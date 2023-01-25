Reagan Reese on January 26, 2023 The former president of a Virginia teachers union was arrested and charged with embezzlement from the organization on Monday, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Ingrid Gant, former president of the Arlington Education Association (AEA), was arrested after police conducted a six-month audit that showed she embezzled $410,782.10 from the union, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Gant was charged with four counts of embezzlement and allegedly used debit cards for unauthorized purchases and gave herself multiple bonuses. “AEA is pursuing all legal channels to recoup any lost funds and hold those The post Fairfax Teachers Union President Charged With Embezzling $400,000 appeared first on Shore News Network.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO