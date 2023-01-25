ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Police explain ‘boom’ heard and felt in Honea Path

HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Honea Path Police Department explained a loud boom heard and felt in the area Thursday morning. Police said it was a simultaneous boom from two new F18 variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Martin at the Donaldson Center. Honea Path...
HONEA PATH, SC
FOX Carolina

Georgia 2.1 magnitude earthquake

Images of evidence presented in court during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial on Thursday. (Source: Pool) A crash caused traffic on Pelham Road in Greenville. Clemson's Murdaugh trial social media listening center. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Ann Arinder has the details. What to keep in your car...
GEORGIA STATE
WSPA 7News

Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
HONEA PATH, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dies in fire in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday night in a fire in Clemson. The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said the fire occurred around 7:17 p.m. at the 300 block of Pendleton Road. Investigators said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office identified the man as 81-year-old Edgar T. Hunter […]
CLEMSON, SC
furman.edu

Greenville boutique plant shop switching sides on Augusta Street

As a classically trained opera singer, Leyly Bagherof ’18 could actually quit her day job. But she’s not keen to doing that just yet. The Greenville native and Furman University vocal performance alumna is in the thick of running her own business, a one-stop plant shop she calls Sun and Soil Plant Parlor. Just opened in 2021, the boutique business will move to new digs on Augusta Street in Greenville in the coming months. Stephanie Mirah of The Post and Courier spoke to Bagherof about the move, her entrepreneurial journey and how COVID-19 played into it.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Coroner responding to deadly crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Coroner is responding to a deadly crash, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to England, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sterling Grove Road and Augusta Road. MORE HEADLINES:. Stay with WYFF News 4 for updates on this...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Wednesday morning in a crash in Liberty. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:25 a.m. on US 123 southbound at mile marker 10. Troopers said a Honda SUV was traveling south when it lost control and hit the passenger side of a Kenworth […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg County’s 2022 projects attracted $3.2 bil in investments

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In 2022, OneSpartanburg, Inc. landed 36 economic development projects on behalf of Spartanburg County and the City of Spartanburg resulting in $3.2 billion in capital investment and creation of 1,742 new jobs. “That’s roughly $8.8 million every single day of the year circulating throughout our...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead after crash in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash that happened overnight in Laurens County. Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:02 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 on East Jerry Road near Brown Road. Highway Patrol said a vehicle...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Charlotte Stories

Milo’s Tea Announces Plans To Build New $130 Million Facility in South Carolina

After searching for a suitable site for a 110,000–square foot facility for several years, the company chose 48 acres at the corner of U.S. highways 290 and 221 in Moore, SC. “South Carolina was the optimal location to efficiently serve our customers up and down the East Coast. Like our selection journey for our Oklahoma facility, we immediately felt at home in the Spartanburg area as we received a warm welcome from state and local community partners,” said Milo CEO Tricia Wallwork. “South Carolina and Spartanburg County in particular proved to be the right ecosystem to help us advance our people-first culture by offering an excellent standard of living for our associates and robust workforce development resources to drive economic prosperity not only for our people, but also for the region.”
MOORE, SC

