FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
FOX Carolina
Police explain ‘boom’ heard and felt in Honea Path
HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Honea Path Police Department explained a loud boom heard and felt in the area Thursday morning. Police said it was a simultaneous boom from two new F18 variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Martin at the Donaldson Center. Honea Path...
FOX Carolina
Georgia 2.1 magnitude earthquake
Images of evidence presented in court during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial on Thursday. (Source: Pool) A crash caused traffic on Pelham Road in Greenville. Clemson's Murdaugh trial social media listening center. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Ann Arinder has the details. What to keep in your car...
WYFF4.com
Police in Honea Path, South Carolina, explain loud boom heard in area
HONEA PATH, S.C. — Did you hear or feel it?. WYFF News 4 got several calls and emails about a loud boom heard in Honea Path, South Carolina, Thursday. The Honea Path Police Department posted the following on Facebook:. "What was heard and felt in town earlier this morning...
Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city
HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
Man dies in fire in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday night in a fire in Clemson. The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said the fire occurred around 7:17 p.m. at the 300 block of Pendleton Road. Investigators said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office identified the man as 81-year-old Edgar T. Hunter […]
SCDOT plans to make U.S. 29 in Cherokee Co. safer
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is planning to upgrade U.S. 29 in Cherokee County.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on U.S. 25 in Greenville Co.
One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash Friday evening in Greenville County.
Spartanburg Co. deputies awarded for ‘above and beyond’ actions
The South Carolina Sheriff’s Association’s Medal of Valor is awarded to officers "who perform actions above and beyond the call of duty."
furman.edu
Greenville boutique plant shop switching sides on Augusta Street
As a classically trained opera singer, Leyly Bagherof ’18 could actually quit her day job. But she’s not keen to doing that just yet. The Greenville native and Furman University vocal performance alumna is in the thick of running her own business, a one-stop plant shop she calls Sun and Soil Plant Parlor. Just opened in 2021, the boutique business will move to new digs on Augusta Street in Greenville in the coming months. Stephanie Mirah of The Post and Courier spoke to Bagherof about the move, her entrepreneurial journey and how COVID-19 played into it.
WYFF4.com
Coroner responding to deadly crash in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Coroner is responding to a deadly crash, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to England, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sterling Grove Road and Augusta Road. MORE HEADLINES:. Stay with WYFF News 4 for updates on this...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FOX Carolina
US 29 Improvement Project: SCDOT seeks public comment on ‘worst-performing’ rural roadways
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina has the 10th fastest growth rate in the nation. And it’s evident by the number of roadway projects. But projects aren’t concentrated to the state’s urban areas. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s “worst-performing” rural roadways.
Worker rescued from manhole in Spartanburg Co.
A construction worker was rescued from a man pole Friday morning in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Worker Rescued After Accident at Construction Site in Duncan
We now know the name of the man arrested following a massive law enforcement response yesterday in Laurens County. The chief of the South Carolina law enforcement division released a statement on the Tyre Nichols video tonight.
FOX Carolina
1 dead following crash that happened overnight in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened overnight in Spartanburg County. The crash happened at 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on at the intersection of E. Poinsett Street and J. Vern Smith Parkway. Troopers said the...
Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on US 123 southbound at mile marker 10. Troopers said a Honda SUV was traveling south when it lost control and hit the passenger side of a Kenworth […]
1 dead after crash in Anderson Co.
One person is dead following a two-car crash this afternoon in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County’s 2022 projects attracted $3.2 bil in investments
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In 2022, OneSpartanburg, Inc. landed 36 economic development projects on behalf of Spartanburg County and the City of Spartanburg resulting in $3.2 billion in capital investment and creation of 1,742 new jobs. “That’s roughly $8.8 million every single day of the year circulating throughout our...
FOX Carolina
1 dead after crash in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened overnight in Laurens County. Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:02 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on East Jerry Road near Brown Road. Highway Patrol said a vehicle...
Charlotte Stories
Milo’s Tea Announces Plans To Build New $130 Million Facility in South Carolina
After searching for a suitable site for a 110,000–square foot facility for several years, the company chose 48 acres at the corner of U.S. highways 290 and 221 in Moore, SC. “South Carolina was the optimal location to efficiently serve our customers up and down the East Coast. Like our selection journey for our Oklahoma facility, we immediately felt at home in the Spartanburg area as we received a warm welcome from state and local community partners,” said Milo CEO Tricia Wallwork. “South Carolina and Spartanburg County in particular proved to be the right ecosystem to help us advance our people-first culture by offering an excellent standard of living for our associates and robust workforce development resources to drive economic prosperity not only for our people, but also for the region.”
