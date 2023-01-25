ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Edmonds police asking for help to find city park vandals

Edmonds — Edmonds police are looking for the people accused of continuously vandalizing city parks. Over $10,000 in damage has occurred to several parks and restroom facilities in Edmonds, often causing them to be closed to the public. One restroom was even set on fire, according to the Edmonds Police Department.
EDMONDS, WA
rentonreporter.com

Suspects in Renton armed carjacking arrested in Snohomish County

Two suspects believed to be involved in an armed carjacking in Renton were apprehended in Snohomish County a day after they allegedly tried to steal a car with a young child inside. Renton Police were dispatched to reports of a carjacking at a business parking lot in the 400 Block...
RENTON, WA
californiaexaminer.net

Detectives In Columbia City Are Requesting Assistance In Locating Two Robbers

The previous week, a woman was held up at gunpoint and robbed in the neighbourhood of Columbia City in Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Blotter, on January 11 at approximately 4:30 p.m., two persons pulled up to the woman in the 3800 block of South Juneau Street as she was getting out of her car. According to the complaint, one man exited the vehicle and brandished a firearm at another, while the other remained seated in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Road rage may have lead to the death of a Tacoma teenager

Tacoma — Tacoma Police need help identifying the people responsible for the murder of a 16-year-old boy. On Jan. 15 at 5:15 p.m., a person reported that a car had crashed in the 4300 block of North Pearl Street. Officers arrived and determined that the driver had been shot and killed, according to Tacoma police.
TACOMA, WA

