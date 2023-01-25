Read full article on original website
wclo.com
I-39/90 blocked in both directions near Beloit
The Wisconsin State Patrol is asking that drivers stay off the Interstate near Beloit due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to a news release, the accident happened at mile marker 181 around 12:30 Friday afternoon. Kathy Churchill with the Rock County 911 Communications Center says I-39/90 is closed in both...
21 injured in massive crash on Janesville freeway involving fiery semi, 30 cars
Dozens of vehicles were involved in a massive crash along I-39/90 near Janesville Friday morning, according to authorities.
nbc15.com
21 injured after string of crashes on I-39/90 between Janesville and Beloit
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – A stretch of I-39/90 was completely shut down for almost nine hours between Janesville and Beloit after string of crashes led to multiple pileups, possibly involving dozens of vehicles. In an updated statement Friday night, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said 85 vehicles were involved...
Massive Crash Involving 20-50 Vehicles Closes Wisconsin Freeway
The stretch of freeway is expected to be closed for quite a while.
nbc15.com
After power outage in Madison, some residents’ furnaces stop working
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Sunset Village owners claim furnace damage could be the result of a power outage on Friday night. According to Madison Gas and Electric, nearly 2,000 residents were without power Friday night and Saturday morning following a utility pole crash on Madison’s west side. At...
Channel 3000
Eastbound Beltline back open at Whitney Way after crash
MADISON, Wis. -- The eastbound Beltline is back open at Whitney Way Saturday after a crash. Two vehicles were involved in the incident, which was reported just after 3:20 p.m. Madison police were sent to the scene. Traffic was directed into the left lane. All lanes were reopened shortly before...
wclo.com
Several municipalities declare snow emergencies
With a bit of the white stuff in the forecast, local communities are declaring snow emergencies. The Cities of Evansville and Fort Atkinson have declared a snow emergencies which go into effect at noon Saturday and run until noon on Sunday. Vehicles found to be parked on City streets during...
nbc15.com
Janesville man arrested after two failed carjacking attempts
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Police Department officers arrested a 25-year-old man after he unsuccessfully attempted to carjack two different vehicles Friday. Officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 3800 Deerfield Dr. in Janesville around 9:50 a.m. Friday after a caller reported that “there is a male trying to carjack people” in the parking lot.
Channel 3000
Pileups leave I-39/90 in Rock County closed for much of Friday; highway reopened
BELOIT, Wis. -- Several multi-vehicle crashes on Interstate 39/90 between Janesville and Beloit caused major pileups that shuttered the busy highway for much of Friday. At least one person was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash that happened around 12:30 p.m. on the interstate near mile marker 181 near East L T Townline Road, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a news release Friday afternoon. When troopers got to the scene, they found the highway blocked in both directions.
nbc15.com
Dane Co.: Beltline ramp closed at Park St. after crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes of traffic going south on U.S. 14 at the Beltline are closed Friday evening after a crash, Dane County Dispatch said. Officials said a call came in at 8:26 p.m. reporting a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 14 at U.S. 12 east, and Madison Police Department responded to the scene. The southbound lanes of traffic are closed at Highway 14 beyond the Beltline.
Here are the cities that have declared snow emergencies in Southeast Wisconsin
A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Southeast Wisconsin beginning Saturday at 6 a.m. until 3 a.m. Sunday. Snow showers have already moved into the Badger State Friday morning
wclo.com
Robber hits pair of convenience stores
Janesville Police are investigating a pair of early morning robberies. Police say a white male, wearing a black face mask up to his eyes, entered the Kwik Trip in the 2500 block of West Court Street just after midnight Wednesday, and threatened the clerk by pretending to have a weapon in his pocket. Officers say the would-be robbery got nothing, but apparently then drove to the Kwik Trip in the 200 block of East Memorial and did the same thing. This time he was able to get away with cash and cigarettes. Authorities say they have some pretty good surveillance photos of the suspect to share with the public.
rockrivercurrent.com
Pritzker visits Rockford to announce repairs to one of the city’s busiest and bumpiest roads
ROCKFORD — One of the city’s busiest and bumpiest roads will get an upgrade this summer. Gov. JB Pritzker was in town Thursday with a host of local and state dignitaries to formerly announce plans to resurface and repair South Alpine Road in both the short and long term.
Channel 3000
LIST: Communities issuing snow emergencies for this weekend
MADISON, Wis. -- With a significant snowfall expected this weekend, local communities are issuing snow emergencies or advisories on street parking to make it easier on crews who will be working to clear the roads. These are communities who have declared snow emergencies for the coming days:. BELOIT -- Snow...
100fmrockford.com
Popeyes in Rockford reopens more than 3 months after being struck by vehicle
ROCKFORD — The Popeyes restaurant on East State Street reopened this week after being shuttered for more than three months after a vehicle crashed into the west side of the building. The car struck the building, 3509 E. State St., on Oct. 7, and the city condemned the property...
nbc15.com
Madison community members react to the death of Tyre Nichols
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Viewing the video of Tyre Nichols can be a challenge especially when it comes to younger adults and children. A mom who raised three Black sons and a Black clinical psychologist explained its effects. Andreal Davis said the death of Nichols hurts. “How can you do...
Channel 3000
Dryer fire causes evacuation at west side cafe
MADISON, Wis. -- The Madison Fire Department says a cafe and adjacent businesses on Old Sauk Rd. were forced to evacuate earlier this week due to a dryer fire. Employees at the cafe on the 8400 block of Old Sauk Rd. were drying laundry when they began to smell something burning just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning but didn't see anything suspicious, the fire department said. But about 15 minutes later, employees described hearing "poof" sounds coming from the dryer before seeing the fire inside.
spectrumnews1.com
Mail, check fraud growing in Madison area
MADISON, Wis. — Mail and check fraud is becoming a growing trend in the Madison area, according to Crime Stoppers. It entails criminals stealing mail or intercepting checks from mailboxes, which gives them access to personal or financial information. In some cases, criminals may also alter the amounts or names on checks to steal funds, known as check washing.
nbc15.com
More snow on the way
On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, one survivor’s memory still lives on in Madison. Richland Center animal rescue mourns the loss of over 20 animals following weekend fire. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Since the age of two, family and friends of Judy Elliot have labeled her...
I-90 crash: 27 injured after collision involving as many as 50 vehicles on I-39/90 near Beloit
I-39/90 in between Janesville and Beloit was shut down for hours after a crash that involved up to 50 vehicles.
