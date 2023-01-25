ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Scott Rolen celebrated Hall of Fame election in touching moment with parents

By Bridget Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mLnTA_0kRMZPUS00

Scott Rolen is heading to Cooperstown, having narrowly been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.

The sixth time on the ballot was the charm, with the former third baseman receiving 76.3 percent of the votes by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

When Rolen received the news, he was with his parents, who shared an emotional celebration with the former eight-time Gold Glove winner and seven-time All-Star. They greeted him with big hugs and his dad seemed particularly taken aback by the news.

The moment Scott Rolen's parents found out their son is heading to Cooperstown. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r1i22VHMjy

— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 25, 2023
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TwwB8_0kRMZPUS00
Scott Rolen spent seven years with the Cardinals and won a World Series with them in 2006.
Getty Images

“What’s going on? I cannot believe it,” he said between tears. “Oh my lord.”

Rolen, 47, is the 18th third basemen in history to be inducted, after Chipper Jones in 2018. He spent 17 seasons in MLB between the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Reds between 1996 and 2012.

Todd Helton (72.2 percent) and Billy Wagner (68.1 percent) were the closest to joining Rolen, who got the nod by just five votes.

Fred McGriff, who was voted in last month by the Contemporary Era Committee, will join Rolen in being inducted on July 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OnKSM_0kRMZPUS00
Rolen’s mom greeted him with a huge hug upon hearing the news of his Hall of Fame vote.
Reds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IO8Sm_0kRMZPUS00
The third baseman’s dad broke into tears.
Reds

Rolen, who was the National League Rookie of the Year with the Phillies in 1997 and won a World Series with the Cardinals in 2006, didn’t specify which cap will be displayed on his Hall of Fame plaque. He was also moved by his induction.

“There was never a point in my life I thought I was going to be a Hall of Fame baseball player,” Rolen said on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advocatenews.net

Two Baseball Greats

This week we lost two baseball greats. Frank Thomas was 93 and Sal Bando was 78. Thomas was born in Pittsburgh on June 11, 1929, and his parents sent him to a Roman Catholic Seminary in Ontario, Canada, because they wanted him to be a priest. He played baseball in Canada and was signed by the Pirates.
OHIO STATE
New York Post

On this day in history, Jan. 29, 1936, National Baseball Hall of Fame elects first members

The National Baseball Hall of Fame elected its first members in Cooperstown, New York, on this day in history, Jan. 29, 1936. Those chosen were five baseball greats — Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth, Honus Wagner, Christy Mathewson and Walter Johnson. The first class of inductees were named in preparation for the dedication of the Hall of Fame three years later, in 1939, which was believed to be the centennial of baseball, according to History.com. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America, founded in 1908, made its picks based on the players’ legacies. Babe Ruth was both an ace pitcher and “the greatest” home run hitter in baseball history,...
COOPERSTOWN, NY
New York Post

David Peterson, Tylor Megill to be groomed for key Mets role: ‘We need those guys’

Even before the first official workouts of spring training begin in about two weeks, the Mets will be keeping an eye on their starting rotation depth. That is a sound philosophy for any team, given the fragile nature of elbows and shoulders in particular, but the Mets are headed to Port St. Lucie, Fla., with three starting pitchers above the age of 35, two of which (Max Scherzer and Carlos Carrasco) have spent significant time on he injured list during their respective tenures with the team. The third, Justin Verlander, is coming off a Cy Young award year with the Astros...
WASHINGTON STATE
OnlyHomers

Another MLB Legend Dies

Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Yankees have bigger issues than Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson

Spring training is about to begin, so the Yankees need to brace for Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks being blamed for everything from a failure to get to the World Series to an inability to solve world hunger. When general manager Brian Cashman has proclaimed Donaldson the starting third baseman and Hicks the frontrunner in left field, it resonates with the fan base as if he is championing Jacoby Ellsbury and Carl Pavano for Monument Park. Mainly due to their big salaries and small production, Donaldson and Hicks currently are enemies No. 1 and No. 1A of the Pinstripe State. I would argue...
BOSTON, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
173K+
Followers
76K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy