A man and a woman were shot in Central City by someone in a vehicle, New Orleans police said Saturday. The man, 18, and the woman, 22, were standing outside in the 2000 block of St. Andrew Street on Friday at about 5 p.m. when a white pickup truck pulled up next to them and someone inside opened fire. Both victims were hit in the leg. Their assailant fled up St. Andrew toward Simon Bolivar Avenue, police said.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO