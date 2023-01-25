Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Man and woman shot in Central City, New Orleans police say
A man and a woman were shot in Central City by someone in a vehicle, New Orleans police said Saturday. The man, 18, and the woman, 22, were standing outside in the 2000 block of St. Andrew Street on Friday at about 5 p.m. when a white pickup truck pulled up next to them and someone inside opened fire. Both victims were hit in the leg. Their assailant fled up St. Andrew toward Simon Bolivar Avenue, police said.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate three shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three different shootings. The first shooting was reported around 9:14 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and Wales Street. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The...
WWL-TV
JPSO: 1 Man killed, another injured in double shooting
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — One man is dead, and another man is injured after a double shooting in Metairie on Friday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. near S. Cumberland St. and Milan St. When deputies arrived at the scene; they found two adult males in a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
One dead, one wounded in Metairie shooting
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that happened Friday afternoon in Metairie. “Around 2:45 pm, deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting near S. Cumberland St. and Milan St.,” Detective Brandon Veal
Metairie double shooting leaves one dead
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting turned homicide in the Metairie area Friday (Jan. 27th).
WDSU
Man shot in the head in Bogalusa, police report
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man outside of an apartment complex on Friday, Jan. 27. According to police, a man was shot in the head at 1015 Union Avenue at the Union Point Apartments. The victim is still alive but listed...
NOLA.com
Teen arrested in shooting that left 15-year-old dead, 2 others injured, Bogalusa police say
Bogalusa police arrested a teen in last month's triple shooting at a birthday party that left a 15-year-old Bogalusa High School student dead and two other juveniles wounded, the department said. The suspect, who was not named due to his age, was booked on a count of second-degree murder, two...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating a shooting in the 1800 block S. Rampart St.
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of S. Rampart Street. An 18-year-old male was grazed by a bullet to the leg. A 65-year-old woman hurt her ankle trying to get out of the way, but she was not shot. The call was...
NOPD is searching for answers in Little Woods double shooting
Just before 9:15 p.m. Thursday (Jan.26), officers responded to the corner of Shamrock Drive and Wales Street.
NOLA.com
Man shot while being robbed in French Quarter, New Orleans police say
A 55-year-old man was shot early Friday while being robbed in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. An unidentified person with a gun approached the man around 2:15 a.m. in the 600 block of St. Louis Street (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. The robber shot the man in the leg, took his cell phone and fled, police said.
gentillymessenger.com
Man killed on Perlita Street identified; shooting death spurred standoff with SWAT team
The man killed Tuesday (Jan. 23) on Perlita Street in a shooting that brought a SWAT team into the Filmore neighborhood has been identified as Ferdinand Alexander, 51. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office released the victim’s name Friday (Jan. 27) and confirmed that Alexander died of gunshot wounds.
Another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans
Once again bullets were flying on the interstate in New Orleans. This time cops say it happened in New Orleans East. “The incident was determined to have occurred on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue,” according to an email from NOPD Public Information.
Bogalusa police finds man shot in the head in apartment parking lot
The Bogalusa Police Department is investigating a shooting incident Friday (Jan. 27) that left a man suffering from a gunshot wound in a parking lot.
Overnight shooting in the French Quarter
A man is hospitalized this morning after gunfire in the French Quarter. “Around 2:16 a.m., Eighth District officers responded to a call reporting shots fired in the 600 block of St. Louis Street…
NOLA.com
Two shot, one killed in Metairie, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says
Two men were shot and one was killed Friday afternoon in west Metairie. Authorities learned of the violence at about 2:45 p.m. and found the victims wounded in a vehicle near the intersection of South Cumberland and Milan streets, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. One died there, and the other was sent to a hospital. Investigators withheld the dead man's name while trying to locate his relatives.
Vehicle identified in West Lake Forest shooting incident
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in connection to a shooting from 2022.
Suspect wanted for burglarizing Gert Town business
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in connection to a burglary that occurred Friday (Jan. 27) in Gert Town.
One dead, one wounded in two separate shootings minutes apart
The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of two separate shootings that left one dead and one wounded Wednesday.
Aggravated assault suspect wanted after argument turned violent
The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating the woman accused of an aggravated assault in the Algiers area.
NOLA.com
A man was found dead in a mancave fire in New Orleans. Authorities say he was fatally shot.
A man found dead earlier this month after a fire in a so-called mancave was actually fatally shot, according to new information from authorities. Larry Williams was 64, the coroner said. His death has been reclassified as a homicide, New Orleans police said Thursday. Williams was found the night of...
