Coventry, VT

WCAX

Is burning wood really renewable? Reconsidering biomass in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Burlington’s McNeil Generating Station continues to pump out electricity for the city, Green Mountain Power and other utilities, the fate of biomass hangs in the balance. Our Kevin Gaiss looks at how burning wood fits into the state’s climate goals. A cold, gray...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices edge closer to US average

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are up 8 cents in the last week to $3.54 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy(link is external). They're up 16 cents over the last month and are 15 cents higher than they were one year ago. The cheapest price is $3.19/g in Brattleboro and the highest is $3.89/g in Island Pond.
BURLINGTON, VT
vtcynic.com

Mayor, progressives differ on plans to curtail Burlington crime uptick

A new public safety plan, released by Mayor Miro Weinberger on Jan. 12, outlines the steps being taken in order to address a historic number of homicides in Burlington in 2022. The mayor’s plan focuses on preventing gun violence, improving the downtown climate, continuing to implement policing reforms and rebuilding...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

CityPlace construction continues on schedule

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After over a decade of delays, construction on Burlington’s CityPlace finally got underway last fall, and developers for the multi-million project say construction is on pace thanks to the favorable winter season. Neither snow nor winter’s cold is enough to stop construction at Cityplace. Some...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vt. State Rep. Kate Donnally stepping down

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont state representative is giving up her seat. Kate Donnally is a Democrat who just started serving her second term representing Hyde Park, Belvidere, Johnson and Wolcott. But Friday, Jan. 27, will be her last day. Donnally wrote in an op-ed in the News&Citizen that...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Plattsburgh to get 1st cannabis retailer

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh is set to get its first cannabis retailer. Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots says it just got a retail license from the New York State Cannabis Control Board. The company is the only shop so far in the Plattsburgh area to get a license. The store...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Winter Renaissance Faire returns to Vermont in February

ESSEX, Vt. — Fans of medieval history, listen up — the Winter Renaissance Faire will return to the Champlain Valley Exposition in February. The weekend-long event, which is currently in its 6th year in Essex Junction, will be held on Feb. 4 and 5, according to Vermont Gatherings, the event organizer.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Midweek snowstorm draws truants, scofflaws to ski slopes

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - It may be the middle of the work week, but Thursday’s snowstorm was too tempting for many, who piled into Sugarbush for a chance at some fresh powder. Reporter Elissa Borden spoke with some of the workers and students getting a head start on the weekend.
WARREN, VT
Seacoast Current

This New Hampshire Town is One of the ‘Most Charming Small Towns in America’ According to HGTV

Here in New England, we know that we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country for 2022, and eight New England towns made the list. Locals have also shared their opinions on living in the Granite State, including their thoughts on the best towns in New Hampshire (spoiler alert: the winner was not what this writer expected).
LITTLETON, NH
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries in Waterford

WATERFORD — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Waterford yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 18 and Duck Pond Road at around 8:20 a.m. Police responded to the intersection along with Waterford FD and Calex Ambulance. One driver was identified as Jesse Williams, 30, of East...
WATERFORD, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI charges after truck slides off road in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — A 41-year-old man was arrested for DUI following a crash in Williamstown on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of a vehicle off the road in a snowbank on Vermont Route 14 at around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police identified Stephen Ford, of Williamstown, as the driver.
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
CBS Boston

New Hampshire's 'Old Man of the Mountain' re-appears - in ice form

NORTH CONWAY, N.H. - The Old Man of the Mountain lives again - in ice form - nearly 20 years after crumbling to the ground.The Mount Washington Observatory on Friday morning shared a photo of rime ice that resembled the iconic New Hampshire landmark. They say a summer summit volunteer named Ken was looking at one of the observatory's webcams and noticed the resemblance. The original rock profile was on Cannon Mountain in Franconia and collapsed on May 3, 2003. "It looks like a younger version with a full head of hair!" commenter Kevin Wood posted to Facebook.Rime ice is made up of supercooled water droplets that freeze when they come into contact with an object. The structures are shaped by the direction of the wind.  
FRANCONIA, NH
pallspera.com

76 St Paul Street Burlington, VT

This 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom Condo is new to the market. It was listed on January 25th 2023 with a list price $1,300,000. A great opportunity to own a beautiful condo in downtown Burlington. This unit is located on the 8th floor and has amazing views of the city and water views. It is within walking distance to Church Street where you will find shopping and great places to dine. This home has plenty of open space and windows throughout to sit and gaze at the views from each room. This 2 bedroom 2 bath is now waiting for its new owner to enjoy as much as the current owners have. The kitchen area is open to the dining/living room and ample space for guests and family. There are 2 parking spaces for this unit in the parking garage. ( Photos are from a previous listing, Unit is currently empty)
BURLINGTON, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

I-89 South reopens after shutdown snarls traffic

Colchester, VT – A section of Interstate 89 South near Colchester and Milton was shut down for more than hour Wednesday evening. The closure of southbound lanes at mile marker 98 was caused by poor weather conditions that led to multiple slide-off accidents. The interstate has reopened just before 6 pm. A camera from the […]
COLCHESTER, VT

