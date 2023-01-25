ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

South Dakota’s Noem breaks news conference tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has yet to make herself available to the Capitol press during the first three weeks of the state’s legislative session, breaking with a decades-old ritual of South Dakota governors holding a weekly news conference to publicly discuss their policy initiatives and take questions from reporters.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Center Square

Gov. Parson's request for plan supporting older adults praised by Missouri agencies

(The Center Square) – Leaders in some of Missouri’s agencies serving older adults praised Republican Gov. Mike Parson for his executive order establishing a master plan on aging. “The time is right,” said Jay Hardenbrook, advocacy director for AARP Missouri in an interview with The Center Square. “I do think we’re a little bit overdue, but it has been a crazy couple of years.” In a media release announcing the...
MISSOURI STATE
kansascitymag.com

These massive concrete arrows once guided pilots across Kansas

Before GPS-guided jets across the United States, pilots used a lo-fi navigation tool: massive concrete arrows dotting the countryside, pointing prop plane pilots between New York and San Francisco. Begun in the 1920s and known as the Transcontinental Airmail Route, the infrastructure project was funded via the United States Post...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Kansas warns residents of fish consumption advisories

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State officials have warned Kansans that not all types of fish in all bodies of water are safe to consume and have provided information to keep residents healthy. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday,...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand mislead consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is being sued by an Illinois citizen who claims the company sold smaller bottles of Fireball at gas stations […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills

Few things surprise me anymore. Journalists look into all kinds of assorted (and sorted and sordid) data, and it’s our job to tease meaningful stories out of the information, whether it’s a stack of boxes from a cold case murder to a spreadsheet on what the local city council spends on travel. But when I […] The post Buried in a leaked membership list of Oath Keepers from Kansas, a chilling set of skills appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Kansas considering whether homeschool students should be able to play school sports

KANSAS (KCTV) - Kansas lawmakers are discussing whether homeschooled and virtual-learning students should be allowed to participate in KSHSAA-regulated athletic activities. Opponents of the bill say it undermines the academic side of things. Those in favor want a fair chance for their child to experience a chance at normalcy with extracurricular activities.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Wayside Waifs in Kansas City rescues 54 dogs from Louisiana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thinking of adopting a dog? Wayside Waifs might just have exactly who you’re looking for. The no-kill pet adoption campus just added several dozen after rescuing them from Louisiana. Soon, they’ll be needing forever homes. “We ended up rescuing 54 dogs, varying ages,”...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
TOPEKA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Two St. Joseph Residents Sentenced to Federal Prison

Federal courthouse-Kansas City, Missouri. KANSAS CITY, MO – Thirty-one-year-old St. Joseph resident Earl Penn was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being found guilty at trial of being a felon in possession of a firearm. St. Joseph Police officers contacted Penn in June of 2020 for outstanding warrants for violations of his federal supervised released. Penn provided a false name and attempted to flee. He also struck an officer in the face multiple times and pulled pepper spray from the officer’s vest. After he was restrained, officer’s found a loaded handgun in Penn’s sweatshirt pouch. Penn was previously convicted for residential burglary, arson, conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine and unlawfully carrying a loaded handgun.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
abc17news.com

Kansas prisoner who sued over cancer treatment has died

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being properly treated for cancer has died. Attorneys and the family of John Keith Calvin say he died Wednesday at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. In a lawsuit filed last month, Calvin says Kansas Department of Corrections officials had not provided proper treatment for his colon cancer. An emergency court filing asking that he be moved to a hospital was denied. Calvin was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 killing of John Coates. He always maintained he was innocent and a co-defendant later said Calvin did not kill Coates. Calvin would have been eligible for parole in May.
EL DORADO, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy