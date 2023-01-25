Read full article on original website
Related
10 St. Louis Employers That Pay Over $35 an Hour
1. Fast Fix - HVAC/R Technician. Fast Fix is hiring to fill multiple commercial HVAC/R technician roles. These full-time jobs pay between $32 and $45 an hour. Candidates must have at least 2 years of HVAC/R experience.
Tanks transported through Kansas prior to U.S. pledge to Ukraine
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Just one day before President Joe Biden announced the United States would send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, a train transporting a fleet of tanks was seen traveling through Kansas. On Jan. 24, Eddie Johnson spotted the tanks as they were heading west along Highway 40 west of Gorham in Russell County. […]
South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
Gov. Parson's request for plan supporting older adults praised by Missouri agencies
(The Center Square) – Leaders in some of Missouri’s agencies serving older adults praised Republican Gov. Mike Parson for his executive order establishing a master plan on aging. “The time is right,” said Jay Hardenbrook, advocacy director for AARP Missouri in an interview with The Center Square. “I do think we’re a little bit overdue, but it has been a crazy couple of years.” In a media release announcing the...
kansascitymag.com
These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas
Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
kcur.org
Kansas Republicans want election rule changes that could give them an edge over Democrats
TOPEKA, Kansas — Just months after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly won a second term, Kansas Republicans have begun floating two bills that would change how the state runs its elections. If one of the bills had been law last year, it would have led to a runoff election after...
fox13memphis.com
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
First Kansas abortion bill of 2023: It’s everything we voted not to do and then some | Opinion
Kansas Legislature bill would criminalize abortions the same as murder. And that’s just for starters.
Kansas City wedding videographer disappears with couples’ memories
Two angry brides are banding together to expose wedding videographer, Mackenzie McNeill, who they say took their money and left them at the altar.
WIBW
Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials have warned Kansans that not all types of fish in all bodies of water are safe to consume and have provided information to keep residents healthy. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday,...
Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand mislead consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is being sued by an Illinois citizen who claims the company sold smaller bottles of Fireball at gas stations […]
Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills
Few things surprise me anymore. Journalists look into all kinds of assorted (and sorted and sordid) data, and it’s our job to tease meaningful stories out of the information, whether it’s a stack of boxes from a cold case murder to a spreadsheet on what the local city council spends on travel. But when I […] The post Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KCTV 5
Kansas considering whether homeschool students should be able to play school sports
KANSAS (KCTV) - Kansas lawmakers are discussing whether homeschooled and virtual-learning students should be allowed to participate in KSHSAA-regulated athletic activities. Opponents of the bill say it undermines the academic side of things. Those in favor want a fair chance for their child to experience a chance at normalcy with extracurricular activities.
KCTV 5
Wayside Waifs in Kansas City rescues 54 dogs from Louisiana
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thinking of adopting a dog? Wayside Waifs might just have exactly who you’re looking for. The no-kill pet adoption campus just added several dozen after rescuing them from Louisiana. Soon, they’ll be needing forever homes. “We ended up rescuing 54 dogs, varying ages,”...
New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
KAKE TV
'I've never actually seen this happen': Kansans raising concerns over LiEAP funds
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Some Kansans are seeing their utility bills jump this month, 5, 6 even 7 times the amount they usually pay. And it's happening to those who can least afford to pay their bills. They asked us what was going on. So KAKE News Investigates dug up...
northwestmoinfo.com
Two St. Joseph Residents Sentenced to Federal Prison
Federal courthouse-Kansas City, Missouri. KANSAS CITY, MO – Thirty-one-year-old St. Joseph resident Earl Penn was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being found guilty at trial of being a felon in possession of a firearm. St. Joseph Police officers contacted Penn in June of 2020 for outstanding warrants for violations of his federal supervised released. Penn provided a false name and attempted to flee. He also struck an officer in the face multiple times and pulled pepper spray from the officer’s vest. After he was restrained, officer’s found a loaded handgun in Penn’s sweatshirt pouch. Penn was previously convicted for residential burglary, arson, conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and unlawfully carrying a loaded handgun.
abc17news.com
Kansas prisoner who sued over cancer treatment has died
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being properly treated for cancer has died. Attorneys and the family of John Keith Calvin say he died Wednesday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. In a lawsuit filed last month, Calvin says Kansas Department of Corrections officials had not provided proper treatment for his colon cancer. An emergency court filing asking that he be moved to a hospital was denied. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing of John Coates. He always maintained he was innocent and a co-defendant later said Calvin did not kill Coates. Calvin would have been eligible for parole in May.
2 indicted in Wichita for trafficking meth from California to Kansas
A federal grand jury in Wichita on Wednesday indicted charged two from California with transporting methamphetamine across state lines.
Sheriffs Across Oklahoma Refuse To Enforce New ATF Rule
Several Sheriff's offices across Oklahoma have said they refuse to enforce a new gun rule from the ATF. The new rule would require anyone who uses a "pistol brace" to register it with the federal government. Sheriffs are calling it an attack on the 2nd Amendment and something they will...
Comments / 0