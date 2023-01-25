Read full article on original website
Raymond J. Gonzales – June 25, 1950 – January 20, 2023
Raymond J. Gonzales was born on June 25, 1950 in Las Animas, Colorado to Henry and Flossie (Cortez) Gonzales. He passed away on January 20, 2023 at Bent County Health Care Center in Las Animas. Per his request, cremation has taken place and service will be held at a later date.
Construction on Escondido Park Soccer Field Continues
Plans to bring the soccer field at Escondido Park up to league status continues with construction on benches and score boards at the site off North 13th Street in Lamar. Lamar Community College and the City of Lamar collaborated on the project as the college began to develop a full-fledged soccer team and schedule a competitive league for future play.
Two regions of Colorado struggling to recover from drought
While a large area of Colorado continues to recover from years of drought, two small parts of the state are seeing little to no progress in that regard.The northeast and southeast corners remain in extreme drought conditions, and there's concern the brutally dry landscape will only get worse.On the plains of southeast Colorado, life is rarely easy, but for the Hendricks family, a new challenge plays out every day.Harmony Hendricks, whose parents own the property, feels it while watering their dozens of goats and chickens. Each drop comes from water tanks they haul in from nearby Springfield since their well...
