Woman arrested for DUI drugs in Sharon
SHARON — A 35-year-old woman from South Royalton was arrested for DUI drugs following an incident in Sharon today. Authorities say they were notified of an intoxicated woman operating a green explorer by the Sharon Trading Post at around 11:05 a.m. Police say they were able to locate the...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 43-year-old man from Middlebury was arrested for DUI following a crash in New Haven yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place near the intersection of US Route 7 and Campground Road at around 10:25 p.m. According to the report, Cavan Drake was traveling south on US...
newportdispatch.com
Police trying to identify woman seen in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE — Police are investigating a suspicious incident that took place in Cambridge on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of a suspicious complaint at Aubuchon Hardware at around 1:00 p.m. Police say that an older woman entered the store at that time. The woman is seen on surveillance...
mynbc5.com
Police investigating grand larceny in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — Williston Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors after a recent video showed a group of people going through vehicles. A Ring camera video shows the group going through vehicles parked at Finney Crossing on early Sunday morning. Officials also said residents should remove...
State Police probe finances of new Franklin County sheriff
Sheriff-elect John Grismore is already facing charges of abusing a shackled prisoner.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police issue arrest warrant for 5th suspect in St. Johnsbury homicide
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — Vermont State Police have issued an arrest warrant for a fifth person believed to be connected to the killing of a St. Johnsbury man. Investigators are looking to arrest 30-year-old Danny Daniels, of Philadelphia, who is also known by aliases "Miami" and "Kyle." >>> Watch...
newportdispatch.com
Man charged with domestic assault in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY — A 39-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montgomery early Thursday morning. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic assault that occurred at a home on Mountain Road at around 5:50 a.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Nicholas Lorio, of Montgomery, assaulted a family...
newportdispatch.com
Teen arrested for assault in Waterbury
WATERBURY — A teen was arrested for aggravated assault following an incident in Waterbury this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a family disturbance on Gregg Hill Road at around 10:20 a.m. Police say they responded to the scene and learned that the victims had been assaulted by...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for man who stole generator in Ferrisburgh
FERRISBURGH — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was involved in a theft in Ferrisburgh on Thursday. The theft took place at Aubuchon Hardware at around 2:05 p.m. Police say that a man entered the store at around 2:05 p.m. The man is...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh woman sentenced in murder of Crisie Luebbers
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A Plattsburgh woman whoplead guilty last year to the murder and kidnapping of a Schuyler Falls woman in 2021 has been sentenced to serve 45 years to life in prison, the Clinton County district attorney announced on Friday. According to officials, 43-year-old Nicole Cayea was involved...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Killington
KILLINGTON — A 54-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault in Killington yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight that happened on January 26, at around 8:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Matthew Pierro-Donahue, of Killington, had caused pain and/or bodily injury to a...
WCAX
Burlington Police comply with 2021 body camera release policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police are now releasing some officer body cam video as part of an agreement reached two years ago. The agreement calls for BPD to release body cam videos showing use-of-force incidents within 30 days and to post them on YouTube. Although the policy was...
newportdispatch.com
Man cited for assault in Reading
READING — A 56-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited for assault in Reading on Saturday. Authorities say they were notified of an assault that occurred on Bailey Mills Road at around 5:05 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Adam Waters, of Hinsdale, NH, had assaulted Floyd Allen,...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on warrant in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 58-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in Montpelier last week. Police say they located a woman known to them to have a warrant for her arrest on St. Paul Street on January 17. The woman had an arrest warrant for a previous criminal charge. Police...
newportdispatch.com
Man held without bail following arrest in Killington
KILLINGTON — A 54-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Killington yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a violation of court-ordered conditions of release at the Valrock Motel at around 7:40 p.m. Police allege that Matthew Pierro-Donahue, of Killington, violated his court-ordered conditions of release. Pierro-Donahue was...
newportdispatch.com
2 arrested for stealing guitar, credit card in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police say they have arrested two people in Rutland following a theft that took place last month. On December 18, authorities were notified of a theft complaint on Vale Road. The caller told police that someone had just taken two vintage guitars from his vehicle by breaking...
newportdispatch.com
Man caught by police after 2 hour search in Lyndon
LYNDON — A 39-year-old man was arrested in Lyndon on Tuesday. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Berkley Lane at around 9:35 a.m. Police say a vehicle driven by Sterling Heaton-Dendy fled the scene and was located at 290 Berkley Lane. Following an investigation, police say that Dendy...
WCAX
Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say an electrical issue sparked a fire that destroyed a Castleton business earlier this month. The Gilmore Home Center burned down on Jan. 15. Fire investigators weren’t able to determine exactly where it started but they say it was not suspicious. They say the...
Hartford names Rutland commander as permanent police chief
Gregory Sheldon, whose first day as chief will be Feb. 6, has spent more than 21 years with the Rutland City Police Department. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford names Rutland commander as permanent police chief.
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police looking for person who robbed Swanton business with hatchet
SWANTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for a person who robbed the Hometown Sunoco in Swanton with a hatchet on Tuesday. Investigators said that an unknown individual entered the convenience store located on First Street around 2:13 a.m. and displayed a hatchet and a trash bag before demanding cash and cigarettes from the clerk.
