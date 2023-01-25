Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
them.us
Destiny Howard, a Trans Woman Who Loved Fashion, Killed in Georgia
Destiny Howard, a 23-year-old Black trans woman, was found dead in a parking lot in Macon, Georgia, the morning of December 9. She had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. Initial reports of her death misgendered and deadnamed her, with local news outlet 41 WMGT using “he” pronouns.
Haynes: Reflecting on Elvis' birthday celebration, Lisa Marie's service at Graceland
A week ago today, Jason Clark and the Tennessee Mass Choir ended a memorial service by singing – while slowly swaying left and right – “The Lord our God is mighty, the Lord our God is omnipotent, the Lord our God, He is wonderful.” On the same stage in front of the Graceland mansion, the Blackwood Brothers Quartet had vocalized “How Great Thou Art” to piano accompaniment, much the same as their predecessors had done at many...
Comments / 0