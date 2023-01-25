ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman dead after hit-and-run in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the hit-and-run at 2:55 p.m. at South Third Street where a female pedestrian was struck. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition where...
WATN Local Memphis

FULL VIDEO: City of Memphis releases video of altercation that led to the death of Tyre Nichols | Warning - extremely graphic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Memphis officials have released the video of the altercation with police that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. The video is partially edited by the City of Memphis in order to protect the identity of third-parties that appear on the video that did not take part in the altercation. This video shows graphic violence and bad language.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

MFD reviewing footage of Tyre Nichols’ arrest, the department says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said it was reviewing the footage of Tyre NIchols’ arrest Friday. “As a result of the recent criminal investigation into the death of Mr. Nichols, the Memphis Fire Department did not receive full access to the video footage until today. The department is currently reviewing the footage and will be concluding our internal investigation early next week.”
WATN Local Memphis

Video released in deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's note: The police video is extremely graphic. Viewer discretion is advised. The City of Memphis has publicly released video showing five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. He died three days later. The beating prompted murder charges against the five officers and outrage at...
