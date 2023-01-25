ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings LB Signs with Saints

On Thursday evening, one of the multiple Vikings players who saw their practice squad contracts expire this week decided to move on. That player is former Vikings LB Ryan Connelly, who has decided to jump ship and join the New Orleans Saints, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. Connelly,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The 2 Vikings Starters on Offense Who Appear Ready to Move On

For the most part, the Vikings offense is going to be looking pretty similar in 2023. Sure, some of the players might have signed new deals (Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson), but we’re likely to see most of the starters return. There are a pair of potential exceptions, though. There have been 2 Vikings starters who look like they may be heading elsewhere.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
purplePTSD.com

AFC/NFC Championship Picks

Eagles -7.5 (W) Perhaps the Brock Purdy magic is real, but this is by far his biggest test yet. The Philadelphia Eagles have an historically great defensive front after recording a ridiculous 70 sacks during the regular season. They once again proved to be dominant last weekend against the New York Giants, crushing their division rivals by a score of 38-7.
purplePTSD.com

5 Ways the Vikings Can Approach the QB Position This Offseason

The Minnesota Vikings have a number of questions regarding their roster heading into the 2023 offseason. Despite Kirk Cousins more than likely remaining the starting QB next season, the quarterback spot remains a topic of hot debate as the offseason gets underway. Minnesota also has a number of different options towards filling their quarterback spot in 2023 and into the future. Here is a basic synopsis of the 5 ways the Vikings can approach their QB position this offseason.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Tom Brady to the … Detroit Lions?

Admittedly, this one isn’t my brainchild. Truth be told, I don’t think it’s happening, but it’s a noteworthy idea, especially since it’s coming from one of the largest football sites out there. On Pro Football Talk, Mike Florio floats the idea that Tom Brady could go to the Motor City.
DETROIT, MI
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Coach Gets Interview with Tampa Bay

Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell has been a hot ticket item around the NFL so far in this coaching cycle. First, it was Bill Belichick calling for his former player to be his offensive coordinator. Now, the Vikings coach gets an interview with the current team of a former Belichick player, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

