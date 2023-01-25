Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gorgeous West Virginia Town Named Among Most Beautiful in AmericaTravel MavenHarpers Ferry, WV
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Ice Fest and Ice-Travaganza in Leesburg and Reston VirginiaCheryl E PrestonLeesburg, VA
New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young AdultsUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
45-Year Old Major U.S. Mall Closing at the End of March; Plans Include Demolition and Residential Housing in its Place.Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Related
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Democrat Supervisors, Candidates Announce Shared Platform
The six Democratic incumbents and three new Board of Supervisors candidates announced a shared platform for the 2023 race during a Wednesday night press conference in Leesburg. “We realize that every person running in a district may have their own issues and they need to run and to address, and,...
arlnow.com
Del. Hope files legislation to exempt scouting troops from personal property taxes
Local Boy Scouts of America and Girls Scouts troops in Virginia may get some tax relief — if a local lawmakers succeeds in modifying the state constitution. Inspired by the testimony of one Arlington Boy Scout, Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) has introduced legislation that would exempt property owned and used by the organization “solely for the purpose of supporting” troops from personal property taxes.
loudounnow.com
Purcellville Council Dedicates Nutrient Credit Funds to Temper Rate Hikes
The Purcellville Town Council on Tuesday voted to use the entirety of the town’s nutrient credit revenues, over $900,000, to offset wastewater rate increases over three fiscal years. The money was raised by creating a nutrient credit bank on 93.4 acres of the town’s 189-acre Aberdeen property and selling...
loudounnow.com
Name Review Advances for Two Loudoun Schools
The School Board’s school renaming talks continued Tuesday with Mercer Middle School and Frances Hazel Reid Elementary School at the heart of the discussion. The school renaming process started in June 2020 after the School Board started a discussion on an action plan to combat systemic racism. The plan included a review of all division facility names, with 10 schools being flagged for review.
loudounnow.com
Ziegler Motions to Disqualify Attorney General, Dismiss Indictments Denied
A judge on Thursday denied fired Loudoun public schools superintendent Scott Ziegler’s motions to dismiss indictments against him and to disqualify the state Attorney General from prosecuting his case. Loudon County Circuit Court Judge James E. Fisher said he disagreed with attorney Erin Harrigan’s argument that Gov. Glenn Youngkin...
loudounnow.com
St. Louis Community Meeting Set Jan. 31
Loudoun County will host a community meeting Tuesday to offer information and gather feedback on the St. Louis Village Plan. Residents will also hear about an opportunity for free well water testing and a potential community water feasibility study in the future. The Jan. 31 meeting is scheduled for 6:30...
restonnow.com
Fairfax County asks state for money to help offset cutting car tax
Fairfax County is again asking the state for money to offset anticipated reductions in resident vehicle tax payments. At a meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 24), the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a letter written by Chairman Jeff McKay for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, asking him to include money in his budget for localities to blunt the impact of a 15% decrease in car tax revenue.
fredericksburg.today
Five regional transportation projects recommended for funding by the Commonwealth Transportation Board/SMART SCALE
Five regional transportation projects recommended for funding by the Commonwealth Transportation Board/SMART SCALE. From the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization:. During the January 12th, 2023 Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) meeting, the board reviewed and recommended funding for the Round 5 projects of SMART SCALE. SMART SCALE is Virginia’s main competitive...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg’s Leigh Named Virginia Bar President
Leesburg attorney Benjamin D. Leigh took over as the 135th president of the Virginia Bar Association during its annual meeting Jan. 21 in Williamsburg. Leigh succeeds Victor O. Cardwell, co-chair of the labor and employment practice at Woods Rogers Vandeventer Black PLC and co-chair of the WRVB board of directors. Cardwell, who is based in Roanoke, now serves as immediate past president.
loudounnow.com
Evictions Spike as Rent Protections Stall
Rapidly rising rents coupled with already-high costs of living are driving people out of their homes while governments take limited action—or none at all. The most recent report from global commercial real estate services firm Newmark indicated in the third quarter of 2022, Loudoun had seen effective rents in multifamily buildings going up 10% year-over-year. That was considered a slowdown—in the first quarter of 2022, the same report showed 14% growth.
Fairfax Teachers Union President Charged With Embezzling $400,000
Reagan Reese on January 26, 2023 The former president of a Virginia teachers union was arrested and charged with embezzlement from the organization on Monday, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Ingrid Gant, former president of the Arlington Education Association (AEA), was arrested after police conducted a six-month audit that showed she embezzled $410,782.10 from the union, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. Gant was charged with four counts of embezzlement and allegedly used debit cards for unauthorized purchases and gave herself multiple bonuses. “AEA is pursuing all legal channels to recoup any lost funds and hold those The post Fairfax Teachers Union President Charged With Embezzling $400,000 appeared first on Shore News Network.
loudounnow.com
Community Foundation Publishes Loudoun Nonprofit Pay Study
The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties has released a new study on compensation at Loudoun nonprofits with information on operational budget size, salaries by position, benefits and more. The Community Foundation partnered with ARM Consulting last summer to gather that data. “We saw a need for nonprofits...
loudounnow.com
The Cost of Housing in Loudoun: The Importance of Building for the Future
According to recent research gathered by the Brookings Institute, Loudoun County leads the region in household income needed to pay rent with its median monthly cost of $2,020. Loudoun’s steadfast population growth rate—the second highest in the metro area between 2009-2019—strains demand, affecting business development, commuter routes, and equity within the community.
Inside Nova
Prince William County receives $2.1M for crisis services center
Prince William County received slightly less in state funding than hoped for its new mental health crisis services center. County Executive Chris Shorter told the Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday that the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services provided $2.1 million toward the crisis receiving center. “It’s...
Fairfax Times
County officials pay big bucks to another controversial author
Fairfax County Public Library officials are paying controversial writer Nikole Hannah-Jones, author of the “1619 Project” $35,350 for a one-hour lecture on Feb. 19 at the McLean Community Center, with a price tag that amounts to $589 per minute, according to a copy of the contract obtained by the Fairfax County Times.
loudounnow.com
Elementary School Boundary Changes Proposed for Three Schools
The attendance zones for three elementary schools are being looked at for upcoming changes by the school division. During Tuesday night’s School Board meeting, Chief Operations Officer Kevin Lewis said the proposed changes are to adjust the cluster alignment for two schools and the other was to address a new residential development.
royalexaminer.com
Council upholds BAR denial of demolition permit for portions of old ‘Murphy Theater building’ in Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District
After hearing from SEESUU LLC applicant Gary Wayland (1:18:48 linked video mark) and his real estate agent Bill Barnett (1:29:22 mark), as well as three other public hearing speakers reiterating points made by 14 speakers at the December 13th Board of Architectural Review (BAR) public hearing opposing the SEESUU application for a partial demolition permit for the historic “Murphy Theater” building at 131 East Main Street, the Front Royal Town Council unanimously upheld the BAR denial of that application.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun's Veterans Network Gets New Wheels for Navy Widow
It started when Frank Holtz, of Marine Corps League Detachment 1205, got a call from a former neighbor offering to donate a vehicle to a veteran who needed one. The owner had looked into donating the car to a charity, but found most sell them and use the money. The vehicle was in good condition and he thought it could be put to better use.
Virginia schools superintendent denies effort to 'withhold recognition' amid National Merit Scholarship investigation
The Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent denied any "division-wide effort to withhold recognition," as multiple schools in her district in Virginia are under investigation for allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before…
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins Issues Statement On Tyre Nichols Video
He called it ‘an atrocity committed by rogue police officers.’. Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins ( Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) “This attack on Tyre Nichols was an atrocity committed by rogue police officers. This was a brutal senseless attack on a young man for no reason whatsoever. There is no justification for any level of force to have been used by the police, beginning with the way they approached the car and violently pulled him out.
Comments / 0