FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOMO News
19-year-old fatally shot near Rogers High School, police search for suspects
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Police are currently investigating a homicide that took place in Puyallup Saturday evening. A 19-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car in the area of 126th Street and 90th Street near Rogers High School, according to Pierce County Sheriff Department (PCSD) Sergeant Moss. Police...
MyNorthwest.com
Vigil in place at intersection where 23-year-old was hit and killed by SPD officer
A vigil has been set up at the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street for 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula, the woman hit and killed by a Seattle Police Department patrol vehicle on Monday. Friday evening, dozens of cyclists dedicated their ride to Kandula. They started at Westlake Center and...
Chronicle
Man Stealing Gas in Pierce County While Smoking Cigarette Causes Car Fire, Explosion, Police Say
A 30-year-old man is in jail on suspicion of arson after Tacoma police say he tried to steal gas by siphoning it from another vehicle while also smoking a cigarette. The gasoline ignited, causing a large fire and an explosion. Tacoma Police Department said the vehicle was a total loss,...
Seattle police investigating after man found dead following shooting in Wallingford
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a man was found dead after a shooting in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood late Friday night. Officers responded to the neighborhood after someone called to report that a man had been shot near the intersection of 5th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 42nd Street, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Investigation into large string of burglaries nets $100K of property stolen in Kitsap County
POULSBO, Wash. — Kitsap County deputies have recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property as part of an investigation into a large series of burglaries and thefts in the north part of the county. Residential and commercial burglaries have occurred throughout Silverdale, Poulsbo, Bainbridge Island and Kingston,...
Edmonds police asking for help to find city park vandals
Edmonds — Edmonds police are looking for the people accused of continuously vandalizing city parks. Over $10,000 in damage has occurred to several parks and restroom facilities in Edmonds, often causing them to be closed to the public. One restroom was even set on fire, according to the Edmonds Police Department.
rentonreporter.com
Suspects in Renton armed carjacking arrested in Snohomish County
Two suspects believed to be involved in an armed carjacking in Renton were apprehended in Snohomish County a day after they allegedly tried to steal a car with a young child inside. Renton Police were dispatched to reports of a carjacking at a business parking lot in the 400 Block...
Man arrested after breaking into house, taking bath with clothes on in Washington
SEATTLE — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and taking a bath with his clothes on in Seattle, officials say. In a news release, the Seattle Police Department said officers arrested a man Friday evening after he allegedly broke into a house, filled up the bathtub, and started to take a bath while still clothed.
Snohomish County deputies chase man who nearly collides with apartment building
A man was arrested early Friday morning after a brief chase where he nearly hit a pedestrian and an apartment building, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 3 a.m. Friday, a Snohomish County deputy spotted a Ford F-150 driving erratically and crossing all lanes of traffic, nearly hitting a pedestrian.
Family Breaks Silence After Woman Is Killed By Seattle Police Car
Seattle Police has also addressed the lack of information surrounding the fatal collision.
Olympia Police Department investigating ‘suspicious death’
The Olympia Police Department is investigating what it is calling a suspicious death in the 2000 block of Caton Way Southwest. The department has not provided many details about the incident, but said a passerby reported seeing a person down in the area around 5 p.m. Thursday. The person, a...
q13fox.com
WATCH: Burglar caught roaming through home in Tacoma, detectives seek help identifying suspect
TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect who was caught on video roaming through someone’s home earlier this month. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), on Jan. 11, a man burglarized a home in the 4700 block of Waller Rd. E near Swan Creek Park in Tacoma.
q13fox.com
Docs: Puyallup standoff suspect shot at police with shotgun loaded with birdshot rounds
PUYALLUP, Wash. - The man accused of violating a domestic violence no-contact order and forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend's apartment, leading to an hours-long standoff, has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the incident. 37-year-old Muelu Salanoa was arrested on Jan. 24 at an apartment complex in Puyallup....
californiaexaminer.net
Detectives In Columbia City Are Requesting Assistance In Locating Two Robbers
The previous week, a woman was held up at gunpoint and robbed in the neighbourhood of Columbia City in Seattle. According to the Seattle Police Blotter, on January 11 at approximately 4:30 p.m., two persons pulled up to the woman in the 3800 block of South Juneau Street as she was getting out of her car. According to the complaint, one man exited the vehicle and brandished a firearm at another, while the other remained seated in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
lynnwoodtimes.com
“Unlawful,” “Sickened,” “Heinous:” Local law enforcement respond to fatal beating of Tyre Nichols
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., January 28, 2023—Local law enforcement agencies throughout Snohomish County released statements of disgust to the video footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, 29, by five Memphis Police Officers on the evening of January 7, 2023. Nichols died on January 10 at St. Francis Hospital.
KIMA TV
Over $100,000 in stolen property recovered by deputies in Kitsap County seizure
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) seized more than $100,000 in stolen property after serving a second warrant at a home in Poulsbo. The home is located in the 22000 block of Port Gamble Rd. The investigation was regarding a series of both residential and...
q13fox.com
Puyallup standoff suspect appears in court
2 Puyallup Police officers were shot during the hours-long standoff. Court documents say the suspect shot at them with shotgun loaded with birdshot rounds.
Road rage may have lead to the death of a Tacoma teenager
Tacoma — Tacoma Police need help identifying the people responsible for the murder of a 16-year-old boy. On Jan. 15 at 5:15 p.m., a person reported that a car had crashed in the 4300 block of North Pearl Street. Officers arrived and determined that the driver had been shot and killed, according to Tacoma police.
Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies searching for Lovers store burglar
The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is searching for someone it says burglarized a Lovers store in Silverdale early Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, someone forced open the door of the store around 1 a.m. and stole “romantic pleasure accessories.”. A stolen Ford Edge containing some of...
Do you recognize these shoes? Suspects sought in Bainbridge Island burglary
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — The Bainbridge Island Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a recent burglary, but they don’t have much to go on. Surveillance video posted by police shows two people entering the building. One person is seen putting...
