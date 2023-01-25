Read full article on original website
Report finds Vermont struggling to reduce waste as landfill fills up
ROCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s only landfill is filling up. The Coventry landfill only has about 20 years of capacity left. So the state has a goal of cutting 50% of its waste out of the waste stream. But progress on that goal is slow moving according to a new state report.
Longtime Sailing Center Is a Casualty of the Lake Champlain Real Estate Boom
A rising tide of development in northwestern Vermont has claimed a fixture of the Malletts Bay community, the International Sailing Center, which for decades has provided an affordable route for young people to learn how to sail. The sailing center and school is losing its lease and looking for another...
WCAX
Is burning wood really renewable? Reconsidering biomass in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Burlington’s McNeil Generating Station continues to pump out electricity for the city, Green Mountain Power and other utilities, the fate of biomass hangs in the balance. Our Kevin Gaiss looks at how burning wood fits into the state’s climate goals. A cold, gray...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices edge closer to US average
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are up 8 cents in the last week to $3.54 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy(link is external). They're up 16 cents over the last month and are 15 cents higher than they were one year ago. The cheapest price is $3.19/g in Brattleboro and the highest is $3.89/g in Island Pond.
Vermont’s largest health care union will almost double in size
Support staff at UVM Medical Center voted overwhelmingly to unionize this week. The new bargaining unit will bring 2,200 more employees under representation by the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s largest health care union will almost double in size.
Eviction protections on Town Meeting ballot in Winooski
The ballot question would be the first step in barring landlords from evicting Winooski tenants without just cause.
vtcynic.com
Mayor, progressives differ on plans to curtail Burlington crime uptick
A new public safety plan, released by Mayor Miro Weinberger on Jan. 12, outlines the steps being taken in order to address a historic number of homicides in Burlington in 2022. The mayor’s plan focuses on preventing gun violence, improving the downtown climate, continuing to implement policing reforms and rebuilding...
WCAX
CityPlace construction continues on schedule
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After over a decade of delays, construction on Burlington’s CityPlace finally got underway last fall, and developers for the multi-million project say construction is on pace thanks to the favorable winter season. Neither snow nor winter’s cold is enough to stop construction at Cityplace. Some...
Vermont legislators to fight for increased pay and benefits
WCAX
Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state representative is giving up her seat. Kate Donnally is a Democrat who just started serving her second term representing Hyde Park, Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott. But Friday, Jan. 27, will be her last day. Donnally wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that...
WCAX
Plattsburgh to get 1st cannabis retailer
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh is set to get its first cannabis retailer. Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots says it just got a retail license from the New York State Cannabis Control Board. The company is the only shop so far in the Plattsburgh area to get a license. The store...
mynbc5.com
Winter Renaissance Faire returns to Vermont in February
ESSEX, Vt. — Fans of medieval history, listen up — the Winter Renaissance Faire will return to the Champlain Valley Exposition in February. The weekend-long event, which is currently in its 6th year in Essex Junction, will be held on Feb. 4 and 5, according to Vermont Gatherings, the event organizer.
WCAX
Midweek snowstorm draws truants, scofflaws to ski slopes
WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - It may be the middle of the work week, but Thursday’s snowstorm was too tempting for many, who piled into Sugarbush for a chance at some fresh powder. Reporter Elissa Borden spoke with some of the workers and students getting a head start on the weekend.
This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV
Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: A $379,000 home in Essex Junction with a modern interior and built in breakfast nook
This house in Essex Junction has recently been renovated to have a modern interior. The modern kitchen has a built in breakfast nook and there is a first floor primary bedroom for convenience. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price: $379,000. Square Feet: 1,300. HIGHLIGHTS: recently renovated, spacious front yard. Listed...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Waterford
WATERFORD — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Waterford yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 18 and Duck Pond Road at around 8:20 a.m. Police responded to the intersection along with Waterford FD and Calex Ambulance. One driver was identified as Jesse Williams, 30, of East...
newportdispatch.com
DUI charges after truck slides off road in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 41-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Williamstown on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road in a snowbank on Vermont Route 14 at around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police identified Stephen Ford, of Williamstown, as the driver.
New Hampshire's 'Old Man of the Mountain' re-appears - in ice form
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - The Old Man of the Mountain lives again - in ice form - nearly 20 years after crumbling to the ground.The Mount Washington Observatory on Friday morning shared a photo of rime ice that resembled the iconic New Hampshire landmark. They say a summer summit volunteer named Ken was looking at one of the observatory's webcams and noticed the resemblance. The original rock profile was on Cannon Mountain in Franconia and collapsed on May 3, 2003. "It looks like a younger version with a full head of hair!" commenter Kevin Wood posted to Facebook.Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object. The structures are shaped by the direction of the wind.
pallspera.com
76 St Paul Street Burlington, VT
This 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom Condo is new to the market. It was listed on January 25th 2023 with a list price $1,300,000. A great opportunity to own a beautiful condo in downtown Burlington. This unit is located on the 8th floor and has amazing views of the city and water views. It is within walking distance to Church Street where you will find shopping and great places to dine. This home has plenty of open space and windows throughout to sit and gaze at the views from each room. This 2 bedroom 2 bath is now waiting for its new owner to enjoy as much as the current owners have. The kitchen area is open to the dining/living room and ample space for guests and family. There are 2 parking spaces for this unit in the parking garage. ( Photos are from a previous listing, Unit is currently empty)
I-89 South reopens after shutdown snarls traffic
Colchester, VT – A section of Interstate 89 South near Colchester and Milton was shut down for more than hour Wednesday evening. The closure of southbound lanes at mile marker 98 was caused by poor weather conditions that led to multiple slide-off accidents. The interstate has reopened just before 6 pm. A camera from the […]
