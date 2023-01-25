Read full article on original website
Tioga's Emily Sindoni, Waverly's Mackenzie LaForest Crowned Champs at First Ever NYS Girl's Wrestling Invitational
Emily Sindoni of Tioga and Waverly's Mackenzie LaForest made history on Saturday afternoon, claiming 1st place medals at the inaugural NYSPHSAA Girl's Wrestling Invitational. In the 132 pound weight class, the Senior Sindoni took home the gold at Onondaga Community College, where the boys and girls State wrestling tournament's took place. Meanwhile in the 235 pound class, LaForest, a Junior at Waverly, was also crowned the champion.
Binghamton Men's Basketball Thwarts Bryant at Home Before Packed Crowd
Dan Petcash led the game with 24 points, and four different Bearcats tallied double digits as the Binghamton's Men's Basketball team took down the visiting Bryant Bulldogs for an 84-67 victory at home, before a crowd of nearly 3,400. Check out the 2nd half highlights above!. "We did a great...
Kilmer Mansion Hosts Winter Wonderbands
Community members came together tonight in an effort to restore a Binghamton landmark. Today was Winter Wonderbands, a fundraiser for the Kilmer Mansion's restoration. Constructed in 1898, the mansion has long been one of the most eye-catching buildings on Binghamton's West Side. Many have personal connections to the building, often...
Corning Hawks Handle Union-Endicott on the Road
The Corning Hawks took a double digit lead in the 1st quarter and never looked back, defeating the Union-Endicott boys on the road with a 76-61 victory. Check out the highlights above.
Touch Of Texas Brings Music And Memories To Help Local Family
There is a lot going on at Touch of Texas (TOT) on Upper Front Street in Binghamton. Every Wednesday, they have free line dancing and Thursday is Open Cornhole and free admission country shows on most Saturday nights. TOT also has many national country acts coming to town including Diamond...
ithaca.com
Candor, SVE Schools Merge Athletic Teams
On Thursday, Jan. 19, the Candor Central School District's Board of Education met for the first time since November, due to Winter Storm Diaz canceling its December meeting, and discussed merging four of the school’s athletic teams with Spencer-Van Etten's teams - baseball, softball, and both boys and girls' golf - combining all the sports with the exception of softball.
When Will the Feared “Binghamton Winter” Actually Start?
As someone experiencing their first Binghamton winter, I can't help but notice that as January comes to a close the winter weather hasn't actually been that bad. So I'm curious as to whether we're having a particularly warm winter here, or if the tales of the feared Binghamton winter have been greatly exaggerated.
Bombers Drop Second Straight with Loss to All-Americans
The Binghamton Bombers fell by double digits to the visiting Jim Thorpe All-Americans for their second straight loss. The All-Americans came away with the 18-8 victory after jumping out to a 9-1 lead after the 1st period. Layne Smith and Daniel Kritkausky combined for 9 goals for the All-Americans. See...
Syracuse Basketball: Analyst details importance for SU to land 4-star guard
A national recruiting analyst has weighed in on the importance of Syracuse basketball securing a commitment from 2024 four-star shooting guard Elijah Moore from New York City. The 6-foot-4 Moore, a top-80 national prospect and a top-20 shooting guard in his class, is down to five finalists, and they are the Orange, Oklahoma State, Alabama, Arkansas and Miami.
100 Years Ago: January 27, 2023
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the 10th annual Binghamton Automobile Show will be kicked off next week when Mayor Thomas Wilson throws a switch, to light up the Washington Street buildings with brilliant electric lights. The new Frank A. Johnson...
Without a Trace: IBM Country Club Gone 11 Weeks After Demo Began
The heavy equipment has been hauled away from what had been the once-beautiful IBM Country Club complex east of Endicott. Workers with Gorick Construction of Binghamton were on the site for nearly three months to remove the buildings, swimming pools and banquet facilities along Watson Boulevard in the town of Union.
New Johnson City Cake Shop Will Feature Desserts and More
People seeking some sweet treats in Johnson City can look forward to visiting a business that's setting up operations on Main Street in the village. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory has been working for months to prepare the site at 265 Main Street. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory with a tray of sugar cookies on January...
Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold in this Orange County Town
It was reported by a spokesperson from the New York Lottery that five tickets won the Powerball third-place prize for $50,000. Four of those tickets were sold in Hempstead, Manhattan, Hewlett, and Kings Park. One of those tickets just so happens to have been sold in Newburgh, New York. Five...
Delhi Boy's Basketball Remains Undefeated with Road Win Over Harpursville
Delhi remains undefeated and atop NYS Class C as the Bulldogs bully Harpursville 68-45. Luke Schnabel leads with 29, Rocco Schnabel scores 11.
wskg.org
Parents, activists pack Binghamton school board meeting, speak out against police in schools
Dozens of outraged community members packed Tuesday’s Binghamton school board meeting. Parents said they don’t feel safe sending their children to school with police officers in the building. Even before the meeting started, it was clear that both the district and activists came prepared for a long night.
wxhc.com
New Director Announced for Cortland County Area Agency on Aging
The Cortland County Legislature convened last night, January 26th for their monthly legislative session with one of the items on the agenda was appointing a new director for the Cortland County Area Agency on Aging. The legislature voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Pearl Reed-Klein as the new director of the...
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Heavy snowfall causes canceled morning classes
On Monday morning, classes were canceled at Binghamton University until noon due to excessive snowfall. At 5:21 a.m., BU students received a B-ALERT notifying them of the cancellation of classes on Monday. Binghamton experienced four to six inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, accumulating overnight and persisting lightly throughout the morning, prompting unsafe travel. The B-ALERT stated that faculty would notify students if they were to be holding classes remotely throughout the morning. OCCT buses were set to begin running at 10 a.m.
Cornell Daily Sun
Curtains are Set to Close on the Ithaca Mall Regal Cinema
Regal Ithaca Mall Stadium 14 is set to turn off its projectors in the coming weeks after its parent company Cineworld announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, according to a report by Business Insider. On Jan. 17, Cineworld detailed its plan to reject the leases of...
whcuradio.com
Online scammers take aim at Ithaca College students
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A scam is affecting students at Ithaca College. Sophomore Sena Namkung reportedly received an email that promised a high-paying job. The Ithacan reports the offer came from someone posing as a college employee. Sophomore Lily Milkis experienced a similar situation. She tells the paper she...
Bakery Store in Endicott’s LIttle Italy Neighborhood Taking Break
A popular family-owned retail shop on the North Side of Endicott won't be selling bread or pizza dough as usual. The operators of Battaglini Bakery say the business will continue to supply items to area grocery stores. But their small walk-up shop at 111 Oak Hill Avenue will be closed for the foreseeable future.
