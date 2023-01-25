This 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom Condo is new to the market. It was listed on January 25th 2023 with a list price $1,300,000. A great opportunity to own a beautiful condo in downtown Burlington. This unit is located on the 8th floor and has amazing views of the city and water views. It is within walking distance to Church Street where you will find shopping and great places to dine. This home has plenty of open space and windows throughout to sit and gaze at the views from each room. This 2 bedroom 2 bath is now waiting for its new owner to enjoy as much as the current owners have. The kitchen area is open to the dining/living room and ample space for guests and family. There are 2 parking spaces for this unit in the parking garage. ( Photos are from a previous listing, Unit is currently empty)

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 4 DAYS AGO