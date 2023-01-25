ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
koze.com

Public Notice of Changes to Washington Medicaid State Plan

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Health Care Authority intends to submit State Plan Amendment 21-0003 to update the language of Attachment 3.1-A and 3.1-B, Section 13d: Rehabilitation Services, of the Medicaid State Plan. They deal with the amount, duration, and scope of medical and remedial care. and services...
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

Best & Worst Nursing Homes in Idaho & Washington

LEWISTON, ID – The Lewis-Clark Valley has two of the worst nursing homes in the State of Idaho according to the Centers For Medicare and Medicaid Services’ five-star rating system. In a study of nearly a hundred facilities, 10 currently have a one-star rating, or “much below average.” In Lewiston, two facilities are ranked #7 and #8. A facility in Grangeville is ranked #4.
IDAHO STATE
koze.com

WDFW Seeks Public Input on Proposed Management Plan for Columbia River Smelt

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is taking public comment on an environmental analysis of a plan to manage eulachon – commonly known as smelt – in the Columbia River Basin. They are a small forage fish that range from California to Alaska. The southern distinct population segment of smelt, which spans from northern California to British Columbia, was listed as threatened under the U.S. Endangered Species Act in 2010. Since then, changes in population status, federal regulations, and other information led to the need for development of a new management plan for the Washington and Oregon segment of the population.
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

New Legislation, Including One Lowering BAC Limit, Proposed to Increase Transportation Safety in Washington (Listen/Watch)

OLYMPIA, WA – Washington State’s transportation is not safe. That, according to several officials who joined Governor Jay Inslee for a press conference to discuss numerous bills being considered in the Legislature to improve the safety for drivers, bicyclists, those working along highways, and pedestrians. Officials say people...
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

WA Students Champion Two Senate Education Bills

OLYMPIA, WA – A group of Washington State students are applauding two bills that will be heard by the Senate Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee. Senate Bill 5355 would mandate Washington schools provide instruction on sex trafficking prevention and identification. Senate Bill 5441 promotes the adoption of school curricula that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.
WASHINGTON STATE
koze.com

Late Week Snow Followed By Winds Saturday & Colder Early Next Week

Friday & Saturday: Snow, especially Cascade Crest, Blue Mountains, Idaho Panhandle Mountains and Camas Prairie; lighter snow east third of WA. Saturday: Arctic cold front arrive. Scattered snow showers. Falling temperatures with localized wind gusts to 45 mph. Wet/slushy roads will refreeze becoming icy. Localized blowing snow. Sunday: Bitterly cold...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy