Brunswick, GA

24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest Town in Georgia

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. […]
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawsuit: Georgia school district lowered Black student's GPA after he reported racist Snapchats

LISTEN: A former student at South Effingham High School has joined a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. New allegations were added Tuesday to a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District in Southeast Georgia, alleging retaliation by the district against a Black student for reporting racist and threatening Snapchat messages sent by white students.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
lazytrips.com

Is there a ferry from Savannah to Hilton Head?

Hilton Head Island is one of the most popular vacation destinations on the east coast of the USA. It's located across the state border from Georgia, just under 20 miles from Savannah. The island is famous for its world renowned golf courses and endless sub-tropical beaches. Although you cannot take...
SAVANNAH, GA
Advocate

Queer Environmental Activist Killed by Police in Atlanta

A queer environmental activist, Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, was shot to death by police in Atlanta last week. Terán, 26, who went by the name “Tortuguita,” or “Little Turtle,” was part of a group of protesters encamped in a forested area to take a stand against a police training center under construction there, The Guardian reports.
ATLANTA, GA
a-z-animals.com

See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World’s Biggest Chicken

See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World's Biggest Chicken. Fitzgerald, Georgia is a small town like any other. You’ll find this southern gem just 25 miles northeast of Tifton in south-central Georgia. Fitzgerald is the county seat of Ben Hill. The town, which was founded in 1896 by a land corporation under the leadership of Philander H. Fitzgerald, is known best as a site of peace between Civil War veterans.
FITZGERALD, GA
a-z-animals.com

3 Dinosaurs that Lived in Georgia (And Where to See Fossils Today)

3 Dinosaurs that Lived in Georgia (And Where to See Fossils Today) Georgia is known for its diverse environments like mountains, plains, and swamps that rapidly transition throughout a relatively small area. This state has been home to different ecological zones during its long history. The complex environmental and geological history of Georgia has made it hard to find evidence of terrestrial creatures, like dinosaurs, in the state. Nevertheless, this article will explore the three dinosaurs that lived in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest City in Georgia

Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
GEORGIA STATE
Recycling Today

German company to build PET recycling facility in Georgia

Revalyu Resources GmbH, with headquarters in Kleinostheim, Germany, has announced that it will invest $50 million during the initial phase of its strategic expansion to the United with the construction of a plant in Statesboro, Georgia. Groundbreaking at 43-acre Statesboro site will take place in the first half of 2023,...
STATESBORO, GA
Managed Healthcare Executive

States Are Moving to Ban Accumulators

Sixteen states have banned a pharmacy benefit management practice that involves not counting the value of drug copay assistance from manufacturers toward patient deductibles. Drugmakers use copay assistance programs to shield patients from out-of-pocket expenses — and build market share for their products in the process. But pharmacy benefit managers have cried foul, saying the copay programs undercut formularies and wind up increasing the use of expensive drugs that are not any better than less expensive ones. They have pushed back with “copay adjustment programs,” especially “copay accumulators,” which are designed to blunt the effect of the copay assistance programs by not counting their value toward patient deductibles.
LOUISIANA STATE
Rolling Stone

Georgia Is Trying to Kill Protests With Terrorism Charges. Activists Are Undeterred

ATLANTA — Last Saturday, a crowd of protesters clad in black marched up Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta. They wrapped t-shirts or balaclavas around their faces, with some stretching tube socks over their shoes, to make it impossible to tell who anyone was. As the protest crossed Ellis Street, the tight block of demonstrators splintered as several masked figures sprinted towards the doors of 191 Peachtree Towers, a gilded skyscraper that houses the offices of the Atlanta Police Foundation, the organization that has poured millions into the promotion and development of an 85-acre police training complex in Atlanta’s South...
ATLANTA, GA

