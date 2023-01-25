Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Kemp orders special election after newly elected Georgia lawmaker charged with stealing narcotics
A newly elected Georgia state lawmaker has stepped down from office after being charged with stealing prescription drugs from a retirement complex, triggering a Jan. 31 special election to fill his seat. Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) signed an order over the holiday weekend setting up the special election at the...
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in Georgia
A major shopping center is set to close its doors for good next week in Georgia. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Savannah Mall will be closing permanently, according to local sources.
WJCL
'I am ashamed and embarrassed': South Carolina senator apologizes after being ticketed
S.C. — Above Video: Your Monday Morning Headlines. South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis is apologizing after being ticketed in the early hours of Jan. 1. The senator was leaving a gathering on New Year's Eve when he pulled over after he “recognized he should not be driving,” according to a statement sent from his office to WJCL 22.
This Is the Poorest Town in Georgia
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the five years ending in 2021. […]
Major New Development Announced in Georgia Trump Probe
A significant new development has been announced in the state of Georgia's investigation into whether or not former President Donald Trump and his allies violated state law in their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, according to The Associated Press.
Lawsuit: Georgia school district lowered Black student's GPA after he reported racist Snapchats
LISTEN: A former student at South Effingham High School has joined a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. New allegations were added Tuesday to a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District in Southeast Georgia, alleging retaliation by the district against a Black student for reporting racist and threatening Snapchat messages sent by white students.
Former Lt. Governor says ‘there’s enough information’ for Fulton DA to indict Trump
ATLANTA — Georgia’s former Lt. governor says he feels Fulton County’s district attorney has enough evidence to indict former President Donald Trump. A special purpose grand jury finished an eight-month-long investigation about two weeks ago which looked into possible criminal meddling with Georgia’s 2020 election by Trump.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Georgia residents' bank accounts.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
lazytrips.com
Is there a ferry from Savannah to Hilton Head?
Hilton Head Island is one of the most popular vacation destinations on the east coast of the USA. It's located across the state border from Georgia, just under 20 miles from Savannah. The island is famous for its world renowned golf courses and endless sub-tropical beaches. Although you cannot take...
Advocate
Queer Environmental Activist Killed by Police in Atlanta
A queer environmental activist, Manuel Esteban Paez Terán, was shot to death by police in Atlanta last week. Terán, 26, who went by the name “Tortuguita,” or “Little Turtle,” was part of a group of protesters encamped in a forested area to take a stand against a police training center under construction there, The Guardian reports.
a-z-animals.com
See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World’s Biggest Chicken
See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World's Biggest Chicken. Fitzgerald, Georgia is a small town like any other. You’ll find this southern gem just 25 miles northeast of Tifton in south-central Georgia. Fitzgerald is the county seat of Ben Hill. The town, which was founded in 1896 by a land corporation under the leadership of Philander H. Fitzgerald, is known best as a site of peace between Civil War veterans.
Facebook community rushes to aid Georgia boy who was mauled by three pit bulls
A Georgia boy and his family have found the support of thousands online following an attack by pit bulls that nearly cost the boy his life. Total strangers stepped up to moderate a Facebook group.
a-z-animals.com
3 Dinosaurs that Lived in Georgia (And Where to See Fossils Today)
3 Dinosaurs that Lived in Georgia (And Where to See Fossils Today) Georgia is known for its diverse environments like mountains, plains, and swamps that rapidly transition throughout a relatively small area. This state has been home to different ecological zones during its long history. The complex environmental and geological history of Georgia has made it hard to find evidence of terrestrial creatures, like dinosaurs, in the state. Nevertheless, this article will explore the three dinosaurs that lived in Georgia.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
Recycling Today
German company to build PET recycling facility in Georgia
Revalyu Resources GmbH, with headquarters in Kleinostheim, Germany, has announced that it will invest $50 million during the initial phase of its strategic expansion to the United with the construction of a plant in Statesboro, Georgia. Groundbreaking at 43-acre Statesboro site will take place in the first half of 2023,...
Kemp declares state of emergency in Georgia after protests erupt in Atlanta
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Thursday declared a state of emergency in response to a series of protests in Atlanta that turned violent last weekend. Kemp called for up to 1,000 members of the Georgia National Guard and made “all resources” available to respond to the protests in which six people were arrested on…
Governor Brian Kemp wants to raise teacher salary by $2,000 or more
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp wants to give teachers in the Peach State pay raises.
Managed Healthcare Executive
States Are Moving to Ban Accumulators
Sixteen states have banned a pharmacy benefit management practice that involves not counting the value of drug copay assistance from manufacturers toward patient deductibles. Drugmakers use copay assistance programs to shield patients from out-of-pocket expenses — and build market share for their products in the process. But pharmacy benefit managers have cried foul, saying the copay programs undercut formularies and wind up increasing the use of expensive drugs that are not any better than less expensive ones. They have pushed back with “copay adjustment programs,” especially “copay accumulators,” which are designed to blunt the effect of the copay assistance programs by not counting their value toward patient deductibles.
Chief Minter one of few nominees snubbed by Senate on U.S. Marshal Service nomination
The Roy Minter fan club is a small group, at least in Savannah, where his resignation as Savannah Police chief last summer was quietly celebrated. Turns out members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee don’t care much for Minter either. ...
Georgia Is Trying to Kill Protests With Terrorism Charges. Activists Are Undeterred
ATLANTA — Last Saturday, a crowd of protesters clad in black marched up Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta. They wrapped t-shirts or balaclavas around their faces, with some stretching tube socks over their shoes, to make it impossible to tell who anyone was. As the protest crossed Ellis Street, the tight block of demonstrators splintered as several masked figures sprinted towards the doors of 191 Peachtree Towers, a gilded skyscraper that houses the offices of the Atlanta Police Foundation, the organization that has poured millions into the promotion and development of an 85-acre police training complex in Atlanta’s South...
