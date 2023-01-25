Read full article on original website
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
WTRF
Bengals Elevate QB Jake Browning to Roster for AFC Title vs. Chiefs
Cincinnati will now have three quarterbacks active on Sunday. Ahead of the AFC championship on Sunday, the Bengals made a surprising move to fill their roster for the game. Cincinnati announced that it promoted quarterback Jake Browning from the practice squad, giving them three active quarterbacks for the game. Browning...
WTRF
49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game Player Props to Target
Target these three player props for Sunday’s 49ers-Eagles game, including Jalen Hurts. The second-seeded 49ers head east to take on the top-seeded Eagles in the NFC championship game Sunday. This game sets up to be a good one with two top offenses and two top defenses going head to head. The Eagles are favored by 2.5 points at home with an extra day of rest and the game total is set at 46.5.
WTRF
Rooney: Steelers’ late push led to decision to retain Canada
PITTSBURGH (AP)Art Rooney II wants the Pittsburgh Steelers to score more points. He’s confident the partnership between offensive coordinator Matt Canada and quarterback Kenny Pickett can make it happen. The Steelers president pointed to Pittsburgh’s surge to a 9-8 finish following a 2-6 start – a surge fueled by...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
