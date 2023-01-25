ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

UAlbany Ion Beam Lab gets surge of federal funds

By Giuliana Bruno
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34nFzA_0kRMWads00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Researchers at a UAlbany lab got a major boost of federal funds. NEWS10 went underground to see how it will be put to use.

Buried deep below the ground on UAlbany’s uptown campus is the ion beam laboratory, or IBL. William Lanford, a professor of physics, Art Habrel, an engineer that has been with the lab since it was founded, and UAlbany Associate VP For Research Satyendra Kumar explained how it works.

You can watch the full tour in the video player above.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Analysis of samples using the ion beam can reveal its fundamental properties, which has various important, real world uses. From finding out what an artifact from the museum is made of, to improving electric car batteries, to potential new cancer therapies, the university argues this lab has the best university-based collection of high energy particle instrumentation in the world.

The new federal support of $520,000 secured by U.S. Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand will be used to modernize the IBL and add an accelerator to study the impact of solar winds on space vehicles.

UAlbany hire 27 specializing in AI for new Academy Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite 98.7

Fact Or Fiction: NY State Law Requires You Shovel Your Sidewalk

Depending on which end of New York you’re on, your snow shovel has either been putting in overtime or sitting lonely in the garage. It’s been a very mild winter for snow around Albany. In Buffalo? A much different story. But with our most-historically-snowy days ahead of us, it’s good to know the rules about shoveling in Upstate NY.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York Farm Bureau priorities for 2023

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In early January, New Yorkers got a glimpse at what Governor Hochul’s priorities will be for this year in her state of state address. One of those issues is pegging inflation to minimum wage. While 76% of New York voters are in favor of increasing the wage on the rate of inflation, according […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ms. Wheelchair New York 2022 reflects on her reign

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Heather Horwedel is redefining what it means to be a pageant queen. As Ms. Wheelchair New York, she’s spent the past year advocating for a more inclusive community. Ms. Wheelchair America is a competition based on advocacy, achievement and presentation rather than appearance. Since 1972, the nonprofit organization has been crowning […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
Hot 99.1

The Albany Pine Bush Preserve Gets Bigger and Better

The Albany Pine Bush Preserve has recently been expanded! An additional 15.1 acres will be added to the already sprawling 3,400-acre preserve across three municipalities. According to the Times Union, adding protected land increases the total acreage to nearly 120 acres and ensures that this precious resource will remain safe for generations.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Shaker product Tommy Kahnle training in Albany ahead of 2023 season

Pitchers and catchers report for Major League Baseball spring training in just over two weeks, and one local product has been preparing for the upcoming season right in Albany. Shaker product Tommy Kahnle training in Albany ahead …. Pitchers and catchers report for Major League Baseball spring training in just...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Little Italy Historic Market Place project in Troy gets federal funding

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Alias Coffee in Troy has more than biscotti on the menu these days. Recently congressman Paul Tonko dropped by to announce a half million-dollar federal grant to assist in the redevelopment of Troy’s Little Italy Historic Market Place project. Add that to the $375,000 awarded back in August, and that is nearly a million bucks.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hartford down two employees over 3.5-year wage dispute

Last week, the town of Hartford declared a state of emergency, as Thursday night snowfall butted up against a problem. The small Washington County town usually employs four people in its highway department, who keep roads plowed and safe when the snow comes. This winter, the town is down to two - and faces a problem far bigger than a single snowstorm.
HARTFORD, NY
New York Post

Youth murderers doubled thanks to Speaker Carl Heastie

Albany lawmakers passed the Raise the Age law meaning to do right by under-18s. But it turns out that raising the age of criminal responsibility to 18, which took effect in October 2019, has led to a huge jump in the number of underage killers and victims. New NYPD data show that, from January to September last year, the number of underage homicide suspects jumped to 161, nearly double the number for the same period in 2019. This follows an October NYPD report showing the number of teen shooters and victims tripling in the last five years — a deadly...
ALBANY, NY
qchron.com

Diwali fight picks back up in Albany

The push to make Diwali a school holiday in New York City public schools continued in Albany on Tuesday as lawmakers and residents rallied in support of the proposed legislation. “We have never seen such enthusiasm for this cause,” said Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven), the sponsor of the bill, on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

48K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy