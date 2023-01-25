ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina special teams assistant taking on new role at MAC school

By Ben Portnoy
The State
The State
 3 days ago

Pete Lembo’s right-hand man has himself a big new role.

South Carolina analyst Stanton Weber is heading to Toledo and is expected to become the Rockets’ new special teams coordinator, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The State.

Zach Barnett of Football Scoop first reported the news.

Weber played his college ball at Kansas State, where he worked mostly as a special teamer from 2011 to 2015 under legendary Wildcats head coach Bill Snyder. He then got into coaching at his alma mater, spending four years on staff in Manhattan (2017-20), including two seasons on Chris Klieman’s staff.

The Kansas City area native worked closely under South Carolina special teams coordinator Pete Lembo the last two years, helping the Gamecocks put together one of the nation’s best special teams units in that span.

Punter Kai Kroeger finished the 2022 season as a semifinalist for the Ray Guy award, while kicker Mitch Jeter converted on all 11 of his field goal attempts in his first year taking over for the program’s all-time leading scorer, Parker White. The Gamecocks also tied for third nationally in kicks/punts blocked this year with six.

Weber is the second analyst on Shane Beamer’s staff to land an on-field coaching position this offseason. Former offensive analyst Nick Coleman , who worked with South Carolina’s quarterbacks over two years in Columbia, was hired to be the quarterbacks coach on Trent Dilfer’s UAB staff.

Offensive analyst Christian Ellsworth also departed the program this offseason for a similar role under ex-USC offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield at Nebraska. Ellsworth, a Nebraska native, was hired as an offensive analyst working with the Cornhuskers’ passing game.

