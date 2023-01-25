Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
US Route 7 car accident kills pedestrian in Bennington
Bennington Police were dispatched to US Route 7 for a fatal car accident involving a pedestrian on Friday, January 27. Police report a man had been struck by a tractor-trailer in the area of the Vermont State Office complex.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — A 43-year-old man from Middlebury was arrested for DUI following a crash in New Haven yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place near the intersection of US Route 7 and Campground Road at around 10:25 p.m. According to the report, Cavan Drake was traveling south on US...
mynbc5.com
Police seek Manchester man accused of assaulting woman, taking her baby to another location
A Manchester man is wanted by police after officials said he assaulted a woman and took her baby to another building in the city. Kevin Voisine, 28, of Manchester, faces two counts of second-degree assault and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. Police said officers were first...
WCAX
Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Bennington
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash involving a tractor trailer left a pedestrian dead in Bennington. Bennington Police say on Friday night around 10:00 p.m. a man ran into traffic near the Vermont State Office. Police say he was later struck by a tractor trailer heading south on Route 7.
newportdispatch.com
Man held without bail following arrest in Killington
KILLINGTON — A 54-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Killington yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a violation of court-ordered conditions of release at the Valrock Motel at around 7:40 p.m. Police allege that Matthew Pierro-Donahue, of Killington, violated his court-ordered conditions of release. Pierro-Donahue was...
WCAX
Vt. police release identity of woman who froze to death outside home
RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have released the name of a Vermont woman who froze to death outside her home. Vermont State Police say Linda Eliason, 76, was found dead outside her home on Sykes Hollow Road in Rupert at about 6:20 a.m. Saturday. They believe she fell in her...
WCAX
Investigators: Electrical issue sparked fire that destroyed Vt. business
CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Investigators say an electrical issue sparked a fire that destroyed a Castleton business earlier this month. The Gilmore Home Center burned down on Jan. 15. Fire investigators weren’t able to determine exactly where it started but they say it was not suspicious. They say the...
WNYT
Troy police led on chase after stopping vehicle
Troy police say officers stopped a vehicle in the area of 7th and Middleburgh Street Friday evening. We’re told officers were interviewing the driver when he then took off in the vehicle. Troy police say they began to pursue the vehicle but then ended the pursuit due to speed...
mynbc5.com
Underage teens arrested after allegedly stealing truck in Franklin County, NY
FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. — Two underage teens from Wynantskill were arrested on Thursday after police said they stole a truck and led officers on a pursuit in Fort Covington. New York State Police were informed that the teens, who were not named because of their age, had stolen a Ford F-250.
Police believe Rupert woman died from exposure after falling in driveway
Vermont authorities are investigating the death of a 76-year-old woman found lifeless outside her home on Saturday, according to a press release. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police believe Rupert woman died from exposure after falling in driveway.
WMUR.com
Newport fire captain given new sledgehammer after using tool when diving into river to clear submerged car
NEWPORT, N.H. — Nearly six months after diving into a river to clear a submerged car, Newport's fire captain received a very special surprise. Officials said Capt. Miller jumped into action last July after learning there might be a child inside. He took a metal sledgehammer, swam out to...
Woman found dead outside home, police investigating
An unnamed 76-year-old woman was found dead outside of her home in Rupert, Vermont on Saturday, and Vermont State Police are now investigating. The death is not considered suspicious at this time.
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for DUI drugs in Sharon
SHARON — A 35-year-old woman from South Royalton was arrested for DUI drugs following an incident in Sharon today. Authorities say they were notified of an intoxicated woman operating a green explorer by the Sharon Trading Post at around 11:05 a.m. Police say they were able to locate the...
Petersburg woman allegedly steals over $24K from victim
The suspect kept the payments for herself and failed to report the misappropriation of the funds.
mynbc5.com
7-year-old Manchester boy, who investigators say was burned and beaten, has died
A 7-year-old Manchester boy whose father is facing several charges alleging abuse has died, officials said Wednesday. Jaevion Riley, 7, was unconscious and not breathing when emergency workers were called to his Eastern Avenue apartment on Jan. 17. The boy was taken to a Massachusetts hospital, and law enforcement officials said he died Tuesday.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Killington
KILLINGTON — A 54-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault in Killington yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a family fight that happened on January 26, at around 8:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police allege that Matthew Pierro-Donahue, of Killington, had caused pain and/or bodily injury to a...
WRGB
Cat recovered from a duffel bag left abandoned near trash cans in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, a cat is under their care after it was found abandoned near trash on Sherman Street. The cat was found in a duffel bag on Friday in the area of Sherman Street between Henry Johnson Blvd. and Park St in Albany.
Police arrest woman following a narcotics investigation
Police discovered a number of narcotics and arrested the sole occupant of the residence.
WCAX
Vermont woman froze to death outside home, police say
NORTH RUPERT, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a North Rupert woman froze to death outside her home after a fall. They say the 76-year-old’s body was found at about 6:20 a.m. on Saturday. A neighbor told WCAX News that a plow truck driver found her. Police believe...
Police: Vermont woman, 76, froze to death after fall
The woman's body was found outside her Bennington County home early Saturday.
Comments / 0