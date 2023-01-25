ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 6

Related
KSNT News

Kansas school choice debate heats up, Gov. Kelly weighs in

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Kansas Governor Laura Kelly weighed in on the latest “school choice” debate at the statehouse on Friday. This year, Republicans are considering a bill that would expand eligibility for a tax credit scholarship program to attend private schools. Kelly said she has not yet seen the legislation, but the decision would most likely […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Attorney General Kris Kobach outlines priorities for 2023 legislative session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach spoke with the media Thursday to share his plans for what he hopes to accomplish with the legislature. Kobach was joined alongside Tony Mattivi, Kobach’s nominee to become the next KBI director, outlined his legislative agenda for 2023, which includes proposals to fight fentanyl deaths and organized crime activities.
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Kansas Republican leader wants to target Ethics Commission amid ongoing investigation

Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson wants to reopen discussions about the scope and management of the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission as the commission’s director pursues an investigation into campaign finance violations involving Republican officials. “There’s a lot of unrest with it,” said Masterson, an Andover Republican. “I think there’s...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo

While I spent much of this week fending off the sinus pressure and congestion of a head cold, Kansas legislators spent the week fending off public scrutiny and refusing to acknowledge that folks really, really don’t want to ban abortion. Yes, we’ve come to week three of the session. The bloom is off the rose, […] The post Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

McPherson's Wondra among Governor Kelly's appointments

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly Thursday announced 13 appointments to the following state society, boards, commissions, compact, and committee. Purpose: To collect, preserve, interpret and make the state’s history accessible to Kansans. Matt Chappell, Acting Director. Board of Accountancy. Purpose: To license and regulate certified public accountants (CPAs),...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Policy Institute resource center promises information obscured by state agencies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A conservative Kansas organization says state-run education resources are lacking in the information they openly share. The Kansas Policy Institute says its newly formed Kansas School Board Resource Center will help school boards access the information they need to run their districts. The center’s executive director says they’ll make sure school boards across the state will be able to find the data and research they need to make the best decisions they can.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Gov. Kelly receives report with ways to improve education statewide

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has received the 2022 annual report from the Governor’s Council on Education, and the public can also view it as well. The report offers a list of recommendations to improve education for Kansas students. According to Kelly’s office, the report lists recommendations to advance early childhood education, increase opportunities for workforce-bound high schoolers, improve the transition from primary to post-secondary education, and improve coordination with technical education.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Study finds Kansas ‘wearable tech capitol of the U.S.’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A digital research website analyzed that data conducted by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Internet Use Survey and named Kansas the “capital of the U.S. in wearable tech.”. “Wearable tech” refers to technology like smartwatches and fitness trackers. TechShielder, a digital and internet...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Bill hopes to penalize driving while tired in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill introduced in Kansas hopes to penalize driving a motor vehicle while fatigued. A bill was recently introduced to the Kansas House that suggests criminalizing driving while tired. House Bill 2005 suggests the creation of a traffic violation for drivers who operate their vehicles while fatigued.
KANSAS STATE
KVOE

State of Kansas issues lengthy list of fish consumption advisories

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks are issuing fish consumption advisories for 2023. The advisories identify types of fish or other aquatic animals that should be eaten in limited quantities or, in some cases, avoided altogether because of contamination. General advice and internet resources are provided to aid the public in making informed decisions regarding the benefits and the risks associated with eating locally caught fish from Kansas waters.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Carl R. Ice College of Engineering remains top choice for Kansas engineering students

MANHATTAN —According to enrollment data released by the Kansas Board of Regents, the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University remains the top choice in Kansas for engineering students, leading the list of state institutions with the largest number of engineering graduates and currently enrolled students of any engineering school in the state in 2022.
MANHATTAN, KS
columbusnews-report.com

Minister’s circuit includes four stops

In the earliest years of Kansas, clergy were assigned to travel around specific geographic territories to minister to settlers and organize congregations. The lack of available ministers has forced church denominations to look back at the circuit riders to keep the pulpits filled. Dorcia Johnson, added the Columbus Methodist Church to her Sunday morning circuit, at the first of the year,…
COLUMBUS, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy