Kansas school choice debate heats up, Gov. Kelly weighs in
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly weighed in on the latest “school choice” debate at the statehouse on Friday. This year, Republicans are considering a bill that would expand eligibility for a tax credit scholarship program to attend private schools. Kelly said she has not yet seen the legislation, but the decision would most likely […]
WIBW
Attorney General Kris Kobach outlines priorities for 2023 legislative session
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach spoke with the media Thursday to share his plans for what he hopes to accomplish with the legislature. Kobach was joined alongside Tony Mattivi, Kobach’s nominee to become the next KBI director, outlined his legislative agenda for 2023, which includes proposals to fight fentanyl deaths and organized crime activities.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Republican leader wants to target Ethics Commission amid ongoing investigation
Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson wants to reopen discussions about the scope and management of the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission as the commission’s director pursues an investigation into campaign finance violations involving Republican officials. “There’s a lot of unrest with it,” said Masterson, an Andover Republican. “I think there’s...
Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo
While I spent much of this week fending off the sinus pressure and congestion of a head cold, Kansas legislators spent the week fending off public scrutiny and refusing to acknowledge that folks really, really don’t want to ban abortion. Yes, we’ve come to week three of the session. The bloom is off the rose, […] The post Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
First Kansas abortion bill of 2023: It’s everything we voted not to do and then some | Opinion
Kansas Legislature bill would criminalize abortions the same as murder. And that’s just for starters.
kcur.org
Kansas Republicans want election rule changes that could give them an edge over Democrats
TOPEKA, Kansas — Just months after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won a second term, Kansas Republicans have begun floating two bills that would change how the state runs its elections. If one of the bills had been law last year, it would have led to a runoff election after...
Judicial Council wants 30-day notice of involuntary discharge from Kansas elder care facilities
Kansas Judicial Council proposes state law granting 30-day notice and appeal process for involuntary discharges from assisted living facilities. The post Judicial Council wants 30-day notice of involuntary discharge from Kansas elder care facilities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
McPherson's Wondra among Governor Kelly's appointments
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced 13 appointments to the following state society, boards, commissions, compact, and committee. Purpose: To collect, preserve, interpret and make the state’s history accessible to Kansans. Matt Chappell, Acting Director. Board of Accountancy. Purpose: To license and regulate certified public accountants (CPAs),...
WIBW
Kansas Policy Institute resource center promises information obscured by state agencies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A conservative Kansas organization says state-run education resources are lacking in the information they openly share. The Kansas Policy Institute says its newly formed Kansas School Board Resource Center will help school boards access the information they need to run their districts. The center’s executive director says they’ll make sure school boards across the state will be able to find the data and research they need to make the best decisions they can.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Let’s not forget home rule, popular sovereignty
One of the simplest ways to define politics is as a struggle for power. This power struggle has flared up again. The legislature began their 2023 session by introducing a bill that would further disrupt the current power division between state and local and also undermine Kansas voters. Often, in...
WIBW
Gov. Kelly receives report with ways to improve education statewide
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has received the 2022 annual report from the Governor’s Council on Education, and the public can also view it as well. The report offers a list of recommendations to improve education for Kansas students. According to Kelly’s office, the report lists recommendations to advance early childhood education, increase opportunities for workforce-bound high schoolers, improve the transition from primary to post-secondary education, and improve coordination with technical education.
Kansas lawsuit on rule that 401K managers direct retirement cash to ESG
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach today joined a 25-state coalition in a lawsuit over a U.S. Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people.
WIBW
Hearing set for bill to authorize cease and desist for unlicensed body artists
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A hearing has been set for a new bill that would authorize cease and desist orders to be sent out to all tattoo artists and piercers that are not licensed in Kansas. The Kansas House Committee on Commerce, Labor and Economic Development will host a hearing...
WIBW
Study finds Kansas ‘wearable tech capitol of the U.S.’
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A digital research website analyzed that data conducted by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Internet Use Survey and named Kansas the “capital of the U.S. in wearable tech.”. “Wearable tech” refers to technology like smartwatches and fitness trackers. TechShielder, a digital and internet...
Tanks transported through Kansas prior to U.S. pledge to Ukraine
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just one day before President Joe Biden announced the United States would send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a train transporting a fleet of tanks was seen traveling through Kansas. On Jan. 24, Eddie Johnson spotted the tanks as they were heading west along Highway 40 west of Gorham in Russell County. […]
WIBW
Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued. A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.
KVOE
State of Kansas issues lengthy list of fish consumption advisories
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are issuing fish consumption advisories for 2023. The advisories identify types of fish or other aquatic animals that should be eaten in limited quantities or, in some cases, avoided altogether because of contamination. General advice and internet resources are provided to aid the public in making informed decisions regarding the benefits and the risks associated with eating locally caught fish from Kansas waters.
Carl R. Ice College of Engineering remains top choice for Kansas engineering students
MANHATTAN —According to enrollment data released by the Kansas Board of Regents, the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University remains the top choice in Kansas for engineering students, leading the list of state institutions with the largest number of engineering graduates and currently enrolled students of any engineering school in the state in 2022.
WIBW
Kansas ranked top 10 in volunteerism during height of COVID-19 pandemic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas was ranked in the top 10 in volunteerism due to more than 700,000 participating in more than 50 million service hours while the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Every other year, AmeriCorps and the U.S. Census Bureau collaborated to collect data and create the...
columbusnews-report.com
Minister’s circuit includes four stops
In the earliest years of Kansas, clergy were assigned to travel around specific geographic territories to minister to settlers and organize congregations. The lack of available ministers has forced church denominations to look back at the circuit riders to keep the pulpits filled. Dorcia Johnson, added the Columbus Methodist Church to her Sunday morning circuit, at the first of the year,…
