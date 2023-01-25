ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

What to know about George Santos and his campaign finance issues as questions grow

Rep. George Santos began his third week as a congressman with an array of questions still swirling around the New York Republican's personal and campaign finances. He ended the week with even more unanswered questions -- after his campaign submitted a raft of changes to federal election regulators, including appearing to install a new campaign treasurer without that person's permission.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden warns of economic 'chaos' proposed by 'MAGA Republicans'

President Joe Biden spoke at a union hall in northern Virginia Thursday afternoon, attempting to cast himself as a defender of the middle class by leaning into his economic accomplishments and contrasting them with the Republican proposals he says would be catastrophic for Americans' pocketbooks. "We're moving in the right...
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US announces visa ban on individuals 'undermining' Nigeria's election

The United States has announced visa restrictions on individuals believed to be "undermining the democratic process" in a recent election in Nigeria. "These individuals will be found ineligible for visas to the United States under a policy to restrict visas of those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining democracy in Nigeria. Certain family members of such persons may also be subject to these restrictions," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First on CNN: National Archives asks former presidents and vice presidents to check for classified and presidential documents

The National Archives is formally asking former presidents and vice presidents to re-check their personal records for any classified documents or other presidential records in the wake of classified documents discovered in the homes of former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and President Joe Biden over the last year.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

California bar unveils disciplinary charges against Trump lawyer John Eastman

The State Bar of California unveiled new disciplinary charges against John Eastman for his involvement in former President Donald Trump's efforts to subvert the 2020 election results. The state bar's trial counsel is bringing 11 counts against Eastman, accusing him of violating a variety of attorney ethics rules in multiple...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Video and audio in Paul Pelosi attack case will be released Friday

Video and audio recorded last year during the attack on Paul Pelosi in the San Francisco home he shares with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be released on Friday, according to the San Francisco Superior Court. The released material will include 911 audio calls, police body camera footage and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy