Rupert, VT

newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — A 43-year-old man from Middlebury was arrested for DUI following a crash in New Haven yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place near the intersection of US Route 7 and Campground Road at around 10:25 p.m. According to the report, Cavan Drake was traveling south on US...
NEW HAVEN, VT
WCAX

Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash involving a tractor trailer left a pedestrian dead in Bennington. Bennington Police say on Friday night around 10:00 p.m. a man ran into traffic near the Vermont State Office. Police say he was later struck by a tractor trailer heading south on Route 7.
BENNINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man held without bail following arrest in Killington

KILLINGTON — A 54-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Killington yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a violation of court-ordered conditions of release at the Valrock Motel at around 7:40 p.m. Police allege that Matthew Pierro-Donahue, of Killington, violated his court-ordered conditions of release. Pierro-Donahue was...
KILLINGTON, VT
WNYT

Troy police led on chase after stopping vehicle

Troy police say officers stopped a vehicle in the area of 7th and Middleburgh Street Friday evening. We’re told officers were interviewing the driver when he then took off in the vehicle. Troy police say they began to pursue the vehicle but then ended the pursuit due to speed...
TROY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for DUI drugs in Sharon

SHARON — A 35-year-old woman from South Royalton was arrested for DUI drugs following an incident in Sharon today. Authorities say they were notified of an intoxicated woman operating a green explorer by the Sharon Trading Post at around 11:05 a.m. Police say they were able to locate the...
SHARON, VT
mynbc5.com

7-year-old Manchester boy, who investigators say was burned and beaten, has died

A 7-year-old Manchester boy whose father is facing several charges alleging abuse has died, officials said Wednesday. Jaevion Riley, 7, was unconscious and not breathing when emergency workers were called to his Eastern Avenue apartment on Jan. 17. The boy was taken to a Massachusetts hospital, and law enforcement officials said he died Tuesday.
MANCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault in Killington

KILLINGTON — A 54-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault in Killington yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight that happened on January 26, at around 8:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Matthew Pierro-Donahue, of Killington, had caused pain and/or bodily injury to a...
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say

NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. They say the 76-year-old’s body was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday. A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her. Police believe...
