Snowfall leaves behind power outages in southern Missouri
This week’s wet and heavy snowfall resulted in thousands of power outages in areas south of St. Louis.
Mid-Missouri linemen restoring power in snow, muddy conditions in southern Missouri
Eight linemen from Columbia-based Boone Electric Cooperative are making significant progress, as they continue to restore power this (Friday) morning in storm-damaged southeast Missouri. Towns like Fredericktown, which is south of Farmington, received about ten inches of snow on Wednesday. That heavy, wet snow caused trees to fall into lines,...
House Fire Brings Out 8 FDs
BLOOMSDALE, Mo. — Nearly all area volunteer fire departments from 2 counties (Ozora to Weingarten to Hematite and in between) plus Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s deputies and Ste. Genevieve County Ambulance District responded late last night (Thurs.1.26.2023) to a house fire at 11066 Pleasant Heights. off U.S. Highway...
Big Changes for Lake Wappapello
(Wappapello) Some changes have happened already and others are still to come for the portion of Lake Wappapello in southern Wayne County that is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Park Ranger Andrew Jefferson with the corps tells us about these projects. Jefferson tells us when your first...
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
De Soto weighs new apartments near upcoming Panasonic plant
De Soto planners could revive an apartment project along 90th Street and Lexington Avenue, not far from the coming Panasonic plant.
This week's snow storm by the numbers
The National Weather Service in Paducah has run the numbers on this week's major snow storm that blanketed southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. The region's biggest snowfall occurred in Elsinore, Missouri, with 9.4 inches. Marble Hill and Perryville followed with 7.5 and 6 inches. Cape Girardeau got 4.8 inches of...
Total Snow Amounts Across the Listening Area
(Farmington) Snowfall amounts for the area are in, and a section of St. Francois County received the most snow flakes this week. Luke Turnbough has details.
OUTDOORS: County keeps top archery harvest status for 11th consecutive year
While archery deer harvest numbers in Missouri declined for the second year in a row, Jefferson County held onto the No. 1 spot in the state for the eleventh consecutive year. With an unofficial total of 1,391, Jefferson County finished more than 200 ahead of second place Franklin County’s 1,182. St. Louis County was the only other nearby county with more than 1,000. Based on historical data from the state Department of Conservation, no other county in the state has ever reached 1,391 through the four-month season. So even though the state numbers are down slightly, it’s still a pretty good time to be a bow-and-arrow hunter in Jefferson County.
Love’s truck stop coming to Herculaneum
(Herculaneum) It’s official, a Love’s truck stop is coming to Herculaneum. During its regular monthly meeting on January 17th, the Herculaneum Board of Alderman voted 6-0 to approve the truck stop company’s request to construct and manage a 24 hour convince store and gas station. The truck...
Two-vehicle accident in Arnold injures two
Two women were injured Thursday, Jan. 26, in an accident at Hwy. 141 and Hwy. 21 near Arnold, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:10 p.m., Lacey A. Snow, 25, of Park Hills was driving north in a 2014 Ford Taurus on Hwy. 141 in the left turn lane for Hwy. 21 and changed lanes to the right to continue north on Hwy. 141. However, when Snow got into the northbound lane, she pulled into the path of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 17-year-old High Ridge girl, and the left front corner of the Jeep hit the back right corner of the Ford, the report said.
Washington County Ambulance District Announces New Paramedic Graduates & Growth
Potosi - Jan. 23, 2023 - Washington County Ambulance District announced 8 new paramedic graduates at their January 18th Board of Directors Meeting. “This class of paramedics will do great things for our community,” said Justin Duncan, Chief at Washington County Ambulance District. (Pictured: Jamie Craft, Matt Hart, Jonathan Moore, Jessica Slape, Melissa Sansoucie, and Angela Benson. Not pictured: Megan Wienecke and Dawson Koen)
Ava, Illinois man hurt in I-44 crash in Phelps County
JEFFERSON CITY — A 66-year-old man from Ava, Illinois suffered minor injuries in a traffic crash Wednesday morning on I-44 in Phelps County, Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Micky R. Lawson was taken to Phelps Health in Rolla by St. James EMS. The patrol says Lawson was...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on safer driving and accident response
(Hillsboro) The number of fatal traffic accidents statewide increased in 2022 and law enforcement agencies are hoping to see that number drop this year. Lieutenant Chris Hoffman is the leader of Platoon 2 with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He says responding to traffic accidents can be very dangerous depending on where the accident takes place and what time of the day it is.
Larry Ray Sides
Larry Ray Sides, 80, of Perryville, Missouri died Friday, January 27, 2023 at his residence. He was born January 16, 1943 in Perryville, MO to James Lonnie and Viola Louise (Kiefer) Sides. Larry and Sue Sarff were married February 7, 1970 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Cape Girardeau, MO.
Jefferson County man faces charges for firing at thieves
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - Charges are being sought against a 39-year-old Jefferson County man after he opened fire on thieves who had been breaking into cars. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the man fired several times toward a 2014 Nissan Versa driving on Ozark Lane, which is near Highway 21 and south of Fenton.
Duensing retires after 50 years of service at Memorial Hospital
CHESTER — Marilyn Duensing, Operating Room LPN, will be donning her scrubs one last time the end of January, as she plans to retire from Memorial Hospital in Chester after 50 years of service. Memorial Hospital staff celebrated her retirement on January 26 with a cake and punch reception....
Perry County School District No. 32 Board of Education meeting postponed
PERRYVILLE — The Perry County School District No. 32 special board meeting scheduled for this week was rescheduled for next Thursday, February 2.
De Soto man arrested after allegedly breaking into home south of Festus
(Festus) A De Soto man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home south of Festus, damaging the inside of the residence before getting into a scuffle with sheriff’s deputies. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says deputies responded to the home break in on January 20th...
Parker Knippa named to U of I Dean’s List
CHESTER — A Chester woman is among the students listed in the Spring 2023 Dean’s List at the University of Illinois College of Applied Health. Parker Knippa is the daughter of Jill Middendorf. To be included in the Dean’s List she was required to obtain a minimum 3.9...
