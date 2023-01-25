The United States has announced visa restrictions on individuals believed to be "undermining the democratic process" in a recent election in Nigeria. "These individuals will be found ineligible for visas to the United States under a policy to restrict visas of those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria. Certain family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday.

