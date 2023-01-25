Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Shannon Sharpe Makes Bold Final Score Prediction for Bengals vs. Chiefs
Always one to be outspoken and opinionated, Shannon Sharpe was ready to give his AFC Championship game prediction on Friday. The Undisputed host talked to his cohost Skip Bayless about the Bengals and Chiefs matchup. They don’t see eye-to-eye hardly at all, but they might have come to an agreement here.
WOWK
AP Source: Tagovailoa to miss Pro Bowl, still in protocol
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and will not participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the decision has...
WOWK
Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
WOWK
Chet Holmgren Voted As an All-Star Starter by Several NBA Players
The Thunder center is out for the season with a Lisfranc foot fracture. Maybe, in the course of your time as a sports fan, you've cast an unorthodox All-Star Game ballot. You've thrown a vote toward an unsung rookie, an aging veteran, or a cult favorite, exercising the right afforded to you by America's sports leagues.
