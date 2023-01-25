ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Page on Basketball Journey That Will Take Him to California Soon

By Kurt Pegler
 3 days ago

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — East Peoria figures to be a dangerous team when the basketball postseason begins in a few weeks.

Justin Page is a huge reason why.

“I’m trying to make plays, trying to get buckets, try to get my teammates open, do whatever to get a win,” said Page. “Be a winner out there, that’s my role. Whatever the team needs, that’s my role.”

The Manual transfer began his high school career with the Rams as a thin, 5-10 freshman. He transferred to East Peoria this summer and now is a strong, 6-4 senior who’s not afraid to take the ball to the basket.

“Freshman year I was definitely just a shooter,” said Page. “I developed to be a point guard, using my body more, getting assists. I’ve developed.”

Page has led the Raiders to a 14-8 record in his first year on the team. East Peoria’s 7-3 record in the Mid-Illini Conference is good enough for second place behind state-ranked Metamora.

“Obviously he’s a very good player, a tremendous passer, he’s taken pressure off the other guys,” said East Peoria coach Jon Grzanich. “Now we have a guy that constantly gets us offense. we have a guy that can get us a bucket when we need it. There’s not a whole lot of teams that have a guy who can go make a play for you.”

Page has made enough plays in his high school career to earn a scholarship to play at Cal Poly State University. He signed his letter in November and will head out to the school in San Luis Obispo, California this fall.

He says he can’t wait to represent central Illinois and his family in California.

“That’s big time for my family,” said page. “I get to go to college for free on scholarship. It’s a blessing. God has blessed me a lot.”

WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

