because, they say, the new XBB.1.5 variant is so contagious that most folks who haven’t had it will surely get it, and the 80% of Americans who have had it are likely to get it again.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did An FDA Chief Call To End COVID-19 Vaccine Because ‘Millions Are Dropping Dead’?
A post shared on Facebook purports FDA chief called to end to COVID-19 vaccinations because “millions are dropping dead.”. There is no evidence for this claim. It stems originally from a website notorious for spreading misinformation. Fact Check:. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked lawmakers in the state to...
Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately
Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains: “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
The Symptoms Of COVID Variant XBB That Doctors Are Seeing Right Now
Pay attention to these common signs of infection.
MedicalXpress
Simple spray could keep COVID away
What if preventing respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19 and influenza could be as easy as a quick spritz of nasal spray every morning?. Numerous bacteria and viruses, including those that cause COVID-19 and influenza, enter the body through the lungs when people breathe, resulting in illness. Johns Hopkins engineers have created thin, thread-like strands of molecules called supramolecular filaments that are designed to be sprayed into the nose, blocking those harmful viruses from entering the lungs.
WNYT
Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency
Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
studyfinds.org
Taking vitamin D supplements regularly reduces risk of developing melanoma, study says
KUOPIO, Finland — Sun exposure and vitamin D go hand-in-hand, but too much sun also increases the risk of burning and skin cancer. Now, researchers from the University of Eastern Finland, Kuopio University Hospital, and experienced dermatologists have found that getting this nutrient through other sources can protect against skin cancer. They found that taking vitamin D supplements displayed a link to fewer cases of melanoma.
Diabetes drug set to be approved for weight loss could become best-selling drug in history
A drug that treats Type 2 diabetes could become the best-selling medication in history if approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat obesity. The drug, tirzepatide, was created by Eli Lilly and approved as a diabetes treatment last year. While studying the drug as a treatment for diabetes, researchers also found it showed impressive results in clinical trials for weight loss.
What It Means When You Have Mucus In Your Stool
It's normal to have mucus in your stool -- in small amounts. But when there's a large amount in your stool, it could be a sign of an underlying health issue.
The DEA Shut Down a Pain Doctor. Now 3 People Are Dead.
First, there was the double suicide—a husband and wife from Georgia who took their lives one week after the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) suspended the license of their doctor, David Bockoff, a pain specialist in Beverly Hills. After Bockoff lost his ability to prescribe fentanyl and other powerful painkillers on Nov. 1, dozens of his patients became “opioid refugees” with nowhere to turn. The third death came barely a month later.
Doctor shares five 'gross' body parts we're not washing properly
A doctor has shared five ‘gross’ body parts that we’re apparently not washing properly – and I imagine there are some on her list that many of you are guilty of not scrubbing enough. Family physician Dr Jen Caudle (@drjencaudle) regularly posts videos about everything from...
