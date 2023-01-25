Read full article on original website
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Swede HollowThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Step his a**: US cops snickered, bragged as Person of color they attacked lay biting the dustsarpathMemphis, TN
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Former Vikings LB Signs with Saints
On Thursday evening, one of the multiple Vikings players who saw their practice squad contracts expire this week decided to move on. That player is former Vikings LB Ryan Connelly, who has decided to jump ship and join the New Orleans Saints, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. Connelly,...
The 2 Vikings Starters on Offense Who Appear Ready to Move On
For the most part, the Vikings offense is going to be looking pretty similar in 2023. Sure, some of the players might have signed new deals (Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson), but we’re likely to see most of the starters return. There are a pair of potential exceptions, though. There have been 2 Vikings starters who look like they may be heading elsewhere.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
AFC/NFC Championship Picks
Eagles -7.5 (W) Perhaps the Brock Purdy magic is real, but this is by far his biggest test yet. The Philadelphia Eagles have an historically great defensive front after recording a ridiculous 70 sacks during the regular season. They once again proved to be dominant last weekend against the New York Giants, crushing their division rivals by a score of 38-7.
Charlotte Observer
Memorial service for Paul Silas, former Charlotte Hornets coach, highlights his impact
Silas played 16 years in the NBA and coached the Hornets twice. His private memorial service in Charlotte turned into an NBA reunion.
Questions Answered: The O’Connell Snub, the Jets-Rodgers Hubbub, Jefferson MVP Votes
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the January 26th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
5 Ways the Vikings Can Approach the QB Position This Offseason
The Minnesota Vikings have a number of questions regarding their roster heading into the 2023 offseason. Despite Kirk Cousins more than likely remaining the starting QB next season, the quarterback spot remains a topic of hot debate as the offseason gets underway. Minnesota also has a number of different options towards filling their quarterback spot in 2023 and into the future. Here is a basic synopsis of the 5 ways the Vikings can approach their QB position this offseason.
12 Former Vikings Will Compete for a Place in the Super Bowl
TE Blake Bell (KC) Blake Bell spent the 2017 season with the Vikings after a couple seasons in San Francisco. During that 2017 season, he caught 3 passes for 19 yards. Now, he finds himself as the TE4 for Kansas City behind Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, and Jody Fortson. LB...
Tom Brady to the … Detroit Lions?
Admittedly, this one isn’t my brainchild. Truth be told, I don’t think it’s happening, but it’s a noteworthy idea, especially since it’s coming from one of the largest football sites out there. On Pro Football Talk, Mike Florio floats the idea that Tom Brady could go to the Motor City.
Vikings Coach Gets Interview with Tampa Bay
Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell has been a hot ticket item around the NFL so far in this coaching cycle. First, it was Bill Belichick calling for his former player to be his offensive coordinator. Now, the Vikings coach gets an interview with the current team of a former Belichick player, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
